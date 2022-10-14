Western’s football team has been trending upward in the Hoosier Conference the last three years.
In 2020, Western finished in a three-way tie for first place in the East Division and then beat Rensselaer in the HC’s third-place game. In 2021, the Panthers won the East Division outright for the first time and then fell to West Lafayette in the title game.
This year, the Panthers repeated as the East Division outright winners — and they are hoping to take another step forward.
Western (5-3 overall) hosts Class 3A No. 1-ranked West Lafayette (8-0) in the title game tonight. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
“It’s exciting. Our kids are thrilled to have the opportunity to go compete [tonight],” Western coach Alex Stewart said.
The teams already have met once this season. The Red Devils beat the Panthers 47-18 in Week 3 for their ninth straight win in the series since 2009. Last year, the Red Devils beat the Panthers 44-0 in the HC title game.
The Red Devils score 45.3 points per game and hold opponents to 11.8.
“They’re the No. 1 team [in Class 3A] for a reason. Coach Shane Fry does a great job,” Stewart said. “Their offense works at a very fast tempo. They don’t run a lot of different plays, but they run what they run at an extremely fast pace and that makes them difficult to defend.
“Defensively, they have a lot of good athletes on the field. They don’t play very many guys who wear lineman numbers on defense. They have a lot if athletic guys who play d-line and defensive end. They pursue and run to the football well and they’re great tacklers.”
Western opened the season 0-3, but has won five in a row. The Panthers are scoring 44 points per game during their winning streak.
“We’re playing really well right now,” Stewart said. “I feel like we’ve started to really come together as a team and click on all cylinders. We’re excited for the opportunity.”
Stewart said the Panthers need to play with confidence tonight.
“Against a team like West Lafayette, you have to go win the game. You can’t expect them to beat themselves,” he said. “You have to go out and play a good football game. I don’t think we have to be perfect to beat them, but I think we have to play really well. We have to execute on the offensive side of the ball — we need to do our stuff. When we’re able to run the ball and control the clock and do what we want to do on the offensive side of the ball, that helps out our defense.
“It’s all about blocking and tackling when it comes down to it. I think our kids do a good job of that and they’re ready to compete.”
SHERIDAN AT CARROLL
Class A No. 8 Carroll (8-0) hosts Class A No. 9 Sheridan (7-1) in what has turned into the Hoosier Heartland Conference championship game. Both squads enter with perfect 6-0 marks in HHC games.
“There’s a lot of excitement,” Carroll coach Blake Betzner said. “The kids are just enjoying it, that’s the best part. They’re loose. It’s just a different group — sometimes you worry about them being focused enough. But when it’s time to play, they’re very focused.”
Betzner said the team’s improvements in the weight room and in depth have gotten the Cougars to this point. Carroll has given up six or fewer points in five of its victories and its closest margin of victory was a 23-point win over Tri-Central.
“Offensively we can do a lot of things,” Betzner said. “Not so one-dimensional as we were a year ago.
“Defensively, we had a lot of guys back. Last year we were really good defensively too. Defensively we kind of stayed on track, offensively we’ve gotten a lot more well-rounded and able to score a lot more points this year.”
Sheridan’s only loss was to Class 3A No. 8 Western Boone in Week 1. The Blackhawks have shut out four opponents and held one more to seven points. The run-heavy Blackhawks are led by running back Peyton Cross, who has 1,386 yards and 17 touchdowns. Cross pummeled Eastern for 367 yards and four TDs on 49 carries last week.
Another five ball-carriers have run for 1,275 yards combined, with 20 TDs.
“They’re Sheridan. They’re fast and physical. They don’t try to trick you. If they can run over you, they’re going to run over you,” Betzner said. “You turn on film and it’s like ‘man, we better bring it or it’s going to be a long night.’”
Sheridan edged Carroll 28-21 last season and shared the HHC title with Eastern.
“It was a battle last year so I think both teams know it’s going to be a bloodbath and it’s going to be really physical and it’s going to be a really fun 1A football game,” Betzner said.
AROUND THE AREA
In other Hoosier Conference crossover games, Lewis Cass (5-3) hosts Rensselaer (5-3) in the fifth-place game, Tipton (3-5) hosts Benton Central (3-5) in the seventh-place game, and Northwestern (1-7) entertains Twin Lakes (1-7) in the ninth-place game. Northwestern beat Twin Lakes 33-7 in Week 1.
In other HHC finales, Eastern (5-3, 4-2 HHC) hosts Clinton Prairie (5-3, 3-3), Tri-Central (2-6, 1-5) hosts Clinton Central (0-8, 0-6), and Taylor (1-7, 1-5) hosts Delphi (4-4, 3-3).
And in the Three Rivers Conference, Maconaquah (6-2, 6-1 TRC) hosts Rochester (7-1, 6-1), and Peru (2-6, 2-5) hosts Manchester (1-7, 1-6).
Tippecanoe Valley leads the TRC at 7-0 and Maconaquah, Rochester and Southwood are tied for second at 6-1. Southwood plays Tippy Valley, meaning there is a chance for a three-way tie for the title.
