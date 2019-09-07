Ayden Ayres and Jaden Harness formed a solid 1-2 punch for Carroll’s football team in a 34-6 victory over Taylor on Friday night at Flora.
Ayres ran for 200 yards and two touchdowns and Harness ran for 125 yards and one touchdown. Ayres averaged 11.8 yards per carry and Harness picked up 9.6 yards per carry.
Quarterback Heath Richardson and receiver Wade Peters offered a nice complement to the ground game. Richardson completed 5 of 10 pass attempts for 59 yards and two TDs with Peters catching four of the passes for 51 yards and both scores.
Carroll led 6-0 after the first quarter, 12-0 at halftime and 28-0 after the third quarter. After Taylor cracked the scoreboard midway through the final quarter, the Cougars tacked on an insurance TD with 4:00 remaining.
Riley Gilbert scored Taylor’s touchdown.
The Cougars improved to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference while the Titans dropped to 1-2 and 0-1.
Taylor coach George Gilbert pointed to four turnovers as the downfall for his team.
“We had three fumbles and one interception and they were all on drives. If we had finished those four drives, it’s a different ball game,” he said. “Both teams’ defenses were bending. We just didn’t execute, bottom line.”
Next week, Carroll visits South Newton, and Taylor visits Eastern.
MAC 43, NORTHFIELD 7
Maconaquah pulled away from a 14-7 halftime lead to whip Northfield 43-7 in Three Rivers Conference action at Northfield.
The Braves (1-2, 1-1 TRC) took control with a 22-point outburst in the third quarter.
Carter Little led the Braves with 144 yards on 20 carries. Jared Blake added 97 yards on 13 carries. Blake had two TD runs and Little had one.
Maconaquah finished with a season-high 277 rushing yards.
Matt Ingram topped the tackle chart with 11 stops, while Nate Harding, Aaron McKinley and Bryson Walton were each credited with eight tackles. Cole Wininger finished with seven. Little had an interception return for a touchdown.
Mac hosts Whitko next week.
Lafayette CC 46, NORTHWESTERN 12
Northwestern dropped to 0-3 following the loss to visiting Lafayette Central Catholic.
The Tigers scored midway through the second quarter to draw within 14-6. From there, things went awry.
“We kicked off and they ran it back for a touchdown. They kicked off to us and the second play, we throw a pick-six. They kicked off to us, we fumbled the kickoff, they recovered it, and three plays later they’re in the end zone,” Northwestern coach Austen Robison said. “What was a 14-6 game quickly turned into a 36-6 game. It was not even a minute of game time off the clock.”
The Knights (1-2) went on to lead 46-6 at halftime. The second half had a running clock under the IHSAA’s mercy rule.
“Central Catholic is a good team. They always are, they always have guys,” Robison said. “I think for a quarter and a half, we stood toe to toe with them and we played our game. Our kids just need to learn they can do that for four quarters. But when you get a little momentum and you shoot yourself in the foot three times in four plays, it’s tough to come back from that, especially against a good team.”
Northwestern visits Hamilton Heights next week to begin Hoosier Conference East Division play.
TIPTON 19, TWIN LAKES 14
The Blue Devils topped the visiting Indians to improve to 3-0.
Tipton took a 13-0 lead into halftime. After neither team scored in the third quarter, the Blue Devils tacked on an insurance touchdown midway through the final quarter. The Indians scored twice in the final 2:36 to account for the final.
Tipton faces Class 2A No. 3 Cass next week to begin Hoosier Conference East Divison play.
SHERIDAN 50, TRI-CENTRAL 19
Down 27-7 at halftime, Tri-Central scored back-to-back touchdowns to draw within 27-19 in the third quarter in the Hoosier Heartland Conference game. Sheridan answered with a long touchdown to regain control and the Blackhawks put the game away in the fourth quarter.
The Blackhawks (2-1 overall) moved to 2-0 in the HHC. They are the defending league champions. TC (2-1 overall) is 0-1 in the league.
TIPP. VALLEY 32, PERU 18
Peru dropped to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the TRC with the loss.
