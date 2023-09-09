Kokomo defenders Logan Harris, Elijah Moore and Eric Thomas take down Muncie Central running back Dea’Cion Echols for a safety during Kokomo’s victory Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Walter Cross Field. The Kats won 47-7.
Photos by Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo end Andrew Barker fights for yards after a reception against Muncie Central on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Walter Cross Field.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
A POTENT BREW
FOOTBALL: Undefeated Kats dominate Bearcats on both sides of the ball
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo’s football team is gaining steam. The Class 4A No. 2 (IFCA)/No. 3 Wildkats roughed up Muncie Central 47-7 Friday night to move to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the North Central Conference. And yet another league rival coach came away impressed.
“We’re progressing. I’ve never been a part of a team like this,” Kokomo coach Austin Colby said. “We practice every day better than how we did when we started. It’s a special thing. There’s two weeks in a row the [opposing] head coaches said, ‘You’re a better football team than you were last year,’ and that means a lot to me because everybody thought we were going to be down in the dumps this year.”
Football: Kokomo beats Muncie Central
The Wildkats made an impression Friday night with the usual mix of imposing their will offensively and stifling the other squad’s offense. With quarterback Reis Beard as the catalyst, Kokomo rushed for 262 yards, gained 88 yards through the air, and amassed 17 first downs to Muncie Central’s four.
Beard ran 20 times for 179 yards and three touchdowns. He also connected on five passes to Andrew Barker, accounting for Kokomo’s passing total. The only one of those Beard-to-Barker connections that didn’t go for a first down was one that went for a touchdown on third-and-goal from the 10.
“He has great vision for no more depth than he can get when he’s running the ball, he spins around and makes a play,” Colby said. “Any time No. 3 [Beard] is wearing a Wildkat jersey, we have a chance to win.”
Kokomo’s first touchdown came on the opening drive of the game, a prototype 10-play drive capped by a 3-yard Beard run. Three plays later, Kat defensive end Logan Harris caught Bearcat running back Dae’Cion Echols in the end zone for a safety and a 9-0 lead with 6:25 left in the first quarter. On the ensuing possession, the Kats scored another TD on the Barker catch for a 16-0 lead at the first break.
Two plays into the second quarter, the Kats got a 32-yard TD run from Beard to strengthen their grip on the game. Just as Muncie Central was making inroads with their defensive line play — getting stops for losses on Kokomo’s previous three running plays — Beard found a cutback lane inside and weaved his way to the end zone for a 23-0 Kat lead.
“We had some mental lapses — they do a little bit different thing schematically on defense than we [usually] see, slant a little bit, back some guys off the ball,” Colby said. “It’s tough for us to come out and put a new blocking scheme in for those guys and know exactly what they’re going to do, but I thought we did a good job, we still ran for almost 300 guys. Proud of our guys.
“We kept just running right at them. They were keying our motion a lot when we were running our motion guy way out there wide — they would key him and then Reis would run right up underneath and get that cutback.”
Darrian Story Jr. scored on a 5-yard run at 10:46 of the second quarter for a 30-0 Kokomo lead and that was the halftime score. After halftime, Kokomo got another safety when the Bearcats had to fall on a bad snap in the end zone for a 32-0 KHS advantage, and the Kats got the running clock going with 9:05 left in the third quarter when Beard weaved in from 2 yards out for a 39-0 lead.
Kokomo had two safeties in a game for the first time since 2019, which was also against Muncie Central.
Muncie Central got an 80-yard TD run from quarterback Leo Boyd for the Bearcats’ only points. That was 80 of MC’s 107 rushing yards in the game. The Bearcats had minus-1 yard passing. Rondell Greene punched in Kokomo’s last score on a 10-yard run and scored a two-point conversion for the Kats’ final score in the fourth quarter.
Keemarion Pollard, Lukas Degraffenreid and Beard each had three stops to lead the Kats’ defense. Kokomo recovered three Bearcat fumbles.
Muncie Central only ran 28 plays to Kokomo’s 55. Story added 45 yards rushing for Kokomo. Barker had a school-record 73-yard punt.
Colby credited Kokomo’s domination to “just hard work in the offseason, just buying into the program, buying into what we’re selling. They love what we do offensively, they love what we do defensively. We’ve got guys in the right spot, we’ve got good coaches coaching them up. When the perfect elixir comes together, that’s what it’s going to be.
“They’re excited for their opportunity to play, a lot of them. We have 17, 18 new starters and when they get to play as juniors and seniors, they’re going to come out and play hard and that’s exactly what happened.”
