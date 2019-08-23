Kokomo’s football team welcomes one of the state’s top teams to Walter Cross Field tonight to open the season.
New Palestine has risen to dominance under coach Kyle Ralph. He has compiled a 74-4 record in his six seasons. He led the Dragons to the 2014 Class 4A state title and the 2018 Class 5A title. The Dragons are a 4A school by enrollment, but play in 5A under the IHSAA’s success factor.
Ranked No. 1 in the 5A preseason poll, the Dragons will put a 54-game regular-season winning streak on the line tonight.
New Pal returns seven starters on both offense and defense, including four all-state players. One of those is senior running back Charlie Spegal, who posted the third-highest rushing total in state history last season (3,356 yards) and scored a state-record 70 touchdowns.
Spegal enters tonight’s game needing 231 yards to move into second place on the state’s career rushing list and 411 yards to pass Sammy Mireles for the state record. Spegal needs 230 points to break Brett Law’s career scoring record.
Last year, New Pal beat Kokomo 77-0 with Spegal scoring a school-record seven touchdowns. For Kokomo, it was the most lopsided loss in school history.
Like last year, the Wildkats are breaking in several new starters, especially as the offensive skill positions.
“It’s tough. It’s New Palestine so you’re going to have a team coming in with a very simple plan,” Kokomo coach Richard Benberry said. The approach he expects New Pal to take is “we have one of the best athletes in the state of Indiana and we’re going to get him the ball. If you can’t stop him, it’ll be like it was last year.
“With that being said, they play solid defense with kids who fly around. Three of them are getting Division I looks.”
The Dragons’ defense features senior tackle Kyle King, who had a state-best 18 sacks last season, and senior DB Maxen Hook, who had a team-high 126 tackles. King is a Michigan State commit and Hook is a Toledo commit.
Benberry is hoping the Kats have a better start against the Dragons than last year when Kokomo trailed 42-0 at the end of the first quarter and 70-0 at halftime.
“With those kinds of teams you have to stay the course. They’ve been here, they’ve seen it all. You can’t get in a roller coaster. Stay in the grind and keep pressing and we’ll see what happens,” he said.
The following are looks at other season openers tonight.
TWIN LAKES AT WESTERN
Western hosts Twin Lakes in a non-division matchup of Hoosier Conference teams.
The teams also met in Week 1 last year with the Panthers rolling to a 48-6 win. Western went on to post a 7-3 record while Twin Lakes finished 5-6.
Former Cass coach Scott Mannering is in his fourth season at Twin Lakes. The Indiana Hall of Fame coach is 14-20 with the Indians and 237-129 overall.
OAK HILL AT EASTERN
For the 23rd straight year, backyard rivals Eastern and Oak Hill will meet in Week 1.
The Comets beat the Golden Eagles 10-7 last year for their second straight win in the series.
Eastern is coming off an 8-2 season in 2018. Oak Hill went 4-6.
E. HANCOCK AT NORTHWESTERN
Northwesten’s hope for a turnaround season begins with a matchup against Eastern Hancock.
Last year, the Royals beat the Tigers 28-14. For Northwestern, the 14 points would mark a season high as they slumped to a 1-9 finish.
Eastern Hancock had a 3-7 record last year.
TAYLOR AT NORTH WHITE
The George Gilbert era at Taylor begins with a road trip to North White.
Gilbert is an Indiana Hall of Fame coach. He previously coached at Tri-Central where he led the Trojans to the 2013 Class A state title.
Taylor and North White have met in Week 1 since 2012. The Titans took a 21-7 win last year for their second straight win in the series.
CASS AT PIONEER
Cass heads to Pioneer, which has a 30-game overall win streak and a 43-game regular-season win streak.
Pioneer has beaten Cass five straight times — the last four times by a combined score of 171-0.
Last year, Cass had a 7-5 record and Pioneer went 15-0 and repeated as Class A state champ.
Pioneer has moved up to Class 2A for the next two seasons under the IHSAA’s sucess factor. The Panthers and Cass are now in the same sectional.
AROUND THE AREA
Maconaquah visits Southwood for a key Three Rivers Conference game. Southwood is the defending TRC champion. Mac, under first-year coach Austin Colby, finished third last year — and the Braves are looking to challenge for the title this year.
Tipton hosts Madison-Grant. The Blue Devils are 4-0 against the Argylls since the teams began their Week 1 series in 2015.
Also tonight, Tri-Central visits Frankton, Carroll is at Tri-County and Peru visits longtime rival Logansport.
