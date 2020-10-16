Eastern’s football team will look to cap another perfect regular season when it hosts Clinton Prairie tonight in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game.
The Class 2A No. 8-ranked Comets are 8-0 overall and 6-0 in the HHC. They already have clinched at least a share of their second straight conference title. They will make it back-to-back outright titles with a win tonight.
Eastern has won 18 straight regular-season games and 13 straight conference games.
The Comets shine on both sides of the ball. Their offensive average of 42.88 points per game ranks No. 16 in the state, regardless of class. Their defensive average of 7.13 (highlighted by five shutouts) is tied for No. 6. And their average margin of 35.75 ranks No. 7.
Clinton Prairie is 2-6 overall and 1-3 in the HHC. The Gophers had conference games against Clinton Central and Carroll scratched when those schools had COVID restrictions.
The Gophers opened the season 0-6, but have beaten Taylor and Indianapolis Manual the last two weeks. Manual replaced Carroll on the schedule.
Eastern is 3-0 against Prairie since joining the HHC. The last two wins have been shutouts — 39-0 in 2018 and 34-0 last year.
KOKOMO AT TECH
Following a two-week hiatus because of COVID restrictions, Kokomo returns to action with a road game against Indianapolis Arsenal Tech to close the regular season.
Kokomo is 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the NCC. The Wildkats’ last game was a 53-12 victory over Anderson on Sept. 25. Kokomo’s hiatus took away scheduled games against Logansport and Harrison.
Tech is 2-5 overall and 2-3 in the NCC. The Titans’ wins came against the conference’s bottom two teams, Richmond and Logansport.
HOOSIER CONF. CROSSOVER GAMES
The Hoosier Conference has its annual crossover games to close the regular season.
The championship has Class 3A No. 3 West Lafayette (7-1) at Hamilton Heights (4-4). West Lafayette won the West Division. Heights finished in a three-way tie with Western and Tipton atop the East Division. The Huskies advanced to the championship on the tiebreaker, which was fewest points allowed in games among the three teams.
The third-place game has Western (7-1) hosting Class 2A No. 12 Rensselaer (5-3). The fifth-place game has Class 2A No. 11 Tipton (5-2) hosting Class A No. 11 Lafayette Central Catholic (2-2).
The championship, third-place and fifth-place games are all rematches of games from earlier in the season. West Lafayette beat Heights 49-14 in Week 3, Western beat Rensselaer 33-14 in Week 3, and Tipton beat LCC 41-21 in Week 4.
Also tonight, Cass (2-6) hosts Twin Lakes (4-3) in the seventh-place game and Northwestern (0-8) hosts Benton Central (0-8) in the ninth-place game. Northwestern and BC are meeting in the ninth-place game for the fourth straight year; the Bison took wins in 2017 and last year and the Tigers won in ‘18.
AROUND THE AREA
Also in the Hoosier Heartland Conference, Taylor (1-7, 0-6) hosts Delphi (6-2, 4-1); Tri-Central (6-2, 4-2) hosts Clinton Central (3-2, 1-2); and Carroll (2-4, 1-3) entertains Sheridan (4-3, 2-2). Carroll is returning to action following two weeks off for COVID restrictions.
In the Three Rivers Conference, Maconaquah (3-3, 3-3) hosts Rochester (0-6, 0-6), and Peru (6-2, 5-2) hosts Manchester (2-6, 2-5).
Maconaquah is looking for its first two-game win streak of the season.
