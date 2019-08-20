Western’s football team is back on firm footing.
The Panthers endured a lean stretch in 2014-16 in which they won just eight games. They righted the ship with a 7-5 record in 2017 and followed with a 7-3 record in 2018.
“I think we’re in a good place as a program,” third-year coach Alex Stewart said. “I think this is the year we could turn a corner and make some more progress.”
Stewart’s bullish outlook comes from the return of a strong core of veteran players.
“A lot of guys have worked hard and put in the time and dedication in the weight room in the offseason. I think we have a really high ceiling with this group. We’re not quite where we need to be yet, but we definitely have a lot of potential,” he said.
The Panthers are loaded with experience on offense despite having to replace their top two running backs, 2018 KT All-Area Offensive Player of the Year Kitchel Gifford (1,660 yards and 26 touchdowns) and Josh Coleman (772 yards, five TDs).
“Obviously, we lost a lot of production with Kitchel, Josh Coleman and [tight end] Parker Shelton graduating, but with the guys we have coming back, I think those guys will fill those shoes nicely,” Stewart said. “We have Nathaniel Liddell back. He missed the majority of last season with a broken ankle and he’s returning. He looked good in our scrimmage.”
Liddell is a 6-foot-1, 175-pound junior. Stewart also has big plans for 5-7, 190-pound junior Jerry Padgett, who had a 270-yard, four-TD game against Lafayette Central Catholic last season. Padgett finished the season with 491 yards and seven scores.
Padgett is the top running back with juniors Luke Hopwood (5-10, 180) and Riley Western (5-9, 185) backing him up. Liddell and junior Romey Collins (5-9, 175) are wingbacks.
Sophomore Jett Engle (5-10, 185) is back at quarterback. He completed 25 of 63 pass attempts for 648 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions last season. He also ran for 102 yards and two scores.
“We’ll do a lot of what we’ve done over the past two years, which is run the ball, but I do think we’ll open it up and throw it a little bit more, especially with Engle having a year of experience under his belt,” Stewart said.
Seniors Donavan Shepherd (5-10, 190) and Noah Pownall (5-11, 190) are fullbacks. Juniors Cooper Jarvis (6-3, 210), Braeden Bryant (6-3, 195) and Brysen Begley (6-0, 195) are tight ends.
The offensive line is loaded with experience. Seniors Blake Banter (5-10, 245), Reece Pelgen (6-2, 275) and Ian Sheroan (6-2, 245) and junior Brayden Erb (6-1, 240) are returning starters. Erb was a Class 4A underclass all-state pick last year.
“There’s a lot of upperclassmen that are strong kids, that have worked hard and have been in the system for three years now and understand the blocking schemes so I feel really good about our offensive line,” Stewart said.
Stewart also likes his O-line depth. Senior Isaac Bourff (6-4, 290) likely will take other starting spot with senior A.J. Swing (6-0, 215), junior Coby Tuggle (5-10, 245) and sophomore Rhett Berryman (6-0, 235) all in the mix for time as well.
Defensively, the Panthers have to replace several players including linebacker Andrew Ault, who was a two-time all-state player and the 2018 KT All-Area Defensive Player of the Year.
“The defense had a lot more guys to replace,” Stewart said, “but we have some good players replacing those guys.”
Western’s D-line looks powerful with 6-8, 310-pound junior Dan Marley and the 245-pound Tuggle clogging the inside and the 240-pound Erb and Jarvis on the ends. Erb had 69 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and four sacks last season.
Stewart said several of the other offensive linemen could help inside as needed and senior Conner Allen (5-9, 210) and junior Preston Hunt (5-10, 185) are quick options for the outside.
Pownall leads the linebacker group after recording 91 tackles and eight tackles for loss last season. He is moving to the middle to replace Ault. Donavan Shepherd is back after contributing last season and senior Marshall Woody (5-10, 225) is the third linebacker. Riley Western and sophomore Mason Hill (5-11, 190) are other options.
Senior Hunter Cottingham and sophomore Hayden Shepherd are the safeties with Bryant and freshman Mitchell Knepley (5-10, 175) backing them up. Cottingham was No. 2 on the team last season in tackles with 92. He also had an interception.
Collins and Liddell are the cornerbacks with sophomores Garrett Lupoi (5-10, 175) and Alex Watkins (5-10, 175) backing them up.
Senior Skylar Zavala will handle the kicking and punting.
The Panthers are hoping to challenge in the Hoosier Conference. In 2018, the Panthers finished second in the East Division and third overall, their best showings since joining the conference in 2015. Tipton beat Western 24-21 in the battle for the East Division title.
Stewart expects the East Division to be tough from top to bottom.
“I think Northwestern is going to be light years ahead of where they were a year ago,” he said. “I think Cass is going to be extremely tough — they have a lot of talented kids back. Tipton is good year in and year out. And I see Hamilton Heights being a lot tougher this year with coach [Jon] Kirschner [going into his second year].”
Western has a new sectional grouping. Sectional 22 in Class 4A has Beech Grove, Frankfort, Indianapolis Attucks, Indianapolis Shortridge, Lebanon and nine-time state champion Roncalli.
“It’s a good group of teams. Obviously it’s in the south half of the state so we could have to travel pretty far [for a road game]. But that can be fun; we could have an opportunity to play a team we’ve never played before or go somewhere we’ve never been,” Stewart said.
“At the end of the day, at that time of the year, it’s about playing your best ball. Any sectional is going to be tough to win.”
Bryan Gaskins is the Tribune’s sports editor. He may be reached at bryan.gaskins@kokomotribune.com or 765-454-8567.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.