Tri-Central football coach Shane Arnold has no doubt there are some holes to fill heading into the 2021 season.
“We graduated every skill kid except for [senior] Caden Leininger,” Arnold said. “Everybody else graduated so we are starting over with all of our receivers, running back, quarterback, everything.”
More than a dozen seniors graduated from last year’s 7-4 squad, a team that produced the Trojans’ first winning campaign since 2015 and won its first sectional game since 2016.
With several key pieces lost and numbers down — 28 are out for the team — Arnold still has reason for optimism.
“We’ve had a good summer,” said Arnold, who enters his fourth year at the helm. “The kids are working hard. I’ve been very happy. We’re low in numbers but the kids’ work ethic and attitudes have been top notch.”
Arnold will rely on a core of rising upperclassmen to continue building on a foundation put in place by last year’s graduates.
Many of those players will be hungry out of the gate as TC opens the season with a pair of sectional opponents, including a rematch of last season’s sectional semifinal when Madison-Grant visits for the season opener.
“I don’t know how it worked out with the schedule,” Arnold said. “We lost Frankton, picked up Madison-Grant. It’s a good first two weeks for us because we play Madison-Grant and then we play Wes-Del and they’re both in our sectional. It gives us a little peak at what the end result could be.
“Last year seemed to build a little hunger in them. Add on top of it Madison-Grant put it on us so it’s made the offseason workouts and weight room great. They talk about the whooping we took by Madison-Grant so it seemed to push them a little more to want more this year.”
The Trojans topped Wes-Del 30-28 on the road in a double-overtime thriller in their sectional opener last season before falling 28-12 to the visiting Argylls in the semifinal round.
In the MG game, then-sophomore quarterback Felix Perez was called on to fill in and threw for 60 yards and a touchdown. The 5-foot-9, 165-pound junior has earned the starting job this season.
“He kind of got the keys to the car last year at the sectional and like I told him, it was a good practice run,” Arnold said. “I thought he handled the pressure of the sectional game tremendously, and he’s kind of taken that confidence a step higher in the offseason. ... We’re very confident in the direction he’s taking us. ”
Junior Gabe Fowler (6-0, 185) is making the switch from tight end to running back and will be joined in the backfield by classmate Daetyn Horn (5-7, 145). Horn had 108 yards and two scores on 11 carries last year. Leininger (5-10, 165), will get reps at running back and receiver. He had 12 catches for 172 yards and two TDs last year. He’ll also be the backup QB.
Other receiving options include juniors Hunter Gray (5-10, 160), Justin Lovell (5-10, 170), Wyatt Taylor (6-0, 165), Levi Monroe (5-9, 145) and move-in Mikey Buell (6-0, 185).
“We have five guys really fighting for two spots, which is great,” Arnold said. “It’s a five-man battle royal right now for two spots. And with the different formations we use, we can use all of them.”
TC returns the most experience at line play.
“Our line play will be the difference this year,” Arnold said. “Our line play, on both offense and defense, will lead us. That is our most experienced group. They have all the experience coming back. There’s one newcomer on the line. Other than that, they are all back.”
The new addition on the offensive line is junior Brayden Acord (5-7, 160), who will man right guard. Senior Luke Martin (6-1, 235) has moved from center to right tackle, while senior Cody Brewster (5-10, 205) has moved from tackle to center.
Senior Ross Cassity (6-5, 250) is at left tackle, and junior Conner Gunlite (5-9, 195) is at left guard.
The defensive front line of the Trojans’ 3-4 scheme consists of Gunlite at nose tackle with Cassity and Martin at tackles.
Horn and Gray will fill outside linebackers spots with Buell also looking to see time at one of those spots. Fowler and Acord will fill inside linebacker spots with freshman Jimmy Rinncon (5-9, 185) looking to fight for time at one of those spots as well.
Lovell, Taylor, Monroe and freshman Aaron Hoback (5-9, 170) are in contention for cornerback spots. Leininger and Perez will fill the safety slots.
Junior John Jimenez-Vazquez (5-10, 170) will handle kicking and punting duties.
“What we’re strong with is heart and determination,” Arnold said. “These kids are really working hard, and they have totally bought into the foundation that the seniors last year laid. It’s been great senior leadership again this year and our team atmosphere has been top notch.”
Following the first two weeks against possible sectional foes, TC opens a competitive Hoosier Heartland Conference slate with Sheridan. Arnold sees Sheridan, along with Eastern and Clinton Central, as the top-tier teams in the conference.
