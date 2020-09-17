Eastern, Tri-Central and Western entered the football season with big goals and with strong senior classes to fuel the competitive fire.
So far, so good as all three teams are 4-0.
Sure enough, standouts from the senior class have led the way for the squads. Running back Zane Downing and linebacker Jaeden Hannah have shined for the Comets. Quarterback/linebacker Mason Pickens has been big for the Trojans. And the 1-2 punch of running back Jerry Padgett and running back/receiver Nathaniel Liddell has been electrifying for the Panthers.
But all three teams also have seen other seniors step up in new or existing roles, or in a return to the sport.
The following are looks at pleasant surprises for the three unbeaten squads.
WESTERN
The Panthers featured an explosive offense in 2019 and had Padgett, Liddell and a lot of other key holdovers — but they needed a new quarterback.
Enter Braeden Bryant, who had some experience at the position, but had most recently worked as a receiver/tight end.
Bryant has been nothing short of superb in helping the Panthers open 4-0 for the first time since 2013. He has completed 23 of 35 pass attempts (65.7%) for 556 yards with eight touchdowns and no interceptions. He leads the area in yards and touchdowns.
“Braeden has done a phenomenal job for us,” Western coach Alex Stewart said. “He’s played with a lot of confidence.”
Bryant’s play has provided a nice complement to Western’s strong ground game. The Panthers average 451.8 yards and 40.8 points per game.
Stewart likes Bryant’s cerebral approach.
“He has a really good understanding of the coverage and what’s open, and when I call a play, he has a good understanding of what we’re looking for in those concepts,” he said. “He does a good job of putting the ball on the money. He also has good football instincts. There’s been some times when he hasn’t had a lot open and he’s had to either buy time by rolling out or by running. He’s run for some big first downs.
“Our team has rallied behind him and they believe in him and so do us coaches.”
Bryant showed his mettle in Western’s 31-21 victory over Western Boone in Week 2. He connected on 10 of 14 attempts for 226 yards and three scores.
Bryant looked like a seasoned veteran when he put the Panthers in the lead for good with a 54-yard TD pass to Liddell shortly before halftime.
“He stood in the pocket and while getting hit, threw a perfect pass for a touchdown. That was a huge momentum shift in that game,” Stewart said.
“I also think of the throw in the Kokomo game where he threw a touchdown pass on [third and 22] to Dylan Bryant [to seal the win] — just standing in the pocket and delivering a good throw and being confident in his throw.”
EASTERN
The offensive line is one of Class 2A No. 11-ranked Eastern’s biggest strengths. Senior A.J. Wiles came into the season as an established force — and now, classmates Clayton Watkins and Will Keisling have raised their play to that level.
“Those two guys are multi-year starters, they’ve both started since their sophomore year, but I feel like this year they’ve really stepped up as vocal leaders and have been really dominant in our running game,” coach Josh Edwards said. “They’ve stepped up physically this year to where they are in the running every week for our pancake award, for putting guys on their backs.”
Will Keisling is the center. Wiles is the left guard and sophomore Reid Keisling is the right guard. Senior Nathan Herr is the left tackle and Watkins is the right tackle. They are powering holes for a relentless ground game, which averages 352 rushing yards per game.
“It’s a tight-knit unit and they do an awesome job for us,” Edwards said, also noting the contributions of backups.
Defensively, Edwards pointed to tackle Bryce Buckley as another highlight of the 4-0 start. The senior missed most of last season with an injury.
TRI-CENTRAL
The Trojans, who are 4-0 for the first time since 2015, are holding opponents to a mere 5 points per game. That ranks No. 1 in Class A and No. 7 in the state overall.
Coach Shane Arnold noted the contributions of seniors Preston Vann and A.J. Byrd in the secondary as pleasant surprises. Vann has moved into a bigger role this season while Byrd is back with the program after not playing the last two seasons.
“They have really solidified our defensive back play,” Arnold said. “They come down and support the run and they’ve done a great job defending the pass. Last year, we got burnt a lot in the air and we put a lot of focus into that in the offseason. They’re two key reasons why teams are struggling to throw the ball against us and when we make teams one dimensional, then we can really fly around the play.
“They’re great kids,” Arnold said. “They’re humble and they work hard, they do anything and everything you ask and they’re not afraid to hit.”
Vann and Byrd also contribute on offense as running backs who work as blockers from wing or split positions.
“They bring a physical aspect from their positions in helping block, getting to the second and third levels [of the defense], and that’s key for the big runs. They do an incredible job of that. They get out there and they kind of bring that defensive mentality to the offensive side. They’re just running around looking to hit somebody,” Arnold said.
