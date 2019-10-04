Eastern’s football team will look to tie Sheridan atop the Hoosier Heartland Conference standings when it visits Tri-Central tonight.
Class A co-No. 9-ranked Sheridan (5-1 overall) leads the conference at 5-0. Class 2A co-No. 10 Eastern (6-0 overall) follows at 4-0. Sheridan plays non-conference opponent Sheridan tonight meaning Eastern can pull even with a victory tonight.
Sheridan and Eastern meet next week at Greentown.
Tri-Central enters tonight’s game 2-4 overall and 0-4 in the conference.
The Comets are scoring 35.3 points per game and holding opponents to 8.7 ppg. The Comets’ defensive average is 14th best in the state and their average margin of 26.7 ranks 24th in the state.
The Trojans have an offensive average of 21.2 and a defensive average of 31.3.
LOGAN AT KOKOMO
Kokomo will shoot for its second straight win when it hosts Logansport in a North Central Conference game.
The Wildkats (1-5 overall, 1-3 NCC) beat Muncie Central 30-21 last week to crack the win column following a demanding stretch to open the season. Four of the Kats’ first five opponents are ranked in the top 10 of their respective classes.
Logansport’s lone win came against winless Class 4A team Frankfort in Week 2.
Both teams have struggled for most of the season to produce consistent offense. The Kats average 15.2 points per game and the Berries average 13.5.
The Kats have won the last 12 meetings between the teams. They own a 68-23-3 lead in the all-time series.
WESTERN AT NW
In the Hoosier Conference’s East Division, Western (4-2, 1-1) travels to Northwestern (0-6, 0-3) for the Battle for the Bell.
The Panthers are the clear favorite. They average 38.7 points per game. The Tigers, by comparison, have scored a total of 41 points through six games.
Western beat Northwestern 62-0 last season for its second straight win in the series.
W. LAF. AT CASS
In one of the state’s top matchups tonight, Class 2A No. 1 Cass (6-0) hosts Class 3A No. 1 West Lafayette (5-1) in a non-division matchup of Hoosier Conference teams.
Expect some offensive fireworks. The Kings score 45.7 points per game — and the Red Devils top that with an average of 55.8. That ranks No. 1 in the state regardless of class.
This is the first of two likely matchups between the teams. As HC division leaders, they are on a collision course for the conference’s championship game on Oct. 18.
AROUND THE AREA
Maconaquah (4-2 overall) has a big game tonight as the Braves host Tippecanoe Valley in Three Rivers Conference play. Valley and Class A No. 4 Southwood lead the TRC with 5-0 records and Maconaquah is one game back at 4-1. Southwood plays at Peru (3-3, 2-3 TRC) tonight.
In the Hoosier Conference’s East Division, Tipton (4-2, 1-1) hosts Hamilton Heights (2-4, 1-1).
In the Hoosier Heartland Conference, Taylor (1-5, 0-4) welcomes Clinton Prairie (3-3, 0-2), and Carroll (4-2, 2-2) entertains Clinton Central (2-4, 1-3).
