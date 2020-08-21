Tipton’s football team will have to wait another week to open the season.

Tipton announced Thursday that its scheduled opener, tonight at Madison-Grant, was canceled because M-G has several players in COVID-19-related quarantine.

The Blue Devils join Maconaquah as area teams not playing tonight. Maconaquah athletics are suspended until Thursday.

The following is the Week 1 schedule for the area.

TONIGHT

Twin Lakes at Northwestern

Eastern at Oak Hill

North White at Taylor

Frankton at Tri-Central

Pioneer at Cass

Logansport at Peru

Tri-County at Carroll

SATURDAY

Western at Kokomo

