Eastern’s football team made a run at the 2018 Hoosier Heartland Conference championship, but had to settle for second place following a 16-7 loss to Sheridan deep in the season.
Eastern and Sheridan look like top contenders for the 2019 HHC title, but league newcomer Delphi figures to have a say in the title race — and the Comets will get a crack at the Oracles tonight.
Eastern (2-0 overall) visits Delphi (2-0, 1-0 HHC). The Oracles joined the HHC after spending the previous three seasons as an independent.
Delphi’s league debut came last week in the Bacon Bowl against Carroll County rival Carroll. The Oracles prevailed 20-9.
The Oracles are a Class 2A program. They had an undefeated regular season in 2018. They enter tonight’s game on a 13-game regular-season winning streak.
The Comets, who also enjoyed a big 2018 season, have looked sharp in the season’s early weeks. They beat Oak Hill 23-7 in Week 1 and beat Madison-Grant 42-24 last week.
KOKOMO (0-2) AT MARION (1-1)
Kokomo visits rival Marion to kick off North Central Conference play.
Marion had a big 2018 season that was highlighted by an undefeated regular season, a share of the NCC championship and Class 4A sectional and regional titles. The Giants finished 13-1 following a 30-14 loss to Evansville Central in the semistate round.
Marion beat Kokomo 46-7 last year, snapping the Kats’ 11-game winning streak in the series. Kokomo holds a 51-37-6 advantage in the all-time series.
The Giants opened the season with a 35-19 victory over Class 2A Eastbrook. They dropped a 35-8 decision to Class 6A No. 8 Lawrence North last week.
Kokomo has lost to Class 5A No. 1 New Palestine and Plymouth.
The Wildkats are second in the NCC with 417 yards passing in two games. But the Kats are last in the conference in rushing with 25 yards total.
RENSSELAER (2-0) AT WESTERN (2-0)
Western hosts Rensselaer at 8 p.m. in a non-division matchup of Hoosier Conference teams.
The Panthers are looking to build on their momentum from last week’s 42-41 victory over Class 2A then-No. 1 Western Boone. The Panthers overcame deficits of 21-0 and 41-28.
The Bombers, under longtime coach Chris Meeks, are 2-0 following victories over Class 4A school Kankakee Valley and Class 2A North Newton.
The Panthers have won the last two meetings between the teams — 42-14 last year and 35-31 two years ago. Both those games were at Rensselaer.
LCC (0-2) AT N’WESTERN (0-2)
Northwestern hosts Lafayette Central Catholic in a non-division matchup of Hoosier Conference teams.
The Tigers are looking for an offensive spark. They’ve scored just 16 points through two games.
LCC is coming off a 50-28 loss to Class 3A No. 5-ranked Guerin Catholic.
TAYLOR (1-1) AT CARROLL (1-1)
Taylor heads to Carroll for a Hoosier Heartland Conference game. It’s the Titans’ league opener. The Cougars opened league play last week with a 20-9 loss to Delphi.
Carroll is 3-0 against Taylor since 2015. The Cougars dominated the first two meetings, but last year was a 28-27 game.
AROUND THE AREA
In the Three Rivers Conference, Maconaquah (0-2, 0-1 TRC) travels to Northfield (0-2, 0-1), and Peru (2-0, 1-0) hosts Tippecanoe Valley (1-1, 1-0).
In the Hoosier Heartland Conference, Tri-Central (2-0, 0-0 HHC) hosts defending league champ Sheridan (1-1, 1-0).
In non-division matchups of Hoosier Conference teams, Class 2A No. 3-ranked Cass (2-0) hosts Benton Central (0-2), and Tipton (2-0) hosts Twin Lakes (1-1). Next week, Cass hosts Tipton to kick off East Division play.
