Kokomo right tight end Noah Smalley (90) pats quarterback Evan Barker on the head after Barker’s 1-yard TD run in the second quarter against McCutcheon on Friday night. Barker’s score brought the Kats within 10-7, but the Mavericks pulled away for a 24-7 win.
Photos by Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo linebacker Myles Lenoir, right, and McCutcheon quarterback Ethan Smith vie for the ball after Smith’s fumble during Friday night’s game.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
‘Recipe for disaster’
FOOTBALL: Turnovers hurt Kats in loss to Mavericks
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
Facing McCutcheon would have been challenging enough under ideal circumstances. When critical mistakes piled up for Kokomo’s football team Friday night, it spelled the end of the season.
McCutcheon topped Kokomo 24-7 at Walter Cross Field in the opening game for both in Class 5A Sectional 12. McCutcheon struck first with a field goal and the Wildkats never tied or led.
Kokomo fumbled four times and lost all four of them. Two of those led to McCutcheon scores. The first Kat fumble halted a drive that had reached the McCutcheon 15-yard-line. Seven plays later, McCutcheon was in the end zone for a 10-0 lead in the second quarter.
Kokomo linebacker Myles Lenoir, right, and McCutcheon quarterback Ethan Smith vie for the ball after Smith’s fumble during Friday night’s game.
Kokomo hosts McCutcheon in Friday nights Sectional on Oct 30, 2020. Plez Lewrance holds off the tackle from Ivan Escalera. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Ta'Shy Stewart running the ball as Kokomo hosts McCutcheon in Friday nights Sectional on Oct 30, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo hosts McCutcheon in Friday nights Sectional on Oct 30, 2020. Torian Smith on a short pass but no yardage gain. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo right tight end Noah Smalley (90) pats quarterback Evan Barker on the head after Barker’s 1-yard TD run in the second quarter against McCutcheon on Friday night. Barker’s score brought the Kats within 10-7, but the Mavericks pulled away for a 24-7 win.
Kokomo hosts McCutcheon in Friday nights Sectional on Oct 30, 2020. Kokomo's Myles Lenoir looses the ball giving up control to McCutcheon. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo hosts McCutcheon in Friday nights Sectional on Oct 30, 2020. Evan Barker on a keeper in the 3rd quarter. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo hosts McCutcheon in Friday nights Sectional on Oct 30, 2020. Bryson Shoemaker catches his breath on the the bench toward the end of the game. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo hosts McCutcheon in Friday nights Sectional on Oct 30, 2020. Ta'Shy Stewart running the ball in the 4th quarter is pulled down twisting his lower leg causing his to sit out a few plays. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo hosts McCutcheon in Friday nights Sectional on Oct 30, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo hosts McCutcheon in Friday nights Sectional on Oct 30, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo hosts McCutcheon in Friday nights Sectional on Oct 30, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo hosts McCutcheon in Friday nights Sectional on Oct 30, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo hosts McCutcheon in Friday nights Sectional on Oct 30, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo hosts McCutcheon in Friday nights Sectional on Oct 30, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo hosts McCutcheon in Friday nights Sectional on Oct 30, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo hosts McCutcheon in Friday nights Sectional on Oct 30, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo hosts McCutcheon in Friday nights Sectional on Oct 30, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo hosts McCutcheon in Friday nights Sectional on Oct 30, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo hosts McCutcheon in Friday nights Sectional on Oct 30, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo hosts McCutcheon in Friday nights Sectional on Oct 30, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo hosts McCutcheon in Friday nights Sectional on Oct 30, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo hosts McCutcheon in Friday nights Sectional on Oct 30, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo hosts McCutcheon in Friday nights Sectional on Oct 30, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo hosts McCutcheon in Friday nights Sectional on Oct 30, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo hosts McCutcheon in Friday nights Sectional on Oct 30, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo hosts McCutcheon in Friday nights Sectional on Oct 30, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo hosts McCutcheon in Friday nights Sectional on Oct 30, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo hosts McCutcheon in Friday nights Sectional on Oct 30, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo hosts McCutcheon in Friday nights Sectional on Oct 30, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo hosts McCutcheon in Friday nights Sectional on Oct 30, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo hosts McCutcheon in Friday nights Sectional on Oct 30, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo’s second fumble came at the end of a 14-yard run and put McCutcheon in business at the Kokomo 26. McCutcheon needed just one play that time to make the score 17-7 in the third quarter. The Kats fumbled the ensuing kickoff return and didn’t pay for it on the scoreboard that time, but Kokomo never scored again and got no further than the McCutcheon 47 the rest of the game.
“Four turnovers is tough to overcome, especially when they’re fumbles,” Kokomo coach Austin Colby said. “It seemed like every time we had a sniff of momentum we’d fumble the ball. There’s so many things that we did well [Friday] night, especially on the defensive side of the ball.”
Kokomo limited McCutcheon to 12 of 21 yards through the air for 178 yards, and just 44 yards rushing on 30 carries. The Kat defense recovered a fumble and Dashaun Coleman snagged an interception. Kokomo linebacker Myles Lenoir had a huge night with 14 solo stops and four assisted tackles. But those positives weren’t enough.
“[I] just told [the Kats] it’s tough to overcome shooting yourself in the foot,” Colby said. “The first drive we had a huge return and it gets called back for a holding call on the opening kick return. Then we have a nice 20-25-yard run, it gets called back again on a holding call, so just penalties at the wrong time, turnovers at the wrong time. That’s a recipe for disaster.”
Kokomo ran for 176 yards but its effort was hampered when main back Plez Lawrence limped off the field with an ankle injury in the second quarter. Eight different Kats ended up running the ball. Torian Smith led the way with a dozen carries for 80 yards. Lawrence finished with five totes for 29 yards. Quarterback Evan Barker was 10 for 14 for 46 yards through the air.
After McCutcheon took a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter, it was Kokomo’s turn to capitalize on a turnover when the Kats took over at their own 47 following a McCutcheon turnover. Kokomo drove 53 yards in 10 plays, and Barker punched in a one-yard score to cut McCutcheon’s lead to 10-7.
But Kokomo’s offense didn’t score on six possessions after that and lost two potential possessions on a kickoff return fumble and a punt return fumble.
“We just had to score when we had our chances, and we got those couple chances, we broke a couple long runs and had a couple good returns, but we just got a couple bad breaks and fumbles happened,” Colby said. “It’s tough to overcome when your backs are against the wall. [The Mavericks] did a good job of holding on to the football and keeping our defense on the field.”
Kokomo had to take risks in the second half and turned the ball over on downs three times in the second half. McCutcheon got a pair of TD passes from Ethan Smith to Jadon Lawrence and a 25-yard field goal from Bryce Butcher. The Mavs got their last score late in the third quarter when running back Brad Gagnon scored from a yard out after the Kats turned the ball over on downs on the Kokomo 30.
McCutcheon advances to the sectional final with a 4-6 record. Kokomo finished its season 4-4 including a 28-23 victory over McCutcheon in the regular season.
Despite the loss, Colby took a lot of positives out of his first season as Kokomo’s coach.
“This group grew to become brothers,” said the former Kokomo player and assistant coach. “You want your football team to be a close-knit, tight family. When guys are saying after practice, and you hear guys talking: ‘we’re brothers this year’ and we’re going to team dinners and we’re hanging out — I think they went bowling at the beginning of the year — for them to grow that close, that says something about the senior class and the leadership that they have and that they brought to this program. They truly left it all out on the field [Friday night. It so happens we came up a little bit short. They’re going to be tough to replace.
“It was a lot of fun to be back. I love this place.”
