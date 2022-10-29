LAFAYETTE — An inability to hold on to the football ended Lewis Cass’ season Friday night.
No. 9-ranked Lafayette Central Catholic turned six turnovers into 28 points and pulled away in the fourth quarter to earn a 48-27 victory in a semifinal matchup of Class 2A Sectional 34 at Paul LaRocca Field.
It was a tough ending for a handful of seniors who had won just five games over the previous two seasons before bringing winning football back to Cass.
“There are guys when I got here in 2020 … they’ve endured the worst of Cass football without any promise there was going to be success at the end of the tunnel,” Kings coach Clay Mannering said. “A lot of them played as sophomores before they were ready. They’ve grown as I’ve grown as a coach and as our program has grown back into what Cass football needs to be.
“[A 6-4 record] is by no means the gold standard, but we’ve gotten back into winning seasons. I think their legacy is going to be felt not just in this season but for what happens the next few years for Cass football. It was a fun group to be around. They’ll be missed.”
Senior running back Haden McClain rushed for a game-high 169 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries. Junior Cooper Fry tacked on 133 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.
LCC (8-3) seemingly took control seconds into the third quarter when it turned a fumble on the kickoff into a 12-yard touchdown pass from Ben Mazur to Evan Dienhart to give the Knights a 27-13 lead.
But momentum turned quickly back to Cass thanks to a blocked punt by senior Luke Chambers. That set up a fourth-and-goal touchdown dive by Frey that closed the deficit to 27-20.
The Kings forced a three-and-out on the ensuing LCC possession and stunned the home crowd when McClain sprinted down the middle of the field for a game-tying 64-yard touchdown.
“We certainly got the momentum there,” Mannering said. “But the story of the game is we turned it over six times. We’ve not done that all year. That was uncharacteristic of us but in the football tournament you cannot make mistakes and expect to move on. We have plenty of opportunities. Our kids played hard; they battled for four quarters.”
LCC shook off the sudden turn of events and took the lead for good 92 seconds later on Mazur’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Robert Koch.
LCC freshman Aidan Sattler’s fumble recovery and return into Cass territory was turned into a Mazur 37-yard touchdown pass to Dienhart with 10:21 remaining. The Knights tacked on another Mazur touchdown pass with 2:10 remaining for the final score.
It was a wild second half that continued the ups and downs for both teams during the second quarter.
About the only thing that went right in the second quarter for the Kings was LJ Hillis’ 19-yard touchdown pass to Frey. Aeneas Keles’ kick gave Cass a 7-6 lead.
A combined five turnovers later, LCC went into the locker room with a 20-13 lead.
Cass was unable to take advantage of the game’s first mistake, a fumble by CC’s Evan Dienhart on the kickoff. The Kings held the ball for one play as Nick Page made a leaping interception of Hillis at the LCC 21.
The Kings withstood their first mistake but not their second. Still leading 7-6, Wyatt Loos fumbled at the Cass 30, and Page pounced on the loose ball with 5:07 to play in the first half. Fifteen seconds later, LCC quarterback Ben Mazur threw a perfect pass to Robert Koch, who broke a tackle on his way to a 30-yard touchdown and a 13-7 Knights lead.
Unfazed by the turn of events, Cass needed 49 seconds to tie the game. Frey broke free for a 60-yard sprint down the Cass sideline to the LCC 10. McClain was barely touched on the next play for the tying touchdown but Keles’ kick was blocked.
An interception by Tyson Good didn’t lead to points for the Kings. With LCC out of timeouts, the Kings turned to their running game with 2:40 to go. But Hillis fumbled with 26.5 seconds remaining, and LCC’s Aidan Sattler recovered at the Cass 39.
It took three plays and 17 seconds for the Knights to regain the lead. Mazur found a wide open Owen Munn in the end zone for a 31-yard TD pass. Thomas Henry’s extra point kick made it a seven-point advantage.
Cass won the toss and deferred on the opening kickoff. LCC made it pay for the decision with a five-play, 55-yard drive capped by Mazur’s 20-yard touchdown run 88 seconds into the game.
