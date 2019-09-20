Following three straight road games, Kokomo’s football team begins a three-game homestretch tonight when the Wildkats host Class 6A No. 4-ranked Lafayette Jeff.
To say the least, it’s a big challenge for the Kats.
The Bronchos are 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the North Central Conference while the Kats are 0-4 and 0-2.
Further, the Bronchos are riding a 20-game NCC winning streak. They went 7-0 in league play in both 2017 and ‘18. They won the ‘17 league title outright and shared the ‘18 title with Marion.
Jeff features an explosive offense led by quarterback Maximus Grimes and running back Marquis Munoz. Through four games, Grimes has completed 62 percent of his passes for 1,150 yards and 12 touchdowns with only two interceptions. He ranks No. 4 in the state in passing yards. Munoz offers a ground complement with 540 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Grimes’ top receivers are Bishop Johnson (19 catches, 424 yards, 6 TDs) and Derrick Matthews (19-302-4).
The Bronchos score 51 points per game and allow 36.8. (The averages are skewed a bit by a wild 74-66 victory over Class 3A No. 1 West Lafayette in Week 1.) The Kats score 14.8 ppg and allow 52.
The Kats’ offense has been one-dimensional. Unable to run the ball, the Kats have relied on their passing game to carry the offensive load.
Jeff and Kokomo have played one common opponent, McCutcheon. The Bronchos beat the Mavs 47-12 two weeks ago. The Mavs beat the Kats 59-20 last week.
CASS AT NW
Class 2A No. 2-ranked Cass visits Northwestern for a Hoosier Conference East Division matchup. The Kings are 1-0 in the division and the Tigers are 0-1.
The Kings are 4-0 overall for the first time since 2006. They are scoring 43.3 points per game and holding opponents to a mere 8.8 ppg.
Conversely, the Tigers (0-4) are scoring just 7 ppg and allowing 33.5.
Last year, Cass beat Northwestern 49-0 for its second straight win in the series.
For Cass, the schedule picks up after tonight with home games against division foe Western and Class 3A No. 1 West Lafayette the next two weeks.
H. HEIGHTS AT WESTERN
It’s homecoming at Western as the Panthers entertain Hamilton Heights in a Hoosier Conference East Division game. For the Panthers, it’s their division opener while the Huskies are 1-0.
Western (3-1 overall) is coming off a 70-7 victory over undermanned Benton Central. The Bison have lost 15 straight games.
Heights (1-3 overall) began division play last week with a 36-0 victory over Northwestern.
The Panthers score 40.3 points per game and allow 24.3 ppg. The Huskies score 20 ppg and allow 32 ppg. The Huskies’ defensive average is skewed a little by a 56-7 loss to Class 3A No. 1 West Lafayette two weeks ago.
Western is 2-0 against Heights under coach Alex Stewart. That includes a 55-0 win last year.
CARROLL AT EASTERN
Eastern welcomes Carroll to Greentown for a Hoosier Heartland Conference game.
Eastern (4-0 overall) is one of three unbeaten teams left in HHC play. Sheridan leads the conference at 3-0 with Eastern and Clinton Prairie both at 2-0. Carroll (3-1 overall) is in fourth place at 1-1.
The teams have similar statistical profiles. Eastern scores 35.5 points per game and allows 11.3 ppg. Carroll scores 35.3 and allows 11.5. Offensively, both teams have shown a nice run-pass balance.
Eastern beat Carroll 58-0 last year. That Cougar team finished 4-7.
CL. CENTRAL AT TAYLOR
It’s homecoming at Taylor as the Titans take on Clinton Central in an HHC game. The teams have matching records of 1-3 overall and 0-2 in the HHC.
For Taylor coach George Gilbert, it’s a matchup against one of his former teams. The Indiana Hall of Fame coach led the Bulldogs from 1988-2007 and compiled a 121-94 record.
Taylor is hoping to find an offensive spark. After scoring 63 points in a season-opening victory over North White, the Titans managed just 20 points combined over the last three weeks, losses to North Miami, Carroll and Eastern.
Clinton Central beat Frankfort in Week 1, but has followed with losses to Sheridan, Clinton Prairie and Frontier.
PERU (2-2) AT MAC (2-2)
It’s homecoming at Maconaquah as the Braves battle rival Peru in a Three Rivers Conference game. The Braves are 2-1 in league play and the Bengal Tigers are 1-2.
The Braves opened the season 0-2, but have followed with two straight wins to even their overall record. The Tigers opened the season 2-0, but have lost two in a row.
The teams have similar offensive and defensive averages. Mac scores 27.5 ppg and allows 20.8. Peru scores 31.8 and allows 23.3.
AROUND THE AREA
In the HHC, Tri-Central (2-2, 0-2 HHC) visits Delphi (2-2, 1-2). And in a non-division game between Hoosier Conference teams, Tipton (3-1) visits Lafayette Central Catholic (1-3). LCC’s losses have come against Class 3A teams including No. 1 West Lafayette and No. 9 Guerin Catholic.
