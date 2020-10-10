A week after ending up on the wrong side of a running clock in a 35-0 loss to undefeated Eastern, Tri-Central’s football team found itself on the other side of a lopsided game at Taylor on Friday night.
The Trojans bolted to a 42-6 halftime lead over the host Titans and cruised to a 49-20 win in a game with a running clock in the second half.
After the lopsided loss to the Comets, TC looked to be back on track in its best season since 2015. The Trojans improved to 6-2 overall and 4-2 in Hoosier Heartland Conference play, dropping the Titans to 1-7 overall and 0-6 in the HHC.
“We got back to playing physical football,” TC coach Shane Arnold said. “I think Eastern kind of beat us up last week, took us out of what we like to do. I think this week we really focused on some little things, a few plays just working on being fundamental, blocking them right, just getting back to the fundamental things.”
Holden Rayl finished with a huge night for the Trojans, rushing for 206 yards on just seven carries, including touchdown runs of 4, 58 and 26 yards. Mason Pickens added three scores, two rushing and another on a Taylor fumble that he scooped up at the one-yard line and raced in for a score.
“[Rayl] did a great job but I also think he’d be the first to tell you that it was really good blocking,” Arnold said. “The first two times we ran the 28 pitch he didn’t get touched. I mean, he turned the corner and he was gone. That is a great job. With their 3-3 stack they’re bringing a lot of guys.
“Great job by both our offensive and defensive lines. I thought they set the tone of the night, and I thought that was the difference in the game.”
Not all was lost on the night for Taylor, as the Titans got a big game from senior quarterback Jaylen Harris. Harris rushed for 136 yards and three scores on 23 carries and was 9 of 17 in the air for 73 yards and no picks.
After Rayl put TC in business early, taking the Trojans’ first play on their opening drive 57 yards to set up his four-yard score on the following play, Taylor responded by marching 80 yards in 13 plays. Harris completed 5 of 6 passes for 49 yards on the drive and broke loose for a 23-yard score to knot the game at 6-all with 3:26 to play.
TC responded less than a minute later, needing just two plays for Pickens to run from 19 yards out for a score and a 14-6 Trojan lead. From there, TC took control, scoring in lightning-fast fashion on its next four possessions to close the half. The Trojans were so efficient down that stretch of the first half that they didn’t get to a second down on any of those possessions.
“We’re just behind physically,” Taylor coach Josh Ousley said. “We’re not ready up front. There hasn’t been a consistent weight program here and that’s really the difference right now. I can’t take anything away from my kids. They came out, played hard. We had a good game plan. I mean, we had the ball the whole first half. We just couldn’t stop them. I’m not making excuses, but when you’re playing freshmen and sophomores against juniors and seniors, I mean, it’s a big deal.
“So I thought our kids played well, did a lot of good things, but it’s just frustrating that we can’t get it all together for a good solid half. We’re not that far away. Not to take anything away from Tri-Central, they’re a great football team, but we could have done a lot of things better.”
Harris rushed for a score in the third and fourth quarter, breaking off a 68-yard run for his final score.
Michael Pemberton was Harris’ favorite target, hauling in six passes for 57 yards.
TC’s final score came from Daetyn Horn, who ran from nine yards out early in the fourth quarter.
