From 1986 to 2015, the Western-Cass football clash came in the final week of the regular season. Through 2014, the rivals battled in the Mid-Indiana Conference where their games often carried championship ramifications for one or both of the teams.
Now in the Hoosier Conference, the Western-Cass matchup comes a little earlier on the schedule, but the ramifications this year bring to mind many of their old MIC battles.
Western (4-1 overall) visits Class 2A No. 1 Cass (5-0) tonight for an HC East Division clash. The Kings lead the five-team division at 2-0 and the Panthers follow at 1-0. They are the last unbeatens in the division.
“It’s an exciting challenge when two tough teams play each other in a conference matchup at this point of the season. Both teams are playing pretty well,” Western coach Alex Stewart said.
The Kings are scoring 45 points per game and allowing just 8.2 ppg. The average margin of 36.8 ranks No. 7 in the state across all classes.
Cass’ offensive weapons include running back Gabe Eurit, who averages 110 rushing and 54 receiving yards per game. He has a combined 16 touchdowns rushing and receiving. Quarterback Isaac Chambers (149.8 passing yards per game), tight end Joey Humphrey and receivers Caden Zeck and Easton Good also are key players.
“I think their coaching staff does a great job of game planning and getting their athletes the ball,” Stewart said. “They have five or six athletes who are great playmakers and they do a good job of spreading the ball around to those guys and getting them the ball in space.
“They’re versatile, they can run the ball, they can throw the ball,” Stewart added, noting the Kings attack from several different formations. “A big key for us is going to be getting aligned correctly and getting ourselves in position to make plays. We need to be able to tackle their athletes in space. We have to break down and make plays.”
The Panthers are scoring 42.4 ppg and allowing 22 ppg.
Like the Kings, the Panthers have offensive versatility. Jerry Padgett leads the area in rushing with 890 yards (178 per game) and Nathaniel Liddell is another ground threat. Padgett has run for nine touchdowns and Liddell has run for three. Quarterback Jett Engle has passed for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns.
“They’re an excellent football team. They’re 4-1 and have played a couple good teams,” Cass coach Jeff Phillips said, noting Western beat Class 2A then-No. 1 Western Boone 42-41 and lost to Class 2A then-No. 5 Rensselaer 28-14 in back-to-back weeks. “They’ll be a good measuring stick for us. We know we have to play well. They’re big and physical up front. We have to do a good job of playing technique and making sure we stay low on both sides of the ball and maintain the line of scrimmage.
“Another key is field position. We’ve done a good job so far on getting good field position. We’re expecting a physical ballgame and we’re expecting a 48-minute ballgame.”
The Kings opened the season outside the Class 2A in the AP state rankings. They moved to No. 1 this week.
“It’s not where we’re at right now, it’s where were are at the end of the season that counts,” Phillips said. “It’s nice recognition. Our main focus all year is to get better each day and hopefully we’ll be there at the end of the season.”
Stewart preaches a similar message to his team.
“I feel like the last couple weeks, our team has gotten a lot better. We were able to respond to our loss to Rensselaer and we came back with a little bit of a fire that we wanted to get better,” he said. “Our kids have really strived to go 1-0 every day. That’s kind of the motto for our program — win the day and try to get better every single day. Our kids have bought into that, especially over the last couple weeks.”
EASTERN (5-0, 3-0) AT CC (2-3, 1-2)
In the Hoosier Heartland Conference, Eastern (3-0) and Class A No. 10 Sheridan (4-0) are the last remaining unbeatens. They will clash in two weeks. Before then, Eastern visits Clinton Central tonight and Tri-Central next week.
Eastern coach Josh Edwards said the Comets are focused squarely on tonight’s opponent.
“[The Bulldogs] have a really good running game. They have [Anthony Ransford], who runs the ball really well for them,” he said. “I know they’ve had a string of injuries so they’ve had to move some kids around. They have a kid playing quarterback now [Ross Cripe] who’s more of a running back, but he’s made their offense very effective.
“We’re going to have to stop the running game. That’s going to be the big key for us. And then we have to keep doing what we’ve been doing offensively, which is put together drives and finish them with touchdowns.”
Edwards likes how his squad is playing on both sides of the ball. The Comets have lowered their defensive scoring average to 9 ppg following back-to-back shutouts. Offensively, the Comets are averaging 35.4 ppg.
“We feel pretty good,” Edwards said. “Our offensive line has been steady all year like we thought it would, our special teams have been solid and our defense has been doing what we expected. We’ve had a few more penalties than I’d like to have so we want to clean that area up, but we just want to continue to build on what we’ve done the first five weeks and see where that takes us.”
Eastern lost two-way player Eli Elkins to a season-ending injury last week. He started at receiver, where he was a 2018 KT All-Area pick, and safety.
“He has a broken tibia,” Edwards said. “He is a good kid, a senior and a four-year starter. It definitely hurts for him [to have season end]. It was a non-contact injury — he just went to plant to come back and catch a ball and when he planted, his foot just buckled and broke the bottom part of the tibia.”
MUNCIE C. (0-5, 0-3) AT KOKOMO (0-5, 0-3)
Kokomo is 0-5 following a demanding stretch of games to open the season. The Wildkats’ losses have come to teams with a combined record of 20-5. Those teams include Class 6A No. 3-ranked Lafayette Jeff, 5A No. 1 New Palestine, 4A No. 6 Marion and 4A No. 8 Plymouth.
The Kats were in the same boat last year. They started 0-5, but followed with five straight wins before falling in a sectional final.
Kokomo hosts fellow winless squad Muncie Central tonight in a North Central Conference game. It’s also Kokomo’s homecoming.
The Bearcats are mired in a 10-game losing streak that began with a 33-17 loss to the Kats last year.
Kokomo has won the last five games in the series and 11 of the last 12. Overall, Kokomo owns a 44-30-4 advantage in the all-time series.
AROUND THE AREA
In the Hoosier Conference’s East Division, Northwestern (0-5, 0-2) visits Tipton (3-2, 0-1). The Blue Devils are 3-1 against the Tigers since the latter joined the HC in 2015.
In the Hoosier Heartland Conference, Taylor (1-4, 0-3) hosts Class A No. 10 Sheridan (4-1, 4-0). The Blackhawks are chasing a repeat conference title. Also in the HHC, Tri-Central (2-3, 0-3) visits Carroll (3-2, 1-2).
In the Three Rivers Conference, Maconaquah (3-2, 3-1) visits North Miami (3-2, 2-2), and Peru (2-3, 1-3) hosts Rochester (3-2, 3-1). The league standings show Class A No. 5 Southwood and Tippecanoe Valley at the top with 4-0 records followed by Maconaquah and Rochester. Mac hosts Tippecanoe Valley next week.
