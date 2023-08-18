Short on numbers and experience, Tri-Central’s football team enters the new season with 28 players on the roster after the bulk of its talent graduated.
That equates to a young, rebuilding squad for coach Shane Arnold and his staff.
“We had 35 last year,” said Arnold, who enters his sixth year at the helm. “We graduated I think 13 seniors from last year’s team and we gained every eighth grade boy who played football last year, which was three. When you’re at a small school you go through that.
“When you don’t have big numbers, you’ve got to rely on the little things. And this team is working really hard on the little things.”
While numbers are down, Arnold is seeing this year as a chance to build a strong foundation with his young squad.
“I’m excited because we’re young and these are the exciting years as a coach, when you have that raw, young team where you’re digging in and having to work every day,” Arnold said.
With many new faces on the field, a place where the Trojans do return experience is the offensive line. Returning linemen include two seniors in 6-foot-2, 310-pound Jaaron Helmerick and Bryan Baldwin (5-11, 235) and a pair of juniors, Tate Strebin (6-4, 310) and Paul Henry (6-1, 280). Strebin will line up at right tackle. Helmerick is at left guard and Baldwin is at right guard, while Henry is the center.
Seniors Connor Calloway (6-0, 200) and Michael English (6-1, 220) are battling for the left tackle position, and junior Jonathan DeWeese (5-11, 210) is in the mix for a guard spot.
“Our line play is going to have to lead us,” Arnold said. “It’s probably the most linemen we’ve had in years, and a lot of returning linemen. Practice has been really good with their leadership. We don’t have to repeat a lot of stuff.
“Most of our skill kids are going to be new,” Arnold added. “We’re going to have two new tight ends and then our running backs will be by committee. We’re going to start one senior in the backfield and everyone else will be sophomores and juniors.”
That senior will be Gatlin Hinkle (5-10, 180), who will likely lead the backfield charge. Juniors Jaiton Archer (5-8, 160) and Jacob Cline (5-9, 185), sophomores Jimmy Rincon (5-8, 165) and Brody Arnold (5-8, 165) and freshmen Caden Eller (5-8, 160) and Slater Farmer (5-7, 160) will round out the running back corps.
Juniors Izaiah “Izzy” Fowler (6-2, 185) and Aren Hoback (6-3, 195) will man tight end spots, with sophomores Gauge Kendall (5-11, 180) and Drake Mackey (5-10, 160) slated as the backup TEs.
Sophomore Owen Tolle is back at quarterback after taking over the starting spot midway through last season. He completed 8 of 32 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown in varsity action as a freshman.
“Owen carries himself different,” Arnold said. “That experience [last year] was huge. He’s been there, done that, so he’s not as nervous, telling guys their routes. He has full command of the offense and the huddle.”
On defense, Cline and DeWeese will line up as outside linebackers. Hoback, Hinkle and Fowler will fill middle linebacker spots. Strebin and Helmerick are defensive tackles, and Calloway is nose guard. The second unit consists of linebackers Rincon, Kendall, Eller, junior Augie Mueller (6-1, 150) and sophomore Blake Hartman (6-2, 230), tackles English and sophomore Patrick Kinney (6-0, 235) and Henry at nose.
“It was 2012 to 2014 the last time I can remember having this many linemen that you could basically rotate three different fronts in there to keep guys fresh,” Arnold said. “Our big thing there is filling the shoes of the seniors that left.”
In the backfield, Archer is at safety while Tolle and Arnold will man cornerback spots. Farmer and Mackey are next in line on the cornerback depth chart, with sophomore Eli Garrity (5-8, 150) listed at safety.
Mueller and senior Ethan Tragesser (5-8, 150) will handle kicking duties.
“I really like our chemistry,” Arnold said. “Our seniors last year did a really good job of laying a foundation for this group to build on. Our seniors this year have taken the torch and ran with it.”
