WeBo captures 3-peat title
INDIANAPOLIS — Josiah Smith booted a 38-yard field goal with :07 left to lift Western Boone to a thrilling, 36-35 win over Fort Wayne Bishop Luers in the IHSAA Class 2A football championship game Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Stars (11-4) scored 10 points in the final 1:36 of the contest to overcome a 35-26 deficit and claim their third-straight Class 2A championship.
The back-and-forth contest featured plenty of offense as the teams combined for 795 yards and 43 first downs in addition to the 71 points.
Luers (8-7) held a 21-13 lead at halftime. Behind the passing of quarterback Carson Clark, the Knights were able to take advantage of two WeBo turnovers to build the nine-point lead after Clark connected for his second touchdown pass to Krashaun Menson (a 7-yarder) with 3:38 left.
Coach Justin Pelley’s Stars used a ball-control rushing attack to sustain their offense. Fullback Robby Taylor, who had a state-record 43 carries in the game, scored on a 1-yard run with 1:36 left to pull Webo within 35-33.
A failed onside kick seemed to spell doom for the Stars, but the defense came up with a three-and-out and forced a punt. Western Boone benefited from a kick-catch interference penalty to give it a first down at its 46 with :39 left. Five plays later, Luers was flagged for pass interference giving the Stars a first down at the Knights’ 21. Smith, the son of former Colts punter Hunter Smith, came on to boot the game-winner.
Taylor finished with 210 yards and two scores, while Clark completed 17-of-21 passes for 303 yards and three touchdowns. Glenn Brody caught six of those passes for 171 yards and a 78-yard touchdown.
• Roncalli quarterback Aiden Leffler threw five touchdown passes on his team’s first six drives to lead his team to a 49-7 win over Hobart in the Class 4A championship game.
The title is the 10th (in 13 appearances) for Roncalli.
• Center Grove beat Westfield 38-14 in the Class 6A championship game. Center Grove put the game away with a dominant first half — the Trojans led 38-7 at halftime.
The Trojans capped an undefeated season with its third state title (in seven appearances). They were runners-up to Carmel last year.
