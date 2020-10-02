The Hoosier Conference East Division football lead is on the line tonight as Class 2A No. 8-ranked Tipton visits Hamilton Heights.
The rivals are both 2-0 in the division. After tonight, the Blue Devils (4-1 overall) have Western remaining while the Huskies (3-3) have Lewis Cass remaining. The division winner will advance to play the West Division winner in the conference championship as part of crossover games on Oct. 16.
The Hoosier Conference expanded and went to divisions in 2015. Heights ruled the East that year. Heights, Tipton and Northwestern shared the division crown in 2016 with Tipton winning the tiebreaker that determined which team played in the championship. And the Blue Devils went 4-0 in the division in 2017 and ‘18 before Cass broke through to win the division last year.
The Blue Devils are clicking this year. Regardless of class, they are No. 14 in the state in offensive average (43.8 points per game), tied for No. 35 in defensive average (12.0 ppg allowed) and No. 13 in average margin (31.8).
The Blue Devils’ balanced offensive attack includes quarterback Sam Edwards (149 yards per game) and running back Eli Carter (104.2 ypg).
Hamilton Heights opened the season 0-3, losing to Lapel, North Montgomery and West Lafayette (those teams are all now 5-1). But the Huskies turned the corner when they upset Western 19-18 in overtime in Week 5. The Huskies backed that up with a 35-14 victory over previously unbeaten Twin Lakes last week.
NW AT WESTERN
The rivalry matchup looks like a mismatch. Through six games, Western has scored 204 points and allowed 87 points while Northwestern has scored just 19 points and allowed 225.
Western is 5-1 overall and 1-1 in the HC’s East Division, with a big division battle against Tipton looming next week. Northwestern is 0-6 and 0-3. The Tigers have lost 17 straight overall dating back to the 2018 season.
The Panthers beat the Tigers 62-0 two years ago and 64-0 last year. Those are the two largest victories in series history.
All-time, the Panthers own a 49-17-1 advantage in the series.
KOKOMO AT LOGAN
The Wildkats will go for their first two-game winning streak of the season when they visit the Berries for a North Central Conference contest.
Kokomo (3-3 overall, 2-2 NCC) has alternated losses and wins through the first six weeks. The Kats walloped Anderson 53-12 last week to reach .500 for the third time.
Logansport (1-5, 0-4) is a struggling squad. The Berries’ lone win came against winless Northwestern in Week 2. Last week, Richmond beat Logan 30-24 for the Red Devils’ first win.
Kokomo has beaten Logan 13 straight times to build a commanding 69-23 lead in the all-time series.
TC AT EASTERN
Class 2A No. 9-ranked Eastern will put its outright lead in the Hoosier Heartland Conference on the line when it hosts Tri-Central.
The Comets (6-0 overall) are 4-0 in league play as they chase a repeat title. The Trojans (5-1) and Delphi are tied for second place with 3-1 records and Sheridan is 2-1. Eastern already has beaten Delphi and will play Sheridan next week.
The Comets are firing on all cylinders. Regardless of class, they rank No. 17 in the state in offensive average (43.2 points per game), No. 11 in defensive average (7.2 ppg allowed) and No. 7 in average margin (36.0).
The Trojans score 24 ppg and allow 10.3 ppg.
Eastern has won 16 straight regular-season games and 12 straight HHC games.
TAYLOR AT CL. PRAIRIE
The Titans visit the Gophers for a matchup of HHC teams looking to break skids.
Taylor (1-5 overall, 0-4 HHC) has lost five in a row while Prairie (0-6, 0-3) is winless.
AROUND THE AREA
In the Three Rivers Conference, Peru (5-1, 4-1) will look to move into a tie for the league lead when it visits leader Southwood (6-0, 4-0). The Class No. 3 Knights are the lone unbeaten remaining in the league while the Bengal Tigers and Tippecanoe Valley are both a half-game back.
Also in the TRC, Maconaquah (2-2, 2-2) visits Valley (4-2, 4-1).
In the HHC, Carroll (2-4, 1-3) visits Clinton Central (3-1, 1-1).
And in a non-division matchup of Hoosier Conference teams, Lewis Cass (2-4) visits Class 3A No. 3 West Lafayette (5-1). When the teams last met, Cass upset WL 49-42 in the 2019 HC title game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.