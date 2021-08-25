When the shock and grief hits due to the sudden death of a person you were close to, there isn’t any one way to deal with it. It happens, and it hits you, and you deal with it in your own individual way as best you can with the help of the people around you.
The family, friends, teammates, teachers and coaches of Trevor Buckley are going through that now as they deal with the news that Buckley, a Western High School student and football player, died Saturday in a one-vehicle crash in eastern Vigo County, near Terre Haute.
Their connections and togetherness help deal with the situation.
“We were able to get together on Sunday,” Western football coach Alex Stewart said. “I addressed the team as a whole and there were some grief counselors and people from the community there to speak to the team. We had an opportunity to get together, which I think was a good thing for them in the healing process.”
Buckley’s mom, Wilda Buckley, came to the gathering to address the team.
“She stood up and talked. She was so strong and I think her strength helped the team push through, because they saw how strong she was being and she just lost her son,” Stewart said.
Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said 17-year-old Buckley, of Russiaville, was ejected from his pickup truck and died at the site of the rollover crash on Indiana 42. Deputies responded to the scene of the crash at about 5 p.m. Saturday.
Plasse said the westbound truck went off the north side of the road for an unknown reason. Buckley then overcorrected, causing the truck to roll into a ditch. Plasse said it appears Buckley was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Alcohol and drugs did not appear to be a factor, the sheriff said.
The news was difficult to digest. Being together as a program helped the Panthers accept that there’s a void in their lives that they can’t replace, they have to learn to live with it. Tim Ladwig is the Panthers’ eighth grade football coach and a seventh grade math teacher.
“Especially right after it happened, I was just in shock,” Ladwig said. “Then we all got together as a team and that was helpful just to see everybody and have each other’s back and kind of miss him together.”
Ladwig knew Buckley both from the classroom and as one of his coaches.
“He was just a great kid,” Ladwig said. “He always had a great perspective on things. He knew what was important and what wasn’t. Something I think we can all learn from him is the way he enjoyed the little things. He did the right thing when the time came to do it. That’s the kind of guy he was.”
Buckley was a junior lineman on the Panther football squad this season. Ladwig talked about what kind of teammate Buckley was.
“I guarantee if you ask that question to anybody who played football with him, or who coached him, the No. 1 thing they’re gonna say is how tough he was,” Ladwig said. “He was a tough kid.
“And he had fun playing the game. [If things didn’t go well] he wasn’t going to get down and start yelling at his teammates and yell at the refs, he was just going to go out there and play and have fun the way it’s supposed to be done.”
Buckley had showed the ability to make an impact in the trenches early on as a middle school player.
“He was good at moving people,” Ladwig said. “He was a really big kid and he played right tackle for us, and he would just move people. We always knew we could just run right if we wanted to.”
Wearing the No. 70 jersey this fall, Buckley was starting to make an impression on the line at the high school level, as well as being a teammate and friend.
“Trevor was a great kid,” Stewart said. “He was a hard-nosed football player. He was a tough kid. He did a great job for us Friday night playing against Kokomo. He was a kid that as we talked as a staff on Saturday, we had talked about how, ‘Hey, we need to get him more playing time because he did a really good job for us.’
“You can hear his friends talk about him and the type of impact he had on them. He was just a happy-go-lucky kid, was always in a good mood, just somebody that’s going to be dearly missed.”
