For a Class A school like Tri-Central, a boost in numbers can quickly translate to a spark of enthusiasm on the field.
With 38 players out, coach Shane Arnold is both enthused and optimistic.
“Last year we had around 30 kids. We’ve not had more than 37 since 2013,” said Arnold, who enters his fifth year as TC’s head coach after previously serving as an assistant coach. “It’s been nice all summer to be able to show up and have depth. We just haven’t had that in a long time. It’s just nice to see that the kids are hungry, they’re humble, they’re working hard, respecting the game.
“By no means am I saying book tickets to Lucas Oil, but it’s been a whole change of atmosphere around here. The kids are really getting after it. It’s good to yell at them to break it up instead of yelling at them to pick it up.”
The Trojans finished 4-6 last season, and Arnold’s 11 seniors are looking for better in 2022.
“I’ve been very blessed with great senior groups. The senior group this year, their goal is to double our win total from last year, compete for the [Hoosier Heartland] conference and try to compete for a sectional,” Arnold said.
TC returns a trio of seniors in the backfield in Felix Perez, Daetyn Horn and Gabe Fowler.
Perez (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) returns at quarterback after completing 11 of 31 attempts for 194 yards and a pair of TDs while rushing for 186 yards and four scores. Horn (6-0, 200) rushed for 1,119 yards and 13 touchdowns on 190 carries. Arnold sees Fowler (6-2, 200) adding good depth to the backfield. Fowler went down with an injury in Week 2 last year.
“Our focus all summer has been depth and we want a little more balance,” Arnold said. “We don’t want to be a one-man show, and that will help Daetyn’s numbers go up. I have the utmost confidence in Gabe running the ball. Felix has put in incredible work this summer. He’s thrown the ball great all summer. I’m excited for us to throw the ball a little more this year.”
Sophomore Aren Hoback (6-0, 170) and freshman Owen Tolle (5-8, 150) provide QB depth. Sophomores Jaiton Archer (5-8, 150) and Jimmy Rincon (5-10, 180) will back up Horn and Fowler at running back.
Up front, senior Conner Gunlite (5-10, 200) will line up at left tackle and junior Jaaron Helmerick (6-3, 280) is slated at left guard. Sophomore Paul Henry (6-1, 260) and junior Conner Calloway (5-10, 195) are competing for center, and freshman Patrick Kinney (5-9, 210) and junior Michael English (6-1, 230) are battling for right tackle. Sophomore Tate Strebin (6-2, 280) is set for right guard.
According to Arnold, the tight end spots are up in the air, with seniors Wyatt Taylor (6-2, 175), Justin Lovell (6-0, 190) and Levi Monroe (6-0, 175) and sophomore Izzy Fowler (5-10, 180) the top candidates to fill two spots.
In addition to the tight ends, Perez will have several additional targets in the receiver slots. Seniors John Jimenez-Vazquez (5-10, 175), Jacob Parent (5-10, 175), Brayden Accord (5-10, 175) and Hunter Gray (6-1, 180), along with sophomore Jacob Cline (5-8, 165), could all see time at receiver. Freshmen Kaleb Hurt (5-8, 165), Logan Sargent (5-8, 150), Brody Arnold (5-6, 140), Drake Mackey (5-8, 170) and Gauge Kendall (5-8, 165) are additional possibilities.
TC averaged 17.9 points per game offensively last season. After scoring 28 and 50 points and going 2-0 in the first two weeks, the Trojans averaged just 5.2 ppg during a five-game losing streak over the middle of the season.
“We have to clean up the self-pity,” Arnold said. “Last year we got in that stretch in the middle of the year where we hit the adversity, we got the injury bug and we felt sorry for ourselves. In this sport, nobody feels sorry for you.
“Once we got our legs back, we were OK to finish. We’ve got to learn to not let one mistake turn into four or five, or let one bad quarter turn into six. That has been the biggest improvement I have seen this summer. When we make mistakes, kids don’t drop their heads. They own it, learn from it, and grow from it.”
TC surrendered 26.8 points per game to opponents last year. The Trojans primarily ran a 3-4 defensive scheme and will run that again with the option of mixing in some other defenses.
Arnold says he has seven guys battling for the three defensive line positions. Strebin, Gunlite and Helmerick are the front-runners, with Henry, Calloway, Kinney and sophomore Jonathon DeWeese (6-0, 220) right on their heels. Gunlite finished last season with 52 tackles (5.8 per game).
Monroe and Izzy Fowler will fill outside linebacker positions with Parent and Lovell also battling for time. Horn and Gabe Fowler are slated at middle linebacker with junior Gatlin Hinkle (6-0, 180) and Rincon also in the mix.
Cline and Hoback are set as defensive backs with Jimenez-Vazquez, Hurt and Taylor also looking to see time. Perez, who had 53 tackles last season, will fill one safety slot and Archer will fill the other. Arnold could also see time at safety.
Jimenez-Vazquez will handle kicking duties.
TC went 2-5 in conference play last year and will face another tough road in the HHC.
