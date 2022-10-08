Taylor and Tri-Central traded miscues back and forth through much of the first half in Friday night’s Hoosier Heartland Conference game at Taylor.
The difference maker, though, was that the Trojans were able to take advantage of a couple of those Titan turnovers.
Tri-Central (2-6 overall, 1-5 HHC) turned two of those Taylor mistakes into scores late in the first half, making a 7-0 contest a 21-0 cushion at halftime.
From there, the Trojans added a pair of third-quarter scores to set a running clock in motion and cruise to a 35-0 win.
TC set the tone early, converting a pair of fourth downs on its opening drive. On fourth-and-one at the Titan 43, Daetyn Horn managed three yards for a first down. Four plays later, on fourth-and-three at the 33, Taylor (1-7, 1-5) was whistled for a penalty that gave TC a first down at the 28. Felix Perez capped the 12-play, 52-yard drive with a six yard run as the Trojans jumped out 7-0.
“All week we preached about coming out of the gates hot and finishing the first drive,” Tri-Central coach Shane Arnold said. “We haven’t done that all year. I kept telling them, ‘I don’t care if it’s fourth-and-10, we’re going.’ They knew, in the huddle, we were going. And they didn’t jump, so that’s good.”
Following that opening score, the turnovers started piling up for both squads.
First, it was Taylor throwing a pick that Jaiton Archer snagged. Then, TC returned the favor when the Trojans stalled out on a long drive, turning the ball over on downs at the Titan 20. Taylor followed that with a punt, and then the Titans’ Christopher Moore snagged a TC pass. Taylor fumbled just three plays later, and Tri-Central took over at the Titan 19. Horn capped a quick, four-play drive with a two-yard TD run to put TC up 14-0 with 2:13 to play in the half.
Perez picked off a pass from Taylor quarterback Javionne Harris three plays later and returned it to the Titan seven. Freshman quarterback Owen Tolle punched it in from a yard out with :19 showing in the half, and just like that, TC was looking at a much more comfortable lead.
“I think early, going down and getting that first score, that set the tone,” Arnold said. “And then, we got behind the sticks. A young team, making mistakes and then we’ve got to do something out of our comfort zone and they made a couple plays.”
Tolle added another one-yard score with 8:53 showing in the third quarter and Perez capped the scoring with a 15-yard run with 6:08 to play in the quarter.
“Same song, different week,” Taylor coach Josh Ousley said. “We can’t get out of our own way. Every week, we line up, we have a plan, and then we can’t get out of our own way. Whether we don’t block, or make a bad throw, we can’t not make mistakes.”
Taylor finished with just 44 yards as the Trojans held Titan back Jay Patterson in check. Harris led the Titans with 40 yards but Taylor struggled to move the ball. Taylor didn’t manage a first down until late in the third quarter.
“I thought our defense, all night, was all over the place,” Arnold said. “I was very happy with both our offensive and defensive lines. All week, we talked about not creating running lanes. I thought we were under control and did that most of the game. We kind of corralled their running game, made them try to do some other things. I thought our kids responded well. We had a rough week of practice. That, and the adversity early in the game, that probably got our wheels kind of going, and then we took off.”
TC used a balanced dose of Horn and Perez to grind out 179 yards. Horn finished with 110 yards on 22 carries and Perez had 69 on 14 totes.
With one week left in the regular season, Ousley said the Titans will try to keep improving for the final regular season game and then look ahead to sectional play.
“We just try, at this point, to get healthy and get better,” Ousley said. “And then once we get to sectionals, anything can happen.”
