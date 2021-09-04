RUSSIAVILLE — A game that started with a jolt of electricity for Western’s football team turned sour quickly for the Panthers as West Lafayette quickly took control and rolled to a 69-19 victory.
The Panthers (1-2) got off to an ideal start in the non-division game between Hoosier Conference rivals. Western smacked Class 3A No. 3-ranked West Lafayette with an 80-yard touchdown run by quarterback Dylan Bryant on the opening play from scrimmage for an instant 7-0 lead.
It didn’t take long for West Lafayette (3-0) to answer, and then take control. The Red Devils got on the board 90 seconds later when their QB, Max Mullis scampered in on a 23-yard run and the teams were tied at 7-all less than two minutes into the game.
“We started fast,” Western coach Alex Stewart said. “We came out and got a huge play on the first play and kind of seized the momentum and they came right back and matched it, and then their tempo really kicked in and I think we were pretty frazzled there in the first half with their tempo.”
It was a West Lafayette onslaught after that. Playing quickly, without stressing the play clock, West Lafayette ripped off three more TDs in the first quarter and ended the frame up 27-13. Four more Red Devil TDs followed in the second quarter and the Red Devils’ 55-19 lead at halftime ensured a running clock in the second half.
“They just line up and play so fast, you’re trying to adjust to their formations and get lined up and they’re already playing [as] you’re struggling to get lined up,” Stewart said. “They play really fast and they’re really good and they’ve got great athletes and put them in good position to win football games.”
Western showed some good play offensively — especially when you consider far fewer plays for each team in the second half due to the running clock. Bryant ran for 142 yards on 13 carries from the QB position and running back Hayden Shepherd ran for 102 yards on nine carries with touchdowns of 76 and 7 yards.
But the Panthers couldn’t contain a potent West Lafayette attack that gathered 25 first downs with a varied attack. West Lafayette back Brice Rider ran for 123 yards on 15 carries with two TDs and Mullis ran for 97 yards and three scores as WL ran for 305 yards as a team. Additionally, the West Side quarterbacks combined to complete 15 of 19 passes with no interceptions for 268 yards. Mullis had three TD passes.
“We had to play zone [defense] better than we played it,” Stewart said. “Their quarterback hurt us in the running game. We knew he was a big threat and we didn’t play him very well in the running game.”
Western has one more non-division week left before four straight games against HC East division rivals. The opponent is unknown — Benton Central on Friday canceled two games, including its game against Western next week.
“There’s a lot of season left,” Stewart said. “We’ve got a resilient group. We’ve got a tough group of kids. There’s a lot of time to get better before we hit the meat of our conference schedule, before we get into the tournament and we’ve got to respond.
“Whenever you can play good competition, it’s only going to prepare you. We’ve got a tough schedule and we knew that coming into the season. We’ve got a long way to go before we reach our ceiling, but I think this group can still accomplish a lot during the season.”
