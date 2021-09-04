Tipton’s football team whipped visiting Twin Lakes 42-7 Friday to continue its outstanding start to the season.
The Class 2A No. 5-ranked Blue Devils improved to 3-0. They have outscored their opponents by a combined score of 117-7.
The Blue Devils led the Indians 14-0 after the first quarter and 35-0 at halftime in the non-division matchup of Hoosier Conference teams. The 35-point lead triggered a running clock.
After Tipton went up 42-0 in the final minute of the third quarter, Twin Lakes returned the kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown to close the third quarter.
The Indians’ TD ended the Blue Devils’ shutout streak. Tipton had back-to-back shutouts to open the season.
Tipton showed its usual offensive balance. Running back Eli Carter carried the ball 16 times for 205 yards and three touchdowns and quarterback Vince Hoover completed 6 of 12 pass attempts for 57 yards and two touchdowns. Hoover added 42 yards on four carries.
Hoover’s TD passes went to Nate Powell and Aden Tolle.
Tipton visits Cass next week to begin HC East Division play.
LAFAYETTE CC 42, Northwestern 0
Lafayette Central Catholic rolled past Northwestern 42-0 on the Tigers’ turf in a non-division matchup of Hoosier Conference teams.
The Knights improved to 2-1. The Tigers dropped to 0-2. Northwestern visits Hamilton Heights next week to begin HC East Division play.
CARROLL 34, M-G 8
Carroll rocked visiting Madison-Grant 34-8 to improve to 3-0, matching their win total from last season when they finished 3-5.
Carroll’s defense under first-year coach Blake Betzner has been stout during the unbeaten start. The Cougars have allowed a total of 14 points.
Madison-Grant replaced Taylor on Carroll’s schedule this week after the Titans had to cancel because of COVID issues.
Carroll visits Southern Wells next week.
SHERIDAN 40, TC 6
Sheridan scored first and Tri-Central answered for a 6-6 tie in the first quarter. From there, the Blackhawks pulled away for a 40-6 win in Hoosier Heartland Conference play at Sharpsville.
The Trojans’ score came on Daetyn Horn’s 20-yard halfback pass to Jake Chapman.
TC (2-0, 0-1 HHC) visits Clinton Prairie next week.
DELTA 41, CASS 0
Cass began the day thinking it was playing Benton Central, but when the Bison had to cancel because of COVID issues, Cass found Delta as a late replacement.
The Class 4A Eagles overpowered the Kings for a 41-0 shutout.
Cass (1-1) hosts Class 2A No. 5 Tipton next week to begin Hoosier Conference East Division play.
NORTHFIELD 48, MAC 0
Maconaquah ventured to Northfield for its season and Three Rivers Conference opener. The Norsemen overpowered the Braves 48-0, spoiling first-year Mac coach Tyler Campbell’s debut.
The Braves — who had their first two games canceled because of COVID issues — host Whitko next week.
TIPP. VALLEY 45, PERU 9
Visiting Tippecanoe Valley rolled past Peru 45-9 on the Bengal Tigers’ field in a early TRC clash. The teams were part of a three-way tie for second place in the conference last year.
Valley (3-0 overall) improved to 2-0 in the TRC while Peru (1-2) dropped to 1-1.
The Tigers visit North Miami next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.