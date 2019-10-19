The Lewis Cass Kings traveled to face the West Lafayette Red Devils looking to exact some revenge for a lopsided loss — and the Kings’ only loss of the season — just two weeks previous. They did that in a very big way in handing the vaunted Red Devils a 49-42 defeat on their own turf Friday night in the Hoosier Conference championship.
After Class 3A No. 2-ranked West Lafayette (7-2) scored on its first possession, the Class 2A No. 2 Kings (8-1) punched right back with a hook-and-ladder executed to perfection from Isaac Chambers to Joey Humphrey, and the pitch to Gabe Eurit eating up 68 yards and pulling Cass within one point (7-6) after a failed two-point attempt.
The Red Devils answered with a 12-play scoring drive for a 14-6 lead via a 4-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Adams to Colin Martin.
The Kings followed up their previous big play with another, and this one was on the first play of the possession, as Eurit busted through the Red Devils’ front line and past their secondary on his way to an 80-yard touchdown run. Another missed two-point try kept the game at 14-12 in favor of West Lafayette.
Then the Kings’ defense was able to step up and keep the Red Devils from pushing the ball down the field, only allowing short gains of no more than 7 yards for the drive. West Lafayette was forced to punt, which was something they didn’t do the entire game in the two team’s first meeting in Walton. And the Kings made the Red Devils pay for it.
A 22-yard run from Eurit, and a 28-yard hookup from Chambers to Eurit two plays later, set up the Kings to score on a vital possession. After feeding Eurit most of the drive, Chambers handed the ball to Caden Zeck using misdirection fooling the entire Red Devils’ defense, and Zeck scampered in from 8 yards out to give the Kings the 20-14 lead after a successful two-point conversion.
After an exchange of punts, good field position following the Kings punt set West Lafayette up nicely to get themselves more points.
Back to the air the Red Devils went on the arm of Adams, and he only needed two plays to get the lead back. A 10-yard hookup from Adams to Harrison Truitt got the Red Devils to the Kings’ 26-yard line. Then Adams hit his brother, Corey Adams, on a 26-yard touchdown pass giving West Lafayette back the lead at 21-20 late in the first half.
The Red Devils took the second half kickoff, and it was adjustment time for both teams.
The Kings had a couple of big plays in the first half, and West Lafayette was about to have one of its own. Just as they connected before the half, the Adams connection was at it again, and this time they ended a quick, five-play drive with a 60-yard catch and run for a touchdown on a third-and-10 opportunity.
Down 28-20, the Kings took two sacks at the hands of a determined Red Devils’ defense and were forced to punt as they went to the air to start the half. But, this time it was West Lafayette who couldn’t capitalize as Adams threw an interception across the middle of the field to Caden Zeck, and the Kings took over at their own 42 yard line.
The Kings began to feed their workhorse Eurit, but didn’t shy away from the passing game by any means, and ended up putting an exclamation point on their following possession with a 33-yard touchdown pass from Chambers to Humphrey. With great design, and execution, Chambers pulled off a great play fake to Eurit, then hit Humphrey across the middle on a post route and Humphrey did the rest in getting the ball into the end zone. And just like that, it was all tied up at 28 apiece.
West Lafayette was hoping to get the lead back on its following possession, but couldn’t find success through the air or on the ground. Blankman was stood up in the backfield for a two-yard loss, then Adams couldn’t connect with Corey outside the numbers. Adams then tried to go over the middle, and Easton Good made him regret it, intercepting the pass and returning it 40 yards for the touchdown, and putting the Kings up 35-28.
The two teams then traded knockout punches over the next four possession.
After the Red Devils tied up the game at 35 apiece, the Kings struck back on another fantastically designed, and executed play. Chambers faked a quick screen pass into the flats in Eurit’s direction, then hit Humphrey across the middle as a footrace for the end zone ensued.
Humphrey weaved through the Red Devils’ secondary, but after a tackle attempt, Humphrey dragged the West Lafayette defender another five-to-eight yards into the end zone with him, giving the Kings back the lead at 42-35.
West Lafayette tied the game back up at 42-42 with just over 7 minutes to go in the game.
The Kings were as adamant about chewing up the clock as they were the yardage, and they just about bled the clock dry on their following possession. They used over 5 minutes of clock on a 13-play drive that included a fourth-and-nine attempt in which Chambers hit Good for a 26-yard gain getting the Kings to the one-yard line.
Eurit punched the ball in by leaping over the pile and the Kings held the 49-42 advantage with 2 minutes of game remaining.
Adams led his Red Devils back down the field hoping to answer and send this one into overtime, but following a big 25-yard gain on a pass to Cannon Melchi, Adams went to the well one too many times. On his next attempt Zeck picked off Adams again, and with one Cass first down, and some kneel downs, that was all she wrote in this one.
The Kings were led by Chambers, who went 14-of-18 passing with 232 yards and two touchdowns while Eurit led the ground attack with 245 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries.
Matt Danely
RICHMOND 48, KOKOMO 13
Richmond scored the first 20 points of the game on three first-quarter touchdowns to put Kokomo in a hole early. The Wildkats cracked the scoreboard in the quarter on an 11-yard run by Torian Smith but the Red Devils led 27-6 at halftime.
The Wildkats cut the margin to two scores with another TD in the third quarter but that ended the Kats’ scoring for the night.
Kokomo finishes the regular season 2-5 in the North Central Conference and 2-7 overall.
LCC 21, WESTERN 20
Western jumped to an early 20-0 lead, but Class A No. 9-ranked Lafayette Central Catholic battled back to beat the Panthers 21-20 in the Hoosier Conference’s third-place game at Lafayette.
Romey Collins scored on a pass from Jett Engle and the Panthers added the extra point for a quick 7-0 lead. Following an LCC fumble, Engle scored on a keeper and the extra point was good. And following Mitchell Knepley’s interception of an LCC pass, Jerry Padgett scored on a short run for a 20-0 lead at 11:54 of the second quarter.
The turnover bug went the other way from there. The Panthers had a turnover on their half of the field that the Knights turned into a score.
Later in the second quarter, the Panthers turned the ball over on downs deep in LCC territory and the Knights followed with a long drive that resulted in a touchdown in the closing seconds of the half.
The Knights scored in the third quarter and added the extra point for a 21-20 lead. LCC protected the lead from there for the win.
“I felt their kids picked up the intensity,” Western coach Alex Stewart said, “and we had a few miscues on our part.”
The Panthers had to play the second half without Padgett, who’s the area’s leading rusher. He suffered an injury in the first half.
“Our kids played hard. I liked the effort. We just didn’t make the plays when we needed to and [the Knights] did,” Stewart said.
Western (6-3) has next week off, then plays Lebanon in a Class 4A Sectional 22 game on Nov. 1.
BENTON C. 27, NW 19
Benton Central beat visiting Northwestern in the Hoosier Conference’s ninth-place game.
After the Bison (1-8) scored in the first quarter, the Tigers tied the game in the second quarter on a Cole Cardwell TD run but BC took a 14-7 lead into halftime.
Northwestern (0-9) trimmed the lead to 20-13 after three quarters and got within a point at 20-19 down with 7:35 left in the fourth but BC finished with a late TD to seal the game.
RENSSELAER 24, TIPTON 7
The Blue Devils struck first on a one-yard TD run by Anthony Reel but Rensselaer led 16-7 at halftime and added a score in the second half to win the HC’s fifth-place game.
Tipton ends the regular season 5-4.
MACONAQUAH 41, ROCHESTER 27
Carter Little returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and also had a 56-yard touchdown run to lead visiting Maconaquah to a 41-27 win over Rochester at Barnhart Field.
Jared Blake had two touchdowns runs, including the clinching touchdown on a 19-yard run with 3:25 to go.
Bryce Smyth also had a touchdown run for Maconaquah, which rebounded from an 0-2 start to finish the regular season 7-2 overall and 7-1 in the Three Rivers Conference
Isaiah Jackson had two touchdown runs, and Bryce Abbott had a scoring run for the Zebras, who lost their fifth straight game and fell to 3-6 overall and 3-5 in the TRC.
Little’s second kickoff return TD made the score Mac 27, Rochester 13.
“We run a sideline return, and we did a good job of blocking all the way,” Maconaquah coach Austin Colby explained. “Our front guys pick up from three over, and then our back guys double-team on the sideline. And they got two good double teams both times, and the seam, he hit it real hard, and it worked just like it’s blocked on paper.”
Val Tsoutsouris, Rochester Sentinel
TRI-CENTRAL 41, CLINTON CENTRAL 14
Tri-Central finished 2-5 in the HHC and improved to 4-5 overall with the road win.
Tri-Central trailed 7-0 before Holden Rayl returned a kickoff for a touchdown to tie it at 7-7 with 8:23 left in the first quarter.
The Trojans took the lead when Mason Pickens hit Takota Thompson for a 20-yard touchdown reception with 5:32 left in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Pickens was at it again as he hit Deltric Johnson for a 50-yard touchdown pass with 3:53 left in the first half for a 21-7 lead.
Clinton Central made it a game again as it marched down on the opening drive of the second half and scored to pull a touchdown back at 21-14.
TC added to its scoring on an eight-yard pass play with 8:39 left in the third quarter.
Also in the third quarter, Ethan Mason scored from 20 yards out to make it 35-14 TC with 4:47 left in the third, and in the fourth quarter Mason scored from 11 yards out with 11:01 left in the game to put TC up 41-14.
SHERIDAN 64, CARROLL 56
The Blackhawks put up the game’s final three scores to win a wild shootout against visiting Carroll.
Carroll led 56-43 after a back-and-forth third quarter that saw both squads combine for 52 points. Sheridan held the Cougars scoreless in the fourth and put up three scores to win the game. The Blackhawks tied the game at 56-all with 4:28 left, then got the last score with 2:48 left.
Carroll drove inside the Carroll 15-yard-line in the final two minutes but could not score. The Cougars finish the regular season 5-4 overall and 3-4 in Hoosier Heartland Conference play.
AROUND THE AREA
In HHC action, Delphi rolled over Taylor 47-0. Taylor finishes the regular season 0-7 in league play and 1-8 overall.
In the TRC, Manchester topped Peru 27-13. The Bengals finish the regular season 4-5 overall and 3-5 in the conference.
