In the days of the old Mid-Indiana Conference, the Lewis Cass-Western matchup was one of the league’s best. The teams squared off in the final week and the outcome seemingly always carried title implications for one or both of the teams.
When the MIC fell apart following the 2014-15 school year, Cass and Western moved to the East Division of the Hoosier Conference and their matchup fell into the middle of the season.
Still, the rivalry remained strong. The Kings won the division in 2019 and the Panthers finished in a three-way tie atop the division in 2020 and won it outright last year.
Tonight, when Class 2A No. 7-ranked Cass (5-0, 2-0) visits Western (2-3, 1-0), the rivalry fires up once again. The winner will take sole possession of the division lead.
Fittingly, the matchup pits strength vs. strength. Western attacks opponents with a run-heavy offense and averages 27.6 points per game. Cass counters with a sturdy defense that holds opponents to a mere 6.8 points.
“This is really going to be old school Cass vs. Western,” Cass coach Clayton Mannering said. “I have a ton of respect for Coach [Alex] Stewart and the program he’s built over there. They’re physical, they play very hard and while everybody knows they’re going to run the ball, it’s one thing to know it, it’s another thing to stop it.”
Western heads into its homecoming game with momentum after whipping Hamilton Heights 35-14 last week for a 1-0 division start. Quarterback Mitchell Knepley ran for 258 yards and five touchdowns. Knepley averages 138.4 rushing yards per game and tailback Deaglan Pleak averages 96.8.
“They have some good speed in the backfield and an O-line that dominates the line of scrimmage,” Mannering said. “The challenge for us ... we’ve been very good against the run for the most part this season, but it’s going to be the best opponent we’ve played. I don’t think we’re going to shut the run down, but if we can slow it down, I think we have a chance to play with them.”
Cass has a strong ground game of its own. Haden McClain (114.4 yards per game) and Cooper Frey (56.8) are the Kings’ primary options. Quarterback L.J. Hillis passes for 92 yards per game.
“They’re a very good football team,” Stewart said. “They’re well coached, they run their wing-T very efficiently, they play tough defense, they’re sound in special teams — they do a lot of things the right way and that’s a big reason they’re 5-0.”
If the game turns into a 48-minute slugfest, Stewart is confident his team is prepared after battling Class 3A top-10 teams Tri-West, Western Boone and West Lafayette earlier in the season.
“Now we’re taking on a top-10 team out of 2A. Obviously, they’re good, they’re hard nosed, they’re tough kids, they play tough up front, but I feel we played teams that are similar to them and that’s helped prepare us for [tonight],” Stewart said.
Likewise, Mannering is confident in his team’s ability to battle for for four quarters. Cass utilizes a lot of two-way players, but Mannering noted the Kings have been tested with close games against Pioneer, Maconaquah and Tipton.
“From a numbers standpoint, I doubt we impress a lot of people in the state, but there’s something to be said for a team that finds a way to win, too. I’m very happy with that and I’m hoping that experience plays in [tonight],” he said.
The Panthers own a 31-25 lead in the teams’ all-time series. Former Cass coach Scott Mannering, Clayton’s dad, went 18-13 in the series from 1986-2015. Stewart is 4-1 in the series and Clayton Mannering is 0-2.
MCCUTCHEON AT KOKOMO
Class 4A No. 7-ranked Kokomo (5-0) hosts McCutcheon (1-4) in a North Central Conference game at Walter Cross Field.
Kokomo, Class 5A No. 8 Harrison and Lafayette Jeff share the league lead with 3-0 records. Harrison visits Jeff tonight.
McCutcheon (1-2 NCC) and Kokomo have played two common opponents, Muncie Central and Logansport. McCutcheon beat Muncie Central 37-12 three weeks ago for its first win of the season, and the Mavs dropped a 28-26 decision to Logansport last week. The Kats beat the Bearcats 54-27 and beat the Berries 14-0.
Kokomo beat McCutcheon 36-7 last year. The Mavs hold an 8-5 edge in the all-time series.
CL. CENTRAL AT EASTERN
Eastern’s Hoosier Heartland Conference title hopes took a hit last week when Carroll beat the Comets 42-14.
The Comets (3-2, 2-1 HHC) will look to get back on track tonight when they host Clinton Central (0-5, 0-3).
In starting 0-5 for the first time since a winless 2017 season, the Bulldogs have been outscored 147-22 through five weeks.
Eastern has won the last five meetings between the teams.
TAYLOR AT SHERIDAN
Taylor faces a tough test as the Titans visit HHC leader Sheridan.
Taylor (1-4, 1-2 HHC) beat Clinton Central 40-6 last week for its first win. Sheridan (4-1, 4-0) drilled previously undefeated Clinton Prairie 42-0 last week.
Sheridan beat Taylor 66-6 last year to improve to 7-0 vs. Taylor since the Titans joined the HHC in 2015.
TIPTON AT NW
The Blue Devils visit the Tigers in a Hoosier Conference East Division game. Tipton (2-3 overall, 0-1 division) is looking to snap a two-game losing streak and Northwestern (1-4, 0-2) is looking to end a four-game skid.
The Blue Devils beat the Tigers 42-7 last year for their sixth straight win in the series.
AROUND THE AREA
In the Three Rivers Conference, Maconaquah (4-1, 4-0 TRC) will look to keep pace with Tippecanoe Valley atop the standings when the Braves entertain North Miami (3-2, 2-2) tonight.
Also in the TRC, Peru (2-3, 2-2) visits Rochester (4-1, 3-1). Both teams dropped games to the co-leaders last week — Maconaquah beat Peru 30-13, and TV beat Rochester 26-17.
In the HHC, Class A No. 6 Carroll (5-0, 3-0) visits Tri-Central (1-4, 0-3). Carroll is a half-game back of Sheridan for the league lead.
