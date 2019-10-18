Eastern’s football team will go for the outright Hoosier Heartland Conference championship and an undefeated regular season when it visits Clinton Prairie tonight.
The Class 2A No. 9-ranked Comets (8-0 overall, 6-0 HHC) clinched at least a share of the HHC title when they beat Sheridan 31-6 last week. They are 8-0 for the first time since the 1974 team went 10-0.
Eastern coach Josh Edwards is thrilled his players’ hard work is paying off.
“Our kids have worked relentlessly in the offseason to improve themselves physically and mentally,” he said. “Since this group of seniors and juniors have been on the squad they have had a goal of turning the program back into a powerhouse and I think they have done that.”
Clinton Prairie (5-3, 4-2) presents a challenge for Eastern’s defense. The Gophers’ offensive average of 43.9 points per game ranks No. 13 in the state regardless of class. Quarterback Kade Osborn has passed for 1,064 yards and 10 touchdowns and run for 987 yards and 22 touchdowns. Running back Jacob Baker has run for 1,013 yards and eight scores.
“Clinton Prairie scores points by the boatload,” Edwards said. “They have a great offensive scheme that allows them to run and pass the ball well. They like to spread the ball out and they have a QB, running back and wide receiver who are as good as any players in our conference. Our defense will have to continue to shine if we hope to bring home a victory.”
The Comets have been outstanding on both sides of the ball, but Edwards points to the defense as the “driving force” behind their success. The Comets have held six of their eight opponents to seven points or less. Their defensive average of 8.13 ppg ranks No. 13 in the state regardless of class.
Edwards credits defensive coordinator Ted Tattersall and assistants Trey Shane, Kraig Hannah and Mason Rosado for their work with the unit.
“We have played quite a few kids on defense this year and have been able to platoon many of our kids allowing them to practice defense only all week,” Edwards noted.
“Our defense is led by Tytus Morrisett, Jaeden Hannah, Asher Walden and Makhai Reed. They are fast to the ball and hit angry when they get there,” he added. “Up front, Tallan Morrisett, Blaine Kolb, Zain Graber, Gatlin Hewitt and Austin Roberts have been outstanding in keeping our linebackers clean. In the back end, Cam Smith, Ethan Jones, Evan Monize and Karson West have been outstanding in keeping the ball in front of them.”
KOKOMO AT RICHMOND
Kokomo (2-6) closes the regular season with a trip to Richmond (3-5). Both teams are 2-4 in the North Central Conference. The winner will take sixth place in the 10-team league.
Richmond beat Anderson 21-18 last week to snap a three-game losing streak.
Kokomo beat Richmond 56-16 last year in the teams’ first meeting since 2015. Overall, the Kats have won three straight in the series
HOOSIER CONF. CROSSOVER GAMES
The Hoosier Conference’s crossover games are tonight with East Division teams visiting West Division teams.
The championship pits Class 2A No. 2 Cass (7-1) vs. Class 3A No. 2 West Lafayette (7-1). The teams are meeting for the second time in three weeks — the Red Devils beat the Kings 58-21 on Oct. 4 at Walton. The Red Devils are defending Hoosier Conference and Class 3A champions.
Western (6-2) and Lafayette Central Catholic (5-3) are matched in the third-place game for the second straight year. Western beat LCC 56-19 last year. The Class A No. 9-ranked Knights enter tonight’s game on a four-game winning streak.
The fifth-place game has Tipton (5-3) at Class 2A No. 10 Rensselaer (6-2). The teams last met in 2014 when the Bombers whipped the Blue Devils 77-0. Prior to that, the Blue Devils beat the Bombers 27-0 in the 2013 Class 2A North Semistate game.
The seventh-place game pits Hamilton Heights (2-6) at Twin Lakes (2-6). And the ninth-place game has Northwestern (0-8) vs. Benton Central (0-8) for the second straight year. The Tigers beat the Bison 9-8 last year. BC is mired in a 19-game losing streak.
AROUND THE AREA
In the Three Rivers Conference, Maconaquah (6-2, 6-1) visits Rochester (3-5, 3-4). If the Braves win, they will either take second place outright or finish in a three-way tie for the title if Tippecanoe Valley (6-1) beats Southwood (7-0) tonight.
Also in the TRC, Peru (4-4, 3-4) is at Manchester (2-6, 2-5).
In the HHC, Tri-Central (3-5, 1-5) visits Clinton Central (2-6, 1-5), Taylor (1-7, 0-6) visits Delphi (5-3, 4-2), and Carroll (5-3, 3-3) visits Sheridan (5-3, 5-1).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.