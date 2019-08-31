MONTICELLO — Listening to the coaches after Twin Lakes’ 10-3 victory over visiting Northwestern, you would have a hard time differentiating which team had won.
The stats tell a different story as Twin Lakes’ defense held the Tigers (0-2) to only 107 yards of total offense, but three Indians turnovers, and a lack of execution, kept the game close.
“On a positive note, we had a great student section. Our offense was god-awful horrible,” Twin Lakes coach Scott Mannering said. “We took three steps backwards on the way we played compared to last week. I’m really disappointed.
“But to win a game you have to have someone rise up and I thought our defensive effort was really strong. The last two to three weeks our linebackers have gotten better and attacking the ball and have improved their gaps and attack angles. Our secondary and linebackers played really well,” the Hall of Fame coach added.
According to Northwestern coach Austen Robison, the Indians’ defense was a step ahead of his offensive unit.
“It’s going to be tough to beat a Coach Mannering team because I’ve been doing this three [or] four years and he has been doing it his entire life,” said Robison, who played for Mannering at Cass. “We came out and physically hit and that’s something I hadn’t seen from our kids. When two wing-T teams play each other, both teams are going to know what’s coming. I thought Twin Lakes was one step ahead of what we were trying to do. We tried to put some new stuff in this week that they hadn’t seen, and they adjusted to it.
“Hat’s off to their defensive coordinator because we were over here scratching our heads trying to figure out how to get two yards,” Robison added.
A Colin Seymour 34-yard field goal started the scoring for Twin Lakes (1-1). The Indians later added a 36-yard Jace Stoops TD pass from Danny Bennett to go up 10-0.
Northwestern scored its only points of the game when Ethan Collins picked up 15 yards on a botched punt attempt that led to a 22-yard field goal by Collins. The drive was aided by a pass interference on fourth down but bogged down at the four-yard line.
“We thought about going for it and I was going to give it to Nathanael [Bilodeau] because I knew he was angry and that four yards shouldn’t be an issue, but after some extra time our other coaches convinced me to kick the field goal,” Robison commented. “It’s not good that the botched punt was our best offensive play.”
Twin Lakes’ Jace Greear gained 90 yards on 19 carries while Jacob Milligan added 12 carries for 60 yards, but Mannering was frustrated with the entire offensive unit.
“We didn’t execute at all. I thought the strength of our football team was our running game and offensive line and I didn’t think we played well. But we played well enough to get a couple of scores and give ourselves a chance to improve for next week,” he said.
