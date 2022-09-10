Western quarterback Mitchell Knepley breaks loose for a nice gain during the Panthers’ 49-12 victory over Benton Central on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Russiaville. Knepley ran for 104 yards and three touchdowns and also had a TD pass.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Cade Epp, left, tackles a Benton Central ball-carrier in the Panthers’ victory on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
top storyeditor's pick
GAINING GROUND
FOOTBALL: Western hammers BC on ground to earn 1st win
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
1 of 2
Western quarterback Mitchell Knepley breaks loose for a nice gain during the Panthers’ 49-12 victory over Benton Central on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Russiaville. Knepley ran for 104 yards and three touchdowns and also had a TD pass.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Cade Epp, left, tackles a Benton Central ball-carrier in the Panthers’ victory on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
RUSSIAVILLE — Western’s football team whipped Benton Central 49-12 Friday night for its first win of the season.
Western opened the season with losses to Class 3A top-10 teams Tri-West, Western Boone and West Lafayette. That left the Panthers at 0-3 for the first time since 1997.
The Panthers took out their frustrations on the Bison. Western jumped to a 22-0 lead and went on to lead 29-6 at halftime and 36-6 after the third quarter.
1 of 20
Western's Deaglan Pleak scores a touchdown for the Panthers. Western football defeats Benton Central 49-12 on Friday, September 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Cade Epp, left, tackles a Benton Central ball-carrier in the Panthers’ victory on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Deaglan Pleak carries the ball. Western football defeats Benton Central 49-12 on Friday, September 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Deaglan Pleak carries the ball. Western football defeats Benton Central 49-12 on Friday, September 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Matthew McKitrick gains some yards for the Panthers. Western football defeats Benton Central 49-12 on Friday, September 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Mitchell Knepley carries the ball. Western football defeats Benton Central 49-12 on Friday, September 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Troy Conaway takes down BC's Corbin Cooley. Western football defeats Benton Central 49-12 on Friday, September 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's MJ Norman takes down BC's Josh Etter. Western football defeats Benton Central 49-12 on Friday, September 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Deaglan Pleak outruns BC's defense. Western football defeats Benton Central 49-12 on Friday, September 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Deaglan Pleak sidesteps BC's defense. Western football defeats Benton Central 49-12 on Friday, September 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Kyler Norman makes a catch and runs into the endzone for a touchdown. Western football defeats Benton Central 49-12 on Friday, September 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Kyler Norman runs in for a touchdown. Western football defeats Benton Central 49-12 on Friday, September 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Kyler Norman takes down BC's Seth Plummer. Western football defeats Benton Central 49-12 on Friday, September 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western quarterback Mitchell Knepley breaks loose for a nice gain during the Panthers’ 49-12 victory over Benton Central on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Russiaville. Knepley ran for 104 yards and three touchdowns and also had a TD pass.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western football defeats Benton Central 49-12 on Friday, September 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western football defeats Benton Central 49-12 on Friday, September 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western football defeats Benton Central 49-12 on Friday, September 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western football defeats Benton Central 49-12 on Friday, September 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western football defeats Benton Central 49-12 on Friday, September 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western football defeats Benton Central 49-12 on Friday, September 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
More like this...
PHOTOS: Western vs Benton Central football
1 of 20
Western's Deaglan Pleak scores a touchdown for the Panthers. Western football defeats Benton Central 49-12 on Friday, September 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Cade Epp, left, tackles a Benton Central ball-carrier in the Panthers’ victory on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Deaglan Pleak carries the ball. Western football defeats Benton Central 49-12 on Friday, September 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Deaglan Pleak carries the ball. Western football defeats Benton Central 49-12 on Friday, September 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Matthew McKitrick gains some yards for the Panthers. Western football defeats Benton Central 49-12 on Friday, September 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Mitchell Knepley carries the ball. Western football defeats Benton Central 49-12 on Friday, September 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Troy Conaway takes down BC's Corbin Cooley. Western football defeats Benton Central 49-12 on Friday, September 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's MJ Norman takes down BC's Josh Etter. Western football defeats Benton Central 49-12 on Friday, September 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Deaglan Pleak outruns BC's defense. Western football defeats Benton Central 49-12 on Friday, September 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Deaglan Pleak sidesteps BC's defense. Western football defeats Benton Central 49-12 on Friday, September 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Kyler Norman makes a catch and runs into the endzone for a touchdown. Western football defeats Benton Central 49-12 on Friday, September 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Kyler Norman runs in for a touchdown. Western football defeats Benton Central 49-12 on Friday, September 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Kyler Norman takes down BC's Seth Plummer. Western football defeats Benton Central 49-12 on Friday, September 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western quarterback Mitchell Knepley breaks loose for a nice gain during the Panthers’ 49-12 victory over Benton Central on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Russiaville. Knepley ran for 104 yards and three touchdowns and also had a TD pass.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western football defeats Benton Central 49-12 on Friday, September 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western football defeats Benton Central 49-12 on Friday, September 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western football defeats Benton Central 49-12 on Friday, September 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western football defeats Benton Central 49-12 on Friday, September 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western football defeats Benton Central 49-12 on Friday, September 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western football defeats Benton Central 49-12 on Friday, September 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
“It’s always good to win a football game. We have to savor the victories,” Western coach Alex Stewart said. “We’ve had three tough losses to start the season, but our kids bounced back and played really hard [Friday] and put it all together.”
Western’s ground game was in full gear against BC (2-2). The Panthers rushed for 379 yards on an average of 9.7 yards per carry. Tailback Deaglan Pleak had 13 carries for 153 yards and two touchdowns and quarterback Mitchell Knepley had 12 carries for 104 yards and three scores. Fullback Kyler Norman complemented them with seven carries for 35 yards.
“Deaglan Pleak ran extremely hard, Mitchell Knepley ran hard, Kyler Norman had a few good runs in there as well. We were able to distribute the ball to a couple different guys. We also had a couple young guys step in there at the end and run the ball well,” Stewart said. “I would have liked to have seen the passing game get going a little more, but that is something we will continue to work on.”
Pleak was on fire in the first quarter as he had 10 carries for 128 yards and both of his scores. He had a 22-yard TD run midway through the quarter and a 47-yard TD run in the final minute as the Panthers went up 15-0. In between those two scores, Pleak had a sack on defense to stop the Bison on a third-and-one play.
Knepley scored on a four-yard run early in the second quarter to make it 22-0. Knepley threw an interception on the Panthers’ next drive and the Bison followed with a 10-play scoring drive for their first score, but Knepley made amends with a 25-yard TD pass to Norman with :57 left in the half. That sent Western into halftime with a 29-6 lead.
Knepley had TD runs on both of Western’s drives in the third quarter. On Western’s first drive, which started at the BC 46, Knepley had a 38-yard run followed by an eight-yard TD run. After Pleak wrecked BC’s next drive with a pair of sacks, the Panthers went 80 yards in nine plays. Knepley’s four-yard score made it 42-6 at 2:10 of the third quarter — and triggered a running clock the rest of the way.
Each team scored once in the final quarter. Western’s score came from backups with QB Levi Shoemaker throwing a seven-yard TD pass to Isaiah Baker.
Bison QB Joe Widmer finished 25-of-33 passing for 252 yards and two touchdowns. The Panthers held the Bison to negative-38 yards on the ground. Pleak recorded four sacks.
“Deaglan Pleak played really well up front for us. Brock Frazier is another guy who played really well up front,” Stewart said. “The secondary played pretty well. They throw the ball just about every single down. They had a run after a catch one time that we missed a tackle on, but I didn’t feel like we had a ton of blown coverages for as much as they threw the ball. I felt our kids played pretty well.”
Western now turns its attention to the Hoosier Conference East Division. Western visits Hamilton Heights next week to begin four straight weeks of division play.
“It’s exciting to get the ball rolling with division play,” Stewart said. “People are going to be gunning for us because we won the division last year. Everybody wants to play for that conference championship Week 9.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.