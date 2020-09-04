Kokomo and Marion will renew their football rivalry tonight when the Wildkats host the Giants for both teams’ North Central Conference opener. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Walter Cross Field.
Kokomo dominated the series from 2007-17, winning all 11 meetings, but Marion ended that streak with a 46-7 rout of the Wildkats in 2018. The Giants followed with a 45-6 victory over the Kats last year.
The Giants rose to power in the NCC during those two years. They went 7-0 and shared the title in 2018. They went 6-1 and tied for second place last year.
This year, Marion is 0-2 following non-conference losses to Class 2A No. 4-ranked Eastbrook (39-18) and Class 6A No. 3 Lawrence North (70-14). The Giants faced big halftime deficits in both games — 32-10 vs. Eastbrook and 49-7 vs. Lawrence North.
Kokomo is 1-1 following a Week 1 loss to Western and a Week 2 victory over Plymouth.
The Giants, like the Kats, have a strong run game. Zaimar Burnett averages 97 yards per game. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound senior showed his sprinter’s speed against Lawrence North when he exploded for runs of 73 and 75 yards. Khalid Stamps rushed for 1,576 yards in 2019. The 5-6, 175-pound senior missed the season opener with an injury and saw limited carries last week.
Plez Lawrence leads the Kats’ offense. Through two games, the 5-10, 175-pound junior has totaled 241 rushing yards and 108 receiving yards. Those figures rank No. 3 and No. 2, respectively, in the NCC.
Linebacker Myles Lenoir and free safety Ta’Shy Stewart lead the Kats’ defense. Lenoir’s 19 tackles rank No. 1 on the team and No. 3 in the conference. Stewart has 17 tackles and an interception.
DELPHI AT EASTERN
Eastern (2-0) hosts Delphi (2-0) to begin Hoosier Heartland Conference play. The Oracles already are 1-0 in the league following a 17-0 victory over rival Carroll last week.
The Comets are the defending HHC champions. They beat Delphi 28-14 last season as part of a perfect 7-0 run through the league.
Eastern’s defense has pitched back-to-back shutouts, against Oak Hill and Blackford, to open the season. Zane Downing has led the offense with 499 rushing yards and five touchdowns over the two games.
With a win, Eastern would start the season 3-0 for the fourth straight year. That would be a program first.
WESTERN AT RENSSELAER
The Panthers (2-0) visit the Bombers (1-1) for a non-division matchup of Hoosier Conference teams. Only division games count in the HC’s standings.
The teams first met in 2015 and have met every year since 2017. The Bombers beat the Panthers 28-14 last year to make the series record 2-2.
Rensselaer opened the new season with a 28-7 loss to Jasper County rival Kankakee Valley. The Bombers bounced back for a 45-16 victory over North Newton last week.
Western is averaging 32.5 points per game following victories over Kokomo and Western Boone. Jerry Padgett has rushed for 444 yards and Nathaniel Liddell has 361 combined rushing and receiving yards.
CARROLL AT TAYLOR
The Cougars (1-1 overall, 0-1 HHC) visit the Titans (1-1, 0-0) for an HHC game.
Taylor scored 32 points against North White to open the season and 30 against North Miami last week.
Carroll’s defense will look to slow Taylor’s big-play offense. The Cougars held Tri-County to six points in Week 1 and held Delphi to 17 points last week.
AROUND THE AREA
Northwestern (0-2) travels to Class A No. 3 Lafayette Central Catholic (0-0) for a non-division matchup of Hoosier Conference teams. Defending Class A state champion LCC is set for its season opener after having to cancel its first two games for COVID reasons.
In another non-division matchup of HC teams, Cass (0-2) visits Benton Central (0-2).
Class 2A co-No. 10 Tipton (1-0) visits Class 2A No. 6 Heritage Christian in a matchup that came together this week. Both teams lost their scheduled opponents after the opponents had to suspend activities because of COVID.
Tri-Central (2-0) visits Class A No. 5 Sheridan (2-0) for both teams’ HHC opener.
In the Three Rivers Conference, Peru (2-0, 1-0 TRC) visits Tippecanoe Valley (1-1, 1-0), and Maconaquah (0-0, 1-0) entertains Northfield (0-2, 0-1). Maconaquah is playing its season opener after having to sit out the first two weeks for COVID reasons.
