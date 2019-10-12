The Lewis Cass football team secured a perfect season in Hoosier Conference East Division play with a 44-0 win at Hamilton Heights on Friday night.
The win by the Class 2A, No. 3-ranked Kings (7-1, 4-0) secured their first HC East Division title in their five seasons in the conference. It also sets up a rematch with Class 3A No. 1 West Lafayette next week for the Hoosier Conference championship game at West Lafayette.
The Kings rolled up 388 yards of offense against the Huskies (2-7, 1-3), including 361 on the ground. The vast majority of that yardage came in the first half, when Cass built up a 34-0 halftime lead. A running clock was utilized for most of the second half.
The weather conditions were miserable with rain and cold temperatures. The Kings’ defense didn’t make the Huskies feel any better, holding them to a total of 44 yards of offense on the night.
Gabe Eurit had 151 yards rushing on 12 carries and four touchdowns to lead the Kings. He had TD runs of 15, 4, 20 and 37 yards.
Caden Zeck had 106 yards rushing on just five carries. He had a 21-yard TD run. Isaac Chambers attempted just one pass on the night and completed it for 27 yards. Kian Meister had a four-yard touchdown run in the first half, his first TD of the season. Ludwig Lenz capped the scoring with a 22-yard field goal.
RENSSELAER 51, NW 0
Northwestern found Rensselaer’s relentless ground assault hard to handle. The Bombers bolted to a 44-0 halftime lead en route to the 51-0 win in a non-division matchup of Hoosier Conference teams..
Northwestern (0-8) will visit Benton Central (0-8) next Friday for the HC’s ninth-place game.
AROUND THE AREA
Maconaquah continued its hot play, beating Wabash 56-19 for its sixth straight win. The Braves are 6-2 overall and 6-1 in the Three Rivers Conference. They are tied with Tippecanoe Valley for second place, one game behind Southwood. Valley and Southwood meet next week.
Peru beat North Miami 34-23 in a TRC game. The Bengal Tigers evened their overall record and 4-4 and moved to 3-4 in the conference.
Carroll dropped a 48-15 decision to Clinton Prairie in an HHC game. The Cougars dropped to 5-3 overall and 3-3 in the league.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.