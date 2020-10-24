Tri-Central’s football team beat Wes-Del 30-28 in a double-overtime thriller in the opening round of Class A Sectional 43 Friday night at Gaston.
“This group had never won a sectional game,” TC coach Shane Arnold said. “To get your first, that’s always a tough mountain to climb, and Wes-Del has an amazing team. They were well prepared and it was a dogfight — rain, wind, cold. They gave us all we wanted.”
Wes-Del had the opening possession of the first OT session. The Warriors scored a touchdown and converted a two-point conversion for a 22-14 lead. On TC’s possession, the Trojans faced their season on the line with fourth-and-one. Quarterback Mason Pickens plunged into the end zone for a touchdown and Holden Rayl converted the two-point conversion to knot the score and force a second OT.
The Trojans had the opening possession of the second OT. They again faced fourth-and-one, and they again came through with Pickens scoring the touchdown. The Trojan QB also converted the two-point conversion for a 30-22 lead. Wes-Del matched the touchdown — but when the Warriors’ two-point try came up short, the Trojans had the win.
“I thought our kids showed tremendous heart and didn’t fold when the pressure got immense, a couple fourth-down plays that they made and then stopping [Wes-Del’s] two-point conversion at the end,” Arnold said. “Credit goes to my kids. I thought it was a total team win. From our seniors to our freshmen, everybody contributed so I couldn’t be happier as a coach.”
Arnold tipped his hat to the Warriors for their sportsmanship.
“Watching kids from both teams shake hands and hug it out was incredible,” he said. “They battled out there and for it to be such a gut-wrenching loss, Wes-Del handled it with immense class and I thought our kids did to. There was respect both ways. It was a clean game.”
Pickens had a four-TD night. He had a 1-yard TD run in the first quarter to give TC a 6-0 lead. He had a 32-yard TD run with 10:06 left in the fourth quarter. Rayl’s two-point run gave TC a 14-8 lead. Wes-Del drew even when it scored with 3:16 left.
TC (7-3) will host Madison-Grant (2-5) in the semifinal round next week. The Argylls had an opening-round bye.
TIPTON 40, ELWOOD 0
The Class 2A No. 11-ranked Blue Devils raced to a 40-0 halftime lead and cruised from there in beating Elwood in the opening round of Sectional 36.
The Blue Devils had two touchdowns in the opening quarter and four more scores in the second quarter. Eli Carter had three TD runs, including a 69-yard burst for the Devils’ first score and a 31-yarder for their last score.
Also for Tipton, Sam Edwards had a TD pass to Brendon Gutierrez on the first play of the second quarter and Will Sayers had two TD runs.
Tipton will host No. 2 Eastbrook (9-1) in the semifinal round next week. Eastbrook beat Blackford 55-8.
LAVILLE 27, CASS 0
Cass’ season came to an end at the hands of Class 2A No. 14 LaVille at Owens Memorial Field.
Paul Dewitt rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries for the Lancers (6-1). Andrew Dill had 117 yards and two TDs on five carries. Evan Bettcher added 64 yards and a TD on eight attempts.
LaVille led 20-0 at halftime and 27-0 after three.
“We got beat by a really good team,” Cass coach Clayton Mannering said. “It was a little bit a theme of the year, we had a really tough schedule, played a lot of really good teams. It’s good to know going forward that’s where the bar is and we’ve got to do a lot to be able to compete with some of these tough teams on our schedule and in our sectional.
“I thought our kids competed really well tonight. We moved the ball at times, couldn’t get the ball in the end zone. The same defensively, we played really hard and got a lot of stops but the big plays really made the difference tonight.”
It was a rematch of last year’s sectional final the Kings won 56-21. But of course the Kings lost a great class to graduation and this year was a rebuilding year under first-year coach Mannering.
“We talked as a staff afterwards and I really do think we’re on the right track,” Mannering said. “We knew that we graduated a lot. Of course I’m disappointed in the overall record of the season. I think all the kids are too. But I think we all know we’re doing things the right way. We did get better each week.
“When it comes down to it, I don’t care if it’s college football or high school football, if you’re playing a lot of juniors and seniors, you’re going to have a good team. And if you’re playing a lot of sophomores and freshmen, you’re going to struggle. We played a lot of sophomores this year and a couple freshmen, so that’s going to hurt when you’re playing teams with a lot of upperclassmen. But we’re hoping going forward that really pays dividends for us. We’ve got a lot of guys with a lot of experience coming back.”
Kian Meister rushed 76 yards on 15 carries to lead the Kings (2-8). Tyson Johnson had 32 yards rushing and caught a 17-yard pass from LJ Hillis.
AROUND THE AREA
Carroll and Taylor saw their seasons end. In Class A Sectional 42, Clinton Prairie beat Carroll 28-7. And in Class A Sectional 43, No. 9-ranked Monroe Central overwhelmed Taylor 72-0.
