Kokomo’s football team will look to bounce back from a season-opening loss when the Wildkats host Plymouth tonight at Walter Cross Field.
Plymouth is 2-0 against Kokomo since teams began their current series. The Rockies beat the Kats 35-19 in 2018 and 41-20 last year.
“Plymouth is a hard-nosed football team,” first-year Kokomo coach Austin Colby said. “Coach [John] Barron does a great job, he’s been up there his whole coaching career. They’re going to come down and play hard, play physical. I know they physically beat Kokomo up last year. Hopefully we can give them a game.”
Plymouth posted a 9-3 record last year. The Rockies have a new offensive look this year following the graduation of the Class 4A all-state tandem of quarterback Joe Barron and wide receiver Seth Rundell. Joe Barron is the Rockies’ all-time leading passer and Rundell is their all-time leading receiver.
The Rockies opened against East Noble, which was the Class 4A state runner-up last year. East Noble beat Plymouth 31-0.
Kokomo opened with an inaugural rivalry clash with Western. The Panthers scored on the game’s opening possession and kept the lead the rest of the way in posting a 34-19 victory.
WESTERN AT WEBO
Western (1-0) hits the road for the second week in a row as the Panthers travel to face Western Boone (0-1).
The teams had a memorable game last year. The Panthers beat the Stars in a 42-41 shootout. It was Western Boone’s only loss of the season as the Stars went on to win their second straight Class 2A state championship.
The Stars had to replace a lot of key players from last year and that perhaps showed in their season opener as Sheridan beat WeBo 21-20. The Stars relied on running back Robby Taylor to carry the load. He had 140 yards on 35 carries.
Western beat Kokomo 34-19 last week. The Panthers totaled 510 yards of offense with 427 coming on the ground. Jerry Padgett ran for 280 yards and Nathaniel Liddell ran for 126 yards.
BLACKFORD AT EASTERN
Eastern (1-0) hosts Blackford (0-1) tonight in a matchup of Class 2A Sectional 36 teams.
Last week, the Comets beat Oak Hill 13-0 for their 11th straight regular-season win while Blackford dropped a 28-23 decision to Wes-Del.
The Comets’ Zane Downing ran for 288 yards on 46 carries last week.
The Bruins went 5-5 last season and 8-4 in 2018. They reached a Class 3A sectional final in 2018.
TAYLOR AT NORTH MIAMI
Taylor (1-0) will look to carry the momentum from its season-opening win into tonight’s game at North Miami (0-1).
Taylor beat North White 32-12 last week. North Miami opened with a Three Rivers Conference game against Manchester. The Squires beat North Miami 47-12.
North Miami beat Taylor 42-14 last year. The Warriors went on to have a 4-7 season.
NW AT LOGANSPORT
Northwestern (0-1) visits Logansport (0-1) for the first meeting between the teams.
The Tigers are coming off a 48-6 loss to Twin Lakes. The Berries also opened with a loss, falling to Peru 25-20.
AROUND THE AREA
Cass (0-1) hosts Class A No. 3-ranked South Adams (1-0) in a game that was recently added to the schedule. Both teams lost an opponent to COVID-19 conflicts. For Cass, South Adams replaces Maconaquah, which is idle for the second straight week. Maconaquah athletics will resume Saturday.
Also in the area tonight, Tipton (0-0) visits Elwood (0-0) for both teams’ opener after both saw games canceled last week for COVID reasons; Tri-Central (1-0) entertains Wes-Del (1-0); Carroll (1-0) visits Delphi (1-0) for the annual Bacon Bowl and also both teams’ Hoosier Heartland Conference opener; and Peru (1-0) visits Whitko (1-0) for both teams’ TRC opener.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.