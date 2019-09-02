EHS vs OH football 04.jpg

Week 3 of the high school football season brings league openers for Kokomo, Eastern, Taylor and Tri-Central.

In the North Central Conference, Kokomo (0-2) travels to Marion (1-1). The Giants were ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, but likely will fall from the top spot this week following a loss to Class 6A school Lawrence North on Friday.

In the Hoosier Heartland Conference, Eastern and Taylor hit the road Friday while TC is at home. Eastern (2-0) visits league newcomer Delphi (2-0, 1-0 HHC). Taylor (1-1) visits Carroll (1-1, 0-1 HHC). And TC (2-0) hosts Sheridan (1-1, 1-0 HHC).

The following is Friday’s area schedule. Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

• Kokomo at Marion

• Lafayette Cath. at Northwestern

• Eastern at Delphi

• Taylor at Carroll

• Benton Central at Cass

• Tippecanoe Valley at Peru

• Maconaquah at Northfield

• Sheridan at Tri-Central

• 7:30 — Twin Lakes at Tipton

• 8 p.m. — Rensselaer at Western

