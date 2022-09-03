Carroll’s Grady Lytle tackles Taylor’s Jay Patterson during an HHC game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Taylor Memorial Field. The Class A co-No. 9-ranked Cougars beat the Titans 48-20 to remain undefeated.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll’s Keegan Ellis reaches the end zone on of his four TD runs against Taylor on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Taylor.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
FOOTBALL; Unbeaten Carroll surges past Taylor in HHC play; area roundup
Tribune sports staff
1 of 2
Carroll’s Grady Lytle tackles Taylor’s Jay Patterson during an HHC game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Taylor Memorial Field. The Class A co-No. 9-ranked Cougars beat the Titans 48-20 to remain undefeated.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll’s Keegan Ellis reaches the end zone on of his four TD runs against Taylor on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Taylor.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll’s football team beat Taylor 48-20 Friday night at Taylor Memorial Field to continue its hot start to the season.
The Class A co-No. 9-ranked Cougars improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference. It’s Carroll’s best HHC start since it won the 2016 league title with a perfect record.
1 of 39
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Carroll's Keegan Ellis tries to get out of Taylor's Anjelaus Rash's clutches. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Carroll's Grady Lytle outruns Taylor's Jake Moore. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll’s Keegan Ellis reaches the end zone on of his four TD runs against Taylor on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Taylor.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Taylor's Javionne Harris throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Carroll's Keegan Ellis runs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Carroll's Keegan Ellis runs the ball into the endzone for a Cougar touchdown. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Taylor's Jay Patterson carries the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Carroll's Grady Lytle carries the ball on his way into the endzone. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll’s Grady Lytle tackles Taylor’s Jay Patterson during an HHC game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Taylor Memorial Field. The Class A co-No. 9-ranked Cougars beat the Titans 48-20 to remain undefeated.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Carroll's Cohen Ayres manuevers around Taylor's Francisco Macias. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Carroll's Cohen Ayres runs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Carroll's Grady Lytle just misses a catch. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Carroll's Hunter Simpson outruns Taylor's Javionne Harris. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Taylor's Jay Patterson carries the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Taylor's Mekhi McGee catches a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Taylor's defense pulls down Carroll's Keegan Ellis. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
More like this...
PHOTOS: Taylor vs Carroll football
1 of 39
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Carroll's Keegan Ellis tries to get out of Taylor's Anjelaus Rash's clutches. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Carroll's Grady Lytle outruns Taylor's Jake Moore. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll’s Keegan Ellis reaches the end zone on of his four TD runs against Taylor on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Taylor.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Taylor's Javionne Harris throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Carroll's Keegan Ellis runs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Carroll's Keegan Ellis runs the ball into the endzone for a Cougar touchdown. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Taylor's Jay Patterson carries the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Carroll's Grady Lytle carries the ball on his way into the endzone. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll’s Grady Lytle tackles Taylor’s Jay Patterson during an HHC game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Taylor Memorial Field. The Class A co-No. 9-ranked Cougars beat the Titans 48-20 to remain undefeated.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Carroll's Cohen Ayres manuevers around Taylor's Francisco Macias. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Carroll's Cohen Ayres runs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Carroll's Grady Lytle just misses a catch. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Carroll's Hunter Simpson outruns Taylor's Javionne Harris. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Taylor's Jay Patterson carries the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Taylor's Mekhi McGee catches a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Taylor's defense pulls down Carroll's Keegan Ellis. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-2-22 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Cougars attacked the Titans (0-3, 0-1 HHC) with a strong ground game. Grady Lytle rushed for 153 yards and one touchdown, Keegan Ellis rushed for 142 yards and four touchdowns and Cohen Ayres added 41 yards. Quarterback Luke Tanner rushed for a TD and had a 37-yard TD pass to Hunter Simpson.
Carroll’s defense was impressive as well. The Cougars held Taylor running back Jay Patterson to 73 yards. Patterson did flash his big-play ability when he returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter. He broke several tackles on the return.
That was one of six touchdowns in a wild first quarter. The Cougars had a 23-7 edge in offensive plays in the quarter, but the Titans had a pair of returns for scores.
Antwon McMillan Jr. gave Taylor a brief lead when he recovered Tanner’s fumble and returned it 70 yards for a touchdown less than three minutes into the game. The Cougars settled in and scored on their next three possessions to take a 21-6 lead. Lytle set up the third score with an interception and nice return to the Taylor 10-yard line. Ellis cashed in two plays later for his second TD of the quarter.
Patterson followed with his kickoff return to bring the Titans back to within 21-12, but the Cougars came right back as Lytle scored on a 25-yard run in the final minute of the quarter to make it 27-12.
From there, the action slowed down. Carroll scored twice in the second quarter to build a 42-12 halftime lead.
Both teams scored once in the second half. Patterson scored on a 29-yard run deep in the third quarter to bring Taylor within 42-20. Ellis capped the scoring with a four-yard TD run for his fourth score at 10:50 of the fourth quarter.
Carroll is home for its next two games: vs. Southern Wells next Friday and vs. three-time defending HHC champion Eastern in a big league clash on Sept. 16.
Taylor hosts Eastern next Friday.
WL 47, WESTERN 18
Class 3A No. 2 West Lafayette outpaced Western in a matchup of Hoosier Conference rivals from opposite divisions. It was Western’s third straight loss to a ranked Class 3A foe after dropping games to No. 9 Tri-West and to No. 4 Western Boone.
West Lafayette (3-0) got off to a fast start, getting up 21-0 before Western (0-3) dented the deficit with a 69-yard TD run from quarterback Mitchell Knepley in the second quarter to cut the margin to 21-6.
After another Red Devil TD, Knepley scored on a one-yard run and Western was within 28-12. West Side scored again in the second quarter to take a 34-12 lead into halftime.
West Lafayette got a pair of scores in the second half to offset six points from the Panthers.
Western hosts Benton Central next Friday.
LCC 42, NW 13
Class 2A No. 10-ranked Lafayette Central Catholic scored a TD in the first quarter, then poured it on in the second quarter to go up 35-0 at halftime and trigger a running clock for the second half.
Central Catholic led 42-0 after three quarters and the Tigers scored 13 points in the final frame to finish the scoring in a matchup of Hoosier Conference rivals from opposite divisions.
Northwestern fell to 1-2 ahead of next week’s home game against Hamilton Heights, which kicks off the Tigers’ HC East Division schedule. LCC improved to 2-1.
CASS 35, BC 6
The Kings stormed to a big win at Benton Central in a matchup of Hoosier Conference foes from opposite divisions. Cass moved to 3-0 heading into next Friday’s HC East Division opener at Tipton.
Hayden McClain scored a nine-yard TD to get the scoreboard moving in the first quarter. Dalton Lowe and Luke Chambers added scores for a 21-0 advantage at halftime.
Wyatt Loos scored early in the third quarter and the teams traded scores later in the period to end the scoring.
McClain rushed for 93 yards on 12 carries and Cooper Frey had 66 yards and a score on eight carries.
Defensively, the Kings held the Bison to 110 yards — including negative-49 rushing. Eli Martin had three sacks, Chambers and Keaton Lewellen had two sacks apiece and McClain, Owen McBride and Brody Williams had one sack each. Lowe had an interception.
The Bison fell to 2-1 and visit Western next week.
SHERIDAN 54, TC 7
Tri-Central struck first with a big play as Felix Perez hit John Jimenez-Vazquez with a deep pass for an 87-yard touchdown with 5:29 left in the opening quarter. That gave TC a 7-0 lead but Sheridan roared to life.
The Blackhawks tied the game at 7-all after a quarter and put three more scores up before the break to take a 27-7 lead into halftime.
The Blackhawks kept their foot on the gas, getting another touchdown 51 seconds into the third quarter and scored two more TDs in the third to go up 48-7 after three quarters and trigger a running clock.
Tri-Central fell to 1-2 and lost its Hoosier Heartland Conference opener. Sheridan is 2-1, 2-0 in the HHC.
MAC 27, NORTHFIELD 26
The Braves held off Northfield in the final quarter to move to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the Three Rivers Conference.
Maconaquah scored two touchdowns in the opening quarter to take a 14-0 lead. Northfield rallied with two scores of its own to tie the game at 14-all at halftime.
The Braves took a 27-20 lead into the fourth quarter then held on after Northfield (1-2, 0-2 TRC) trimmed the lead to a point in the final frame.
T. VALLEY 41, PERU 22
Alex Smithers got Peru off to a flying start by returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown but Tippecanoe Valley quickly gained control to finish the first quarter up 28-7 in a Three Rivers Conference matchup.
Valley tacked on another TD in the second quarter to go up 35-7 at the half.
Peru made inroads with 15 points in the second half to cut the margin to 19 but the rally ended there. The Bengals fell to 1-2 (1-1 TRC) and play at North Miami next Friday. Defending TRC champion Tippy Valley improved to 3-0, 2-0 TRC.
TIPTON 34, TWIN LAKES 21
The Blue Devils took control early in a matchup of Hoosier Conference teams from opposite divisions.
Eli Carter opened the scoring for the Blue Devils with a 31-yard TD run with 9:20 left in the first quarter. Twin Lakes answered with a TD through the air late in the first quarter to even the score at 7-all after a period.
The Blue Devils got a nine-yard TD run from Calvin Condict with 10:27 left in the second quarter and added a two-yard Carter scoring run with 3:49 left to go up 21-7.
Tipton scored another TD in the third quarter and led led 34-7 with 12:55 left in the fourth quarter when Twin Lakes got two scores in lightning speed after that, scoring on a TD run with 10:09, then scoring directly on the recovery of an onside kick to 34-21 just six seconds later.
Tipton improved to 2-1 and visits Cass next Friday to open HC East play. Twin Lakes fell to 1-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.