The Hoosier Heartland Conference football championship picture will come into clearer focus tonight when Class 2A No. 9-ranked Eastern hosts Clinton Central.
Defending HHC champion Eastern sits atop the standings with a 3-0 record and Clinton Central is 1-0. Everyone else in the conference has at least one loss.
The Comets (5-0 overall) have an offensive average of 41.2 points per game and a defensive average of 7 ppg. They have pitched four shutouts. The Bulldogs (3-0 overall) counter with an offensive average of 42 and a defensive average of 20.
Central coach George Gilbert has the Bulldogs playing well in his second stint with the team. The Bulldogs already have exceeded their win total from last year when they finished 2-8 — and 3-0 is their best start since 1997.
Gilbert previously coached Central in 1988-2007. From there, he coached at Tri-Central from 2009-17 and Taylor in 2019. He led TC to the 2013 Class A state title.
“I think it’s going to be a physical matchup,” TC coach Josh Edwards said. “[The Bulldogs] have some good-sized kids on their defensive line and offensive line and they’re physical. The quarterback [Owen Smith], who also plays outside linebacker for them, is a strong player. And they have two running backs who are downhill, hard-nosed runners.”
“That’s coach Gilbert’s style. He wants to try to pound you on the veer option and then once you start collapsing down, he’ll hit you with that power pitch and get you outside. We have to be very disciplined on our defensive scheme. On the offensive side, we have to come out ready to go toe to toe and match their physicality.”
Anthony Ransford is the Bulldogs’ leading rusher. He has 422 yards and seven touchdowns through three games.
Eastern is riding a 15-game regular season winning streak and an 11-game HHC winning streak.
Edwards liked how his players responded to his call for a clean performance in last week’s game against Carroll. The Comets jumped to a 46-0 halftime lead en route to a 52-0 win.
“I think the first half was probably the cleanest first half we’ve played as far as penalties and turnovers and execution on both sides of the ball and special teams,” he said. “We’re pretty excited. We get a few kids back this week that we’ve had quarantined so that will be a nice bonus to get them back. We might get another guy back from an ankle injury.”
KOKOMO AT ANDERSON
Kokomo visits North Central Conference rival Anderson for the teams’ first meeting since 2017. The Wildkats are 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the NCC while the Indians are 0-5 and 0-3.
The teams have played one common opponent: Marion. The Giants beat Kokomo 7-6 in Week 3 and beat Anderson 49-0 in Week 4.
The Kats seemingly have a big advantage in offense. The Kats average 282.8 yards of offense per game while the Indians average just 142.
Kokomo owns a 41-18 advantage in the all-time series.
TIPTON AT NW
Class 2A No. 8-ranked Tipton can pull even with Hamilton Heights atop the Hoosier Conference’s East Division with a win tonight.
The Blue Devils are 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the division. The Tigers are 0-5 and 0-2.
The Blue Devils have beaten the Tigers four straight times, by a combined score of 170-27.
CASS AT WESTERN
Western will look to bounce back from its first loss of the season when it hosts Cass in an HC East Division game.
The Panthers are 4-1 overall and 0-1 in the division following an overtime loss to Hamilton Heights last week. Cass is 2-3 and 1-1.
Cass beat Western 49-20 last year and the Kings went on to win the division and the conference. The Panthers had won three straight in the series before last year.
All-time, Western has a 29-25 lead in the series. New Cass coach Clayton Mannering makes his debut in the series tonight. His father, Scott Mannering, was Cass’ coach in 1986-2015. He went 18-13 against the Panthers.
TAYLOR AT SHERIDAN
Taylor ventures south to Sheridan for a Hoosier Heartland Conference game.
Taylor is 1-4 overall and 0-3 in the HHC. Sheridan is 3-1 and 1-1.
Sheridan is 5-0 against Taylor since the Titans joined the HHC. The last four meetings have been one-sided — 49-6 in 2016, 64-13 in 2017, 66-13 in 2018 and 47-0 last year.
AROUND THE AREA
In the HHC, Tri-Central (4-1, 2-1) will look to get back on the winning track when it hosts Carroll (2-3, 1-2). Delphi ended TC’s unbeaten start last week.
In the Three Rivers Conference, Maconaquah is at home and Peru is on the road. The Braves (1-2, 1-2) host North Miami (1-4, 0-4). The Bengal Tigers (4-1, 3-1) visit Rochester (0-3, 0-3). Peru is one game back of league leader Southwood, and the Bengals visit the Knights next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.