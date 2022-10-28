Hoosier Heartland Conference rivals Tri-Central and Carroll will clash tonight in a Class A Sectional 43 semifinal game at Flora.
Carroll is the clear favorite. The No. 8-ranked Cougars are 9-1, which includes a 39-13 victory over the Trojans on Sept. 23 at Sharpsville.
“Coach [Blake] Betzner has a great club. They’ve done an amazing job over there with that program,” Tri-Central coach Shane Arnold said. “It’s a tall mountain to climb. Honestly, I believe we’re going to have to play a perfect game and catch them on an off night. But the thing I like about it is our young team is going to see a quality opponent and see what it takes to play at that high level.”
The Trojans (4-6) have some momentum after winning their last three games. They beat Taylor 35-0 in Week 8, beat Clinton Central 41-0 in Week 9 and beat Tri-County 51-7 in the sectional’s opening round last week.
“I think the last few weeks, we’ve beaten teams we should have beaten,” Arnold said. “This is our first opportunity to step up to the big boy plate.”
Carroll coach Blake Betzner knows TC will come to play.
“Offensively, they do a lot of good things. They put you in some bad positions,” Betzner said. “This is what I told the kids the first time we played them, the first quarter is hard for us because the speed of what they do [is challenging]. It’s like playing an option team. You can’t show that speed until you get there on Friday night and see it.
“I think we’ll be better equipped to dealing with their offense this time than we were last time.”
Carroll came within a game of capturing the HHC title and an undefeated regular season. Sheridan beat the Cougars 19-18 in the final week of the regular season.
The Cougars bounced back to drill North White 49-16 in the sectional’s opening round last week.
“Obviously Sheridan is pretty good. I’ve told a lot of people, I think they’re probably a semistate team [in the south],” Betzner said. “Competing with them at that level, I feel like we had a good chance to win that game.
“I think last week, we came out and just kind of played with [North White] in the first half. The second half, we put them away, and that allowed us to rest our guys. I thought we did what we needed to do in the first round and get rid of that bad taste in our mouth.”
Arnold pointed to playing a clean game as the key for his team tonight. He said TC threw an interception and fumbled three times against Carroll in their HHC game.
TC lost to Eastern the following week, but hasn’t lost since.
“We got healthy and the kids are playing well. They’re trusting one another and they’re playing as a team and playing physical. We’re tackling better and our pursuit is better,” Arnold said.
TAYLOR AT W. CENTRAL
The Titans (2-8) visit West Central (9-1) in the other Sectional 43 semifinal.
Taylor took down Frontier 26-20 in last week’s opening round to snap a four-game losing streak.
“I think it’s the storyline of the whole season from the standpoint that we’ve been preaching that if we can eliminate the problems we create for ourselves, we’ll be a much better football team than we’ve been able to show people. We did it [last] Friday night against a good team,” Taylor coach Josh Ousley said. “That was the message all week, that if we take care of ourselves, then the outcome is going to take care of itself and we’ll have a chance to win the game. That’s how things panned out for us.
“Offensively, we had our struggles [vs. Frontier] but I think we did some good things. The thing that I really liked was that when we needed the offense, we got the offense. That’s a big step for us.”
The Titans face a big challenge tonight. West Central is the Midwest Conference champion. The Trojans score 34 points per game and hold opponents to 10.4.
“They’re a good football team,” Ousley said. “I think some of it is going to come down to the physicality and the level that we can produce. If we can be physical, that will go a long way toward deciding the outcome.
“I think we have a chance to go out and play well. We can’t have mistakes. If we have mistakes, that will be to our detriment. But if we go out and play like we did [last week], limit our mistakes on offense and control what they do on offense, we’ll have a chance to win.”
Taylor running back Jay Patterson remains out. Ousley liked what he saw from the rotation of Bricyn Cooks, Baris Moore and Chris Moore last week.
CASS AT LCC
After getting a week off for a first-round bye, Cass (6-3) travels to Class 2A No. 9 Lafayette Central Catholic (7-3) for a Sectional 34 semifinal game. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at LaRocca Field.
“We feel a little stir crazy right now. It feels like forever since we’ve played a football game,” Cass coach Clay Mannering said. “We’re ready to roll, ready to get back on the field. You can feel that at practice. The kids are excited and they’ve practiced really hard these last two weeks, so it’ll be fun to get back on the field Friday.”
The Kings are 0-2 all-time against the Knights, with a sectional loss in 2014 and a regular-season loss in 2015.
This year’s matchup features the two Hoosier Conference teams with three losses on the season. The Knights are in Class 2A due to the success factor and not enrollment. They are a defending sectional champion in Class 2A after winning the Class A state championship in 2019 and a regional title in 2020.
“This matchup looks to be pretty even on paper. We’ve beaten the same teams and we’ve lost to the same teams,” Mannering said. “It’s a little bit of a clash in styles as well. Even though they are a 50/50 run/pass, they are a spread offense and want to get you running from sideline to sideline. Whereas we want to run it right at you. So it should be a fun game [tonight].”
The Knights have passed for 1,851 yards and 26 touchdowns to go with 13 interceptions. They’ve rotated in senior Ben Mazur and sophomore Bobby Metzger at quarterback. But against Winamac last week, Mazur had a big game and Metzger threw just one pass, an interception. Evan Dienhart is LCC’s leading receiver with 66 catches for 759 yards and 11 TDs. He had a kickoff return and punt return for a score against Winamac.
The Knights have rushed for 1,728 yards and 20 TDs with senior Baylor Smith rushing for 1,340 yards and 15 TDs.
The Kings will try to keep the Knights’ offense off the field.
“We never plan to play keepaway, it’s just the style of our offense we’re going to try to get 4, 5, 6 yards at a time,” Mannering said. “The big thing for us, we’ve been able to drive it against basically everybody this year, but can we put the ball in the end zone when we have a chance? Luckily we were able to do that two weeks ago against a good Rensselaer team. So if we can take advantage of opportunities offensively, that’s the other big key.”
BLUFFTON AT TIPTON
The Blue Devils (5-5) host Bluffton (6-4) in a Class 2A Sectional 36 semifinal game.
The Blue Devils are coming off a pair of strong performances. They blasted Benton Central 40-0 in the Hoosier Conference’s seventh-place game to close the regular season, then beat Eastern 21-20 in the sectional’s opening round last week.
“There was certainly some growing up to do and some rough spots in the regular season, but the whole goal of the regular season is to make yourselves better for the tournament. I think our last two performances have kind of shown have far we’ve grown,” Tipton coach Aaron Tolle said. “We beat a very good Eastern team last week, a team that played a really good ballgame. It was one of those games where both teams deserved to win. We were lucky enough to come out with a one-point victory.
“Certainly playing our best ball right now. I think that puts us in a good position to achieve our No. 1 goal every season, which is to compete for a sectional championship,” he added.
Tipton and Bluffton, which are meeting for the first time, have not played any common opponents. The Tigers are led by quarterback Braxton Betancourt (1,077 yards, 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions) and running back Anthony Cruz (1,065 yards and nine TDs).
“I’m impressed with their offensive linemen,” Tolle said. “I think they are a power running team. To an extent, a little bit like Western, but they like to throw the football a little bit more than Western does. In order to be successful, first and foremost, we have to stop the run and not give up any big [pass] plays over the top defensively. If so, I think we can be successful.”
Tolle liked how his defense played against Eastern last week.
“We’re young and we’ve been outsized at times,” he said, “but we did a really good job of containing [Eastern running back Jayden] Eagle last week. He’s a really fast back and I thought we tackled as a team the best we have all year.”
Alexandria (6-4) visits Eastbrook (7-3) in the other Sectional 36 semifinal. Alex beat Eastbrook 49-33 during the regular season.
