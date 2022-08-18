Western’s football team received a reprieve when the IHSAA announced sectional pairings for the 2022 and ‘23 seasons.
Goodbye to Sectional 22 in Class 4A. That grouping featured a pair of Indianapolis parochial powerhouses in Bishop Chatard and Roncalli. The latter won the 2020 state title and beat Western 47-8 in the opening round of the 2021 sectional.
Hello to Sectional 20 with Frankfort, Huntington North, Jay County, Kokomo, Marion, Muncie Central and Mississinewa.
“You don’t have the two perennial powers we had in our last sectional with Roncalli and Chatard that have 10 or 15 state championships each, but you have a lot of quality football teams,” Western coach Alex Stewart said.
Mississinewa, one of four holdovers, won the Sectional 20 title last year. Marion won sectional and regional titles two years ago. Kokomo is new to Class 4A after previously playing in Class 5A.
“I think top to bottom, it’s a strong sectional,” Stewart said.
The Panthers went 6-4 last season. They won the Hoosier Conference’s East Division for the first time since joining the conference in 2015. From there, the Panthers ran into a pair of buzzsaws in the form of West Lafayette in the HC title game and Roncalli in the sectional.
Stewart believes the Panthers can build on the division breakthrough.
“I think we have a really good group of kids who bought into the year-round commitment that it takes if we want to take the next step as a program,” he said. “We got a lot accomplished over the course of the summer. I’m very pleased with where we are in terms of how kids have developed.”
The Panthers have to replace quarterback Dylan Bryant, who was the KT All-Area co-Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 1,409 yards and 20 touchdowns.
The new quarterback is 6-foot-1, 195-pound senior Mitchell Knepley, the younger brother of former Panther QB Tyler Knepley.
“Mitchell’s missed the last couple years with two consecutive knee injuries, but he looked really good in the summer and he’s worked extremely hard,” Stewart said.
Stewart used Tyler Knepley and Dylan Bryant as workhorse running backs from the QB position. Braeden Bryant, the 2020 starter, was a traditional QB. Stewart said Mitchell Knepley falls somewhere in between.
“He does a good job of running and getting behind his blockers and he’s a physical runner. But he also does a good job in the passing game, especially in the play-action and bootleg, the type of passes we utilize mostly in our offense,” Stewart said.
Junior Deaglan Pleak (6-0, 180) is the tailback. He rushed for 173 yards and a touchdown last season and was the team’s all-purpose player of the year. Sophomore Kyler Norman (5-9, 165) is the wingback and senior Cade Epp (5-11, 205) is the fullback.
Senior M.J. Norman (5-8, 210), junior Mitchell Betz (5-9, 175), sophomores Brady Comer (5-8, 140) and Myreon Devost (5-6, 165) and freshman Matthew McKitrick (5-10, 175) are other backfield options.
Seniors Trey Stone (6-4, 230) and Carter Jarvis (6-1, 215) are tight ends and senior Bret Echelbarger (6-2, 170) and junior Ian Beatty (6-2, 175) are receivers.
Up front, the Panthers have good experience. Junior Ashton Justice (6-2, 215) and senior Troy Conaway (6-1, 205) are returning starters at the guard positions and junior tackles Tate Heston (6-4, 265) and Cole Armstrong (6-1, 290) saw playing time last season. Sophomore Garrett Heady (6-0, 300) is the center.
M.J. Norman, seniors Dylan Smith (6-0, 315) and Brody Judeika (5-10, 250) and junior Matthew Sipes (5-11, 215) all could see time on the line as well.
Stewart is excited about his defense, which returns the teams’ Nos. 3-6 tacklers in Jarvis (87), Conaway (70), Pleak (67) and 5-10, 200-pound senior Evan Stout (65). Stout led the team in tackles for loss (12) and sacks (five).
“I’m really pleased with where we’re at defensively. We have a lot of guys back with experience. We’re hoping to build more depth,” Stewart said.
Along the defensive line, Stout, M.J. Norman and Heston are all back and junior Brock Frazier (6-1, 200) is moving into a role. Stout has been slowed in the preseason by an injury. Armstrong and Justice provide line depth.
Conaway and Jarvis, now three-year starters, are inside linebackers and Stone and senior Zach Gilbert (6-3, 205) are outside linebackers. Epp, Betz and junior Ryln Simpson (5-9, 185) provide depth.
The secondary is flush with returning players. Kyler Norman and Beatty are corners and Pleak and Echelbarger are safeties. Knepley is the top backup at safety. Comer and junior Rollin Sullivan (5-8, 155) also figure in the secondary mix.
Pleak is the punter and sophomore Bridgely Seekri (5-7, 145) is the kicker.
Western has a new Week 1 opponent as Tri-West replaces Kokomo. Tri-West won Class 3A sectional and regional titles last season.
“We’re going to be tested early. Tri-West, [Western Boone] and West Lafayette will all be ranked in the top 10 in Class 3A so we’ll be tested weeks 1-3 and then we go into Hoosier Conference play after that,” Stewart said. “There’s a lot of tough games on our schedule, but it’s a lot of opportunities for us to get better each week and face quality teams that will prepare us for the tournament.”
