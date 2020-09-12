Tri-Central’s football team used a punishing running game to beat Clinton Prairie 48-6 in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game Friday night at Sharpsville.
Quarterback Mason Pickens rushed for 164 yards on 14 carries, running back Holden Rayl had 160 yards on 18 carries and running back Garrett Graves picked up 95 yards on eight attempts as the Class A co-No. 11-ranked Trojans moved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the HHC.
“Our offensive line did an incredible job and our receivers blocking down field sprung a lot of big plays,” TC coach Shane Arnold said. “We talk all the time about being physical and fast and winning the battle in the trenches and [Friday] I felt we were all three. We were physical, we were fast and we definitely dominated the trenches.”
Arnold liked what he saw from his defense as well.
“The whole night, [the Gophers] were in shotgun, five wide and no huddle. They didn’t run a play with a running back. That’s the first time we’ve seen that in a long time. Our kids handled it well,” he said.
The Trojans’ defense is holding opponents to 5 points per game.
TC, which is 4-0 for the first time since 2015, shares the HHC lead with Eastern. Next up is a home game vs. Delphi.
“We talk every practice about being better every day,” Arnold said. “Delphi is well coached and fundamentally sound. They have a solid team. We’re looking forward to seeing how we measure up against a solid [Class] 2A program.”
TIPTON 43, CASS 6
Tipton was glad to finally play on its home field for the first time in 49 weeks. The Blue Devils turned in a dominating performance rolling to a 43-6 Hoosier Conference East Division and senior night victory over Cass.
“We challenged them,” Tipton coach Aaron Tolle said. “We haven’t played on this field for 49 straight weeks. We played six straight road games [four to end last season and two to start this season]. This was our first time on this field, it was senior night and we were playing for Jayvin [Lyons, out with a knee injury], plus it’s a conference game. We had everything going for us. I said there is absolutely no reason we don’t play lights out [Friday].”
Tipton improved to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the division.
Senior signal caller Sam Edwards was perfect through the air in the first half, completing 11 of 11 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed five times for 68 yards and a TD. Senior receiver Drew Pearce caught Edwards’ TD pass and finished with six catches for 101 yards in the first half and also scored Tipton’s first touchdown of the night on a 4-yard run.
Edwards finished the night 17 of 22 for 238 yards and a TD passing and added six carries for 66 yards and a TD rushing. Pearce had seven receptions for 111 yards and a TD and also had three carries for five yards and two TDs.
Cass scored on Tyson Johnson’s nine-yard run with 6:43 remaining in the game.
Next week, Tipton hosts Class A No. 3 Lafayette Central Catholic and Cass hosts Northwestern.
Michelle Garmon, Tipton Tribune
AROUND THE AREA
Hamilton Heights beat Northwestern 41-7 in a HC East Division game.
Maconaquah beat Whitko 31-28 to even its record at 1-1 overall (also 1-1 Three Rivers Conference). It also was first-year coach Brad Purcell’s first win.
Also in the TRC, Wabash ended Peru’s unbeaten start, beating the Bengal Tigers 14-10.
In a non-conference game, Class A No. 5 Parke Heritage overpowered Carroll 59-12.
