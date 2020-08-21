Tipton’s football team will have to wait another week to open the season.
Tipton announced Thursday that its scheduled opener, tonight at Madison-Grant, was canceled because M-G has several players in COVID-19-related quarantine.
The Blue Devils join Maconaquah as area teams not playing tonight. Maconaquah athletics are suspended until Thursday.
The following is the Week 1 schedule for the area.
TONIGHT
Twin Lakes at Northwestern
Eastern at Oak Hill
North White at Taylor
Frankton at Tri-Central
Pioneer at Cass
Logansport at Peru
Tri-County at Carroll
SATURDAY
Western at Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.