Kokomo’s football team has moved down to Class 4A this season and the Wildkats are going to get to see what a returning Class 4A contender looks like right off the bat.
The Wildkats are making the trek just past Fort Wayne to face No. 9-ranked Leo tonight. A new opponent for Kokomo, Leo went 11-1 last season and won 10 games each of the previous two seasons. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
“We scheduled this last year when we realized [former season opener] Western wasn’t going to work out again,” Kokomo coach Austin Colby said. “Leo contacted us right away and wanted to kind of get things rolling, and there were really no other options at that point with the quick turnaround, so we went ahead and scheduled them and everything worked out.”
Leo reached a sectional final last season, losing 27-26 in overtime to Northridge, which went on to be Class 4A state runner-up.
“Any time you play a good football program it’s going to help you in the long run,” Colby said. “You never want to shy away from competition and Leo is one of those teams that’s going to bring it every play and every single snap.
“It’s going to be one of those games where you’re probably not going to get to put your reserves in. It’s a test we’ll have to be ready to go for, but hopefully we’ve gotten our guys to that point and I think we have.”
Long-time Leo coach Jared Sauder stepped down after last season to become assistant principal at the school. Former Fort Wayne Northrop coach Jason Doerffler has taken over and brings a different offensive style, though based on what Colby saw from the Lions’ scrimmage, their execution and physicality remains.
“They just play hard,” he said. “They’re tough kids that go out and know their assignments, get off the ball low and do what they’re coached to do. They have a new coach up there. He’s going to be no slouch, he’s coached in the [Summit Conference], which is one of the best conferences in Indiana.
“From what I’ve seen in the scrimmage, they’ve changed schematically quite a bit. They were very close to what we did with their coach before. [Now] they’ve been more spread, three, four wide, throwing the ball obviously way more than what they have in the past. You can tell those old coaching points are still ingrained in their minds in how they get off the ball on offense.”
Kokomo returns a speedy, experienced defense from an 8-3 team, sparked by linebacker Shayne Spear and safety/linebacker Dre Kirby, who were 1-2 in tackles last season. The Kats also return a veteran offensive line and quarterback Evan Barker, who ran for 466 yards and passed for 463 last fall.
“I just want to see execution and effort,” Colby said. He said the game will be a test of how well the Kats have absorbed the instructions they’ve heard over and over in practice. “It’s one of those things where … you know they’ve been told and hopefully it clicks and we get that effort and overcome some of those mental mistakes with effort early in the year.”
The following are quick looks at tonight’s other openers.
• Eastern (7-3 last year) at Oak Hill (8-3): The Golden Eagles beat the Comets 42-20 last year, ending Eastern’s 19-game regular-season winning streak and also ending Eastern’s four-game winning streak in the series. Overall, Oak Hill holds a 15-10 edge in the series since the teams began meeting in Week 1 back in 1997.
• Tri-West (11-3 last year) at Western (6-4): After opening against Kokomo the last two seasons, Western has a new Week 1 opponent as the Panthers will take on Tri-West, which is ranked No. 5 in the Class 3A preseason poll after winning sectional and regional titles last year.
The Bruins are four-time state champions. They won the 1997 Class A title, the 2003 and ‘04 Class 2A titles and the 2014 Class 3A title.
• Twin Lakes (2-8 last year) at Northwestern (0-9): Following a winless 2021 season, the Tigers will look to start the new season on a strong note when they host the Indians.
The Indians have beaten the Tigers four straight times, including 38-12 last year.
• North White (4-4 last year) at Taylor (1-6): Taylor hosts North White tonight for a renewal of a Week 1 rivalry that was interrupted by a COVID cancellation last year.
The teams met in Week 1 in 2012-20 with the Vikings holding a 5-4 edge — although the Titans have won the last four meetings.
• Frankton (3-7 last year) at Tipton (10-2): The Blue Devils have won their last seven season openers. That includes a 34-0 victory over Frankton last year.
• Tri-Central (4-6 last year) at Madison-Grant (4-6): The Trojans hit the road for their opener against the Argylls. TC beat MG 28-12 last year.
• Tri-County (0-9 last year) at Carroll (9-4): Carroll and Tri-County are meeting in Week 1 for the 20th straight year. The Cougars have won the last five meetings and hold a 14-5 overall edge. The Cougars whipped the Cavaliers 48-6 last year to ignite a big season, which was highlighted by winning their first sectional title since 2003.
• Pioneer (9-3 last year) at Cass (3-6): Cass hosts Pioneer tonight for a renewal of a Week 1 rivalry that was interrupted by a COVID cancellation last year.
The teams in Week 1 in 2007-20 with the Panthers holding an 8-6 lead. Pioneer beat Cass 44-0 in 2020.
• Logansport (5-3 last year) at Peru (8-3): New Peru coach Tim Weeks makes his debut at home as the Bengal Tigers host Logansport with the Baldini Trophy on the line.
The Berries took a 36-8 win last year, ending Peru’s two-game winning streak in the series. The Berries lead the all-time series 61-52-5. It’s the longest continuous rivalry in the state and dates back to 1902.
• Wabash (2-7 last year) at Maconaquah (2-6): The Braves kick off their season with a Three Rivers Conference game.
The teams did not meet last year. Maconaquah beat Wabash 42-39 in 2020 for the Braves’ fourth straight win in the series.
