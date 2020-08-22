Northwestern’s football season got a great start Friday night when Cole Cardwell took the opening kickoff 49 yards to put the Tigers in business on the Twin Lakes 41-yard line. Things started to go in reverse for the Tigers immediately after that.
The Tigers committed a penalty on their first play from scrimmage, went backwards on the next play and punted shortly thereafter. Twin Lakes needed just four plays to score and kept piling on points after that. The Indians scored four times in the first quarter and cruised to a 48-6 victory at Northwestern.
Northwestern had five turnovers in the first half and fell behind 41-0 at halftime. The second half was played with a running clock.
“I told our guys the first quarter we kind of beat ourselves,” NW coach Austen Robison said. “Twin Lakes executed, Twin Lakes did exactly what they needed to do to win the game, but we didn’t help ourselves out with early penalties. I would hate to see the stats, but I don’t know how many times we were in second-and-plus-10 situations because our first down play just didn’t go.
“Offensively I was really disappointed. Some of the things that we wanted to come in and do we just couldn’t seem to get blocked and we couldn’t seem to get figured out.”
Twin Lakes senior quarterback Lewis Dellinger completed 10 of 13 passes — with eight different receivers catching passes — for 155 yards. He threw three TD passes and had one throw picked off by Northwestern’s Conner Austin. TL running back Saige Brandt ran 14 times for 125 yards and three scores.
Braden Hershberger scored Northwestern’s TD, running in from 2 yards out in the fourth quarter. Northwestern used two quarterbacks throughout the game with freshman Cameron Davis and senior Jake Martin combining to go 5 of 15 with three interceptions and 53 yards passing. The Tigers gained just 46 yards on the ground on 24 rushes.
Pedro Velazco
PERU 25, LOGAN 20
Peru junior quarterback Levi Strong rushed 143 yards and a touchdown and passed for 104 yards and a score to lead the Tigers to a second straight win over the visiting Berries in the state’s longest continuous rivalry game.
Matt Ross had six catches for 77 yards and hauled in a 16-yard TD pass from Strong. Zach Johnson kicked a pair of field goals, a 35-yarder and a 24-yarder, the latter which gave the Tigers a 25-14 lead with 1:58 remaining, all but sealing the win.
The Tigers outgained the Berries 367-216 in total yardage, including 263-148 on the ground.
Beau Wicker
PIONEER 44, CASS 0
The Kings forced three first-half turnovers, but the Cass offense couldn’t take advantage of any of its opportunities.
The Kings finished all five of their first-half possessions going three-and-out, but managed to go into halftime down only 14-0 as the Panthers scored twice in the final three-plus minutes of the first half via Addai Lewellen — a 3-yard run, and a 30-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Cayden Hill.
Pioneer’s offense hit its stride in the second half with three long touchdown runs from Ezra Lewellen (57, 46, and 49 yards), as well as a 9-yard touchdown run from fullback Brock Robinson.
Kian Meister led the Kings with 33 rushing yards.
Matt Danely
TC 12, FRANKTON 6
Tri-Central got all its scoring in the first quarter and that was enough to hold off the visiting Eagles. Holden Rayl opened the scoring for TC with an 11-yard run with 8:19 left in the first quarter. After a Frankton fumble, TC struck again when Jace Cassity hauled in a 29-yard reception for a 12-0 lead with 7:10 left in the frame.
Frankton scored a TD in the third quarter to cut the lead in half but TC held the Eagles off the board after that to finish off the Trojan victory.
CARROLL 48, TRI-COUNTY 6
New Cougar coach Kyle McGhee picked up his first career win as Carroll dominated Tri-County. The Cougars opened up a 42-0 lead in the first half and led 48-0 before Tri-County tacked on the final score.
