Five Sam Edwards touchdown passes and four Northwestern fumbles had Tipton storming out to a 48-0 halftime lead in Friday night’s Hoosier Conference East Division matchup at Tipton.
That lead invoked the mercy rule and the second half was played with a running clock. The Blue Devils went on to add a 28-yard field goal from Cole Jackson on their way to a 51-7 homecoming victory over the winless Tigers.
Edwards was near perfect in the first half completing 12 of 14 passes for 220 yards and those five TDs. The junior quarterback’s first three touchdown throws were to fellow junior Drew Pearce. The last two were to sophomore Brendon Gutierrez. Pearce finished with seven catches for 147 yards.
“Sam played at a very high level, Drew Pearce was awesome and Brendon Gutierrez came in and had his first two varsity touchdown catches,” Tipton coach Aaron Tolle said. “It’s not just one guy, we’ve got a receiving corp. I feel like when we get our running backs back 100-percent healthy, we’re getting to the point where we can be a very balanced offense and that’s when we get to the point where we can be tough to defend.”
The Blue Devils (4-2, 1-1 HC East) set the tone early and never let up as they scored on seven of eight first-half possessions.
Edwards’ 42-yard TD pass to Pearce capped Tipton’s game-opening possession. Fumble recoveries by Tipton’s Wade Roby, Kipper Barnett and Conner Morris led to a one-yard TD run by Jayvin Lyons, a 10-yard TD pass from Edwards to Pearce and Gerardo Fortuna’s five-yard TD run that had Tipton leading 28-0 at the end of the first quarter.
A fourth-down stop and a Joash Edwards fumble recovery in the second half led to a 14-yard Edwards to Pearce TD pass and a 24-yard Edwards to Gutierrez pass. Another Edwards to Gutierrez TD pass, covering 31 yards sent Tipton into half with that commanding 48-0 lead.
“Opportunistic,” is how Tolle described the Devil defense. “They played a really high level the first half too. Gave up 39 yards on the first play [a Jaelen Fowler run] and a total of 72 for the half and one first down and that was the first down that first play.
“When both sides of the ball are clicking like that, I think that was certainly our best of the year thus far.”
Jackson tacked on a 28-yard FG at the 10:32 mark of the fourth quarter.
NW’s lone touchdown came on Tyler Lake’s eight-yard run with 2:54 remaining in the game. Ethan Collins tacked on the PAT.
NW was led by Fowler’s 100 yards on 13 carries.
Michelle Garmon, Tipton Tribune
PERU 44, ROCHESTER 33
Daunte Majors scored six touchdowns to lead the Bengal Tigers past the Zebras in a Three Rivers Conference shootout at Peru.
Led by Majors, Peru led 20-10 at half and 30-18 after the third quarter.
Majors had touchdown runs of 14, 98, 23, 33 and 12 yards. And he had a 54-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Michael Chandler.
The Tigers, who snapped a three-game losing streak, evened their record at 3-3. They are 2-3 in the TRC.
AROUND THE AREA
Also in the TRC, Maconaquah handled North Miami 55-12 at Denver. Winners of four in a row, the Braves are 4-2 overall and 4-1 in league play.
Class A No. 10-ranked Sheridan overpowered Taylor 47-0 in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game at Taylor. The Blackhawks (5-1 overall) moved to 5-0 in the HHC. The Titans (1-5) dropped to 0-4.
