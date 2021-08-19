Western’s football team faces a challenging gauntlet to open the season. There’s Class 5A program Kokomo in Week 1, three-time defending Class 2A state champion Western Boone in Week 2 and perennial Class 3A contender West Lafayette in Week 3.
The back half of the regular season brings Hoosier Conference division games and a crossover game — and from there, another minefield awaits.
Class 4A Sectional 22 is headlined by the 1-2 punch of Indianapolis parochial schools Bishop Chatard and Roncalli. Combined they have won 25 state championships. Last year, Chatard repeated as the Class 3A champ and Roncalli won the Class 4A title.
Quite simply, Western has a demanding schedule, potentially the most demanding in program history.
“I think we set up our summer the best that we could [to prepare],” coach Alex Stewart said. “I think we played five out of the top 10 programs in 5A in our summer scrimmages. We played mostly 5A and 6A programs in the summer so we could see the top competition.”
Increasing the difficulty for the Panthers is the fact they had to rebuild their offense following heavy graduation losses.
Stewart has to replace running back Jerry Padgett, who was the KT All-Area co-Most Valuable Player after rushing for 2,098 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also has to replace quarterback Braeden Bryant, receiver Nathaniel Liddell and All-State linemen Brayden Erb and Daniel Marley among others. The Panthers averaged 37.6 points and 429.6 yards of offense per game.
“We lost a lot of key guys who provided big-time production, especially on the offensive side of the ball, but we do have a good unit of guys who spent a lot of time playing last year. They started or played a lot, they just were more of role players, so to speak. This year, we’re going to expect those guys to step up and play a bigger role,” Stewart said.
Dylan Bryant, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound senior, is replacing his brother as quarterback. Last year, Dylan Bryant was one of the Panthers’ top receivers.
“Dylan has a really good arm, similar to his brother, and he’s a good runner,” Stewart said.
Senior Hayden Shepherd (5-11, 170) and sophomore Deaglan Pleak (6-0, 170) are tailback candidates and juniors Carter Jarvis (6-1, 215) and Evan Stout (5-10, 190) are fullback options. Seniors Garrett Lupoi (5-11, 175) and Alex Watkins (5-10, 185) are the top wingbacks and junior Bret Echelbarger (6-2, 165) provides depth at the position.
Senior Montana Beatty (6-3, 175), junior Trey Stone (6-3, 210) and sophomores Ian Beatty (6-2, 175) and Tate Heston (6-3, 215) are possible tight ends.
Up front, Stewart returns three linemen who started multiple games — seniors Rhett Berryman (6-2, 255) and Alec Judeika (5-10, 250) and junior Troy Conaway (6-1, 200). Berryman is a tackle, Conaway is a guard and Judeika returns to center.
Senior Aidan Oliver (5-10, 240) is moving to the line after previously working as a fullback. Oliver and junior M.J. Norman (5-8, 210) are guard candidates. Junior Dylan Smith (6-0, 275) and sophomore Cole Armstrong (6-1, 255) are vying for time at the other tackle spot.
Normally a run-heavy team, Western developed a complementary passing game last season.
“We want to be a run-first team, but last year when we were able to have the balance that we had, it made us a lot more difficult to defend,” Stewart said. “That doesn’t mean we threw the ball a ton more, but we were a lot more efficient with it. Braeden Bryant had 16 touchdowns and one interception, he completed about 65% of his throws — that’s really good efficiency.
“We’re not going to be a team that comes out and throws it 40 or 50 times a game, but we want to be able to force the defense to defend both the run and the pass. We want to run the ball when we want to and need to, but we also want to stretch the field with the passing game.”
Defensively, the Panthers have to replace All-Area Defensive Player of the Year Erb, but overall they return a solid core of players include Jarvis at middle linebacker and Shepherd at safety. Jarvis had a team-high 98 tackles and 10 tackles for loss last season while Shepherd ranked No. 3 in tackles with 82 despite missing two games. Shepherd made the IFCA’s Class 4A junior-and-under All-State team.
“I feel really, really good about our defense,” Stewart said. “We have a lot of guys back that were starters last year or played key roles. We have all three of our starting linebackers back, we have five guys back who started in the secondary at some point and we have a couple guys who started on the defensive line or at least rotated and played a role.”
Armstrong, Berryman, Norman and sophomore Andre Hernandez (5-10, 260) are interior linemen and Heston and Stone are the top ends. Jarvis anchors the linebackers with Conaway returning to the weakside and Watkins returning to the outside spot. Conaway had 60 tackles last season and Watkins had 57.
Shepherd and Pleak are safeties and Dylan Bryant and Lupoi are corners. Shepherd and Bryant had two interceptions apiece last season. Lupoi had one.
Stout and junior Cade Epp (5-11, 200) provide depth at linebacker and Ian Beatty, Montana Beatty and Echelbarger could help in the secondary.
Dylan Bryant is the punter and Pleak is the kicker.
