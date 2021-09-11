LAFAYETTE — Kokomo’s football team raced past McCutcheon 36-7 Friday to continue its unbeaten start to the season.
Kokomo running back Plez Lawrence set the tone by racing 85 yards for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage. The Wildkats went on to lead 15-0 at the end of the first quarter and 29-0 at halftime. When the Kats scored midway through the third quarter for a 36-0 lead, a running clock went into effect under the IHSAA’s mercy rule.
The Kats improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the North Central Conference. The Mavericks dropped to 0-4 and 0-2. The Kats lead the NCC. Harrison and Logansport are each 1-0. All the other NCC squads have at least one loss in league play.
Kokomo was playing with heavy hearts following the death of assistant coach Bobby Pettigrew two nights earlier. The emotional win became bittersweet following the ejections of Lawrence and fullback Trey Marciniak late in the game for their roles in a skirmish. McCutcheon had one player ejected.
“It’s a weird feeling right now,” Kokomo coach Austin Colby said on the WIOU 1350-AM postgame show. “I think our kids were excited and I was excited until what kind of happened out here. I know if Coach Pettigrew were here, he would have been very disappointed [with what happened]. He was a big ‘look at yourself in the mirror’ type of guy.
“We might be a top 10 team in 5A [next week] and we’ve won our last three games pretty handily,” he added, “but right now in the moment it doesn’t seem like we’re in that position.”
Kokomo outgained McCutcheon 290-129 and the Mavs’ touchdown came against the Kats’ JV defense.
Still, Colby saw room for improvement.
“It’s kind of a deceiving score,” he said. “I think they might have outplayed us in some [areas], but obviously we were the better team and came out on top. I’m sure we’ll see them again [in the sectional] and we’ll have to play a great game to beat them again.”
Lawrence finished with 191 rushing yards, highlighted by his 85-yard TD sprint. Quarterback Evan Barker had two touchdown runs and a TD pass to John Curl. Backup QB Andrew Barker, Evan’s younger brother, also had a TD pass. It came off a double pass and went to Ta’Shy Stewart.
Defensively, Stewart had an interception, which he returned 43 yards to set up the Kats’ second touchdown. Keegan Name finished with a team-high seven tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery. Dre Kirby had six tackles and two tackles for loss and Jaylin Cannon had five tackles.
Kokomo hosts perennially tough Lafayette Jeff next week.
“We’re down two starters on offense and they’re two weapons in our backfield. We’re already kind of light at the fullback position ... and obviously 10 [Lawrence] is big shoes to fill. We’re going to have to figure it out,” Colby said.
