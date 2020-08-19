Western’s football team packed a nice offensive punch last season when its average of 39.3 points per game ranked No. 5 in Class 4A and No. 20 in the state overall.
The Panthers (6-4 in 2019) have the potential for more fireworks in the new season.
“We have a lot of pieces back,” coach Alex Stewart said. “I believe our stats were something like 425 yards [per] game last year, which was first in Class 4A, and we have the majority of those yards coming back. I’m definitely excited about that, and I’m excited about a couple of the new pieces that we’re going to be adding to the mix. I think we can be pretty explosive.”
The centerpiece of the ground-heavy offense is 5-foot-7, 190-pound senior running back Jerry Padgett. The KT All-Area player rushed for 1,891 yards (189.1 yards per game, 9.1 yards per carry) and 24 touchdowns last season. He had a 291-yard game against Lebanon, a 259-yard against Tipton and three other 200-yard games. He had six touchdowns (one receiving) against Northwestern and five against Tipton.
“He had a great offseason and he’s a great leader in our program,” Stewart said.
The other offensive linchpin is 6-1, 285-pound senior offensive lineman Brayden Erb. A starter since his freshman year, he made both the KT All-Area Team and Indiana Football Coaches Association’s Class 4A junior-and-under all-state team in 2018 and ‘19.
Padgett and Erb highlight a strong core of upperclassmen.
“We have a strong senior class and a strong junior class leading the way so I’d say we’re a veteran team,” Stewart said. “Our base stuff hasn’t changed a whole lot so they were able to hit the ground running [after the lost time to the pandemic-related restrictions]. That does help us a lot. Those upperclassmen have been doing a great job of not only working and leading the program, but helping our younger players as well.”
The Panthers complement Padgett with other good playmakers including 5-9, 180-pound senior Romey Collins (511 rushing yards in 2019) and 6-1, 175-pound senior Nathaniel Liddell (618 combined rushing and receiving yards and 10 combined TDs in just five games). Collins is moving to a tight end/wide receiver role and Liddell will see time at wide receiver and also in the backfield.
There is a new quarterback following former starter Jett Engle’s transfer to Eastbrook. Braeden Bryant, a 6-3, 185-pound senior, is moving from a TE/WR role to replace Engle.
“He’s moving back to quarterback, which is a position he played when he was a little bit younger,” Stewart said. “He’s done an awesome job. Every single day, he goes out and gets better.”
Senior Riley Western (5-9, 185) and sophomore Landon Smith (5-10, 175) are running backs and senior Cooper Jarvis (5-11, 225) returns to tight end. He made the 2019 All-Area team after catching 20 passes for 285 yards and four scores.
Junior Garrett Lupoi (5-11, 175) is a slot receiver/wingback, junior Dylan Bryant (6-3, 165) is a WR/TE, senior Quinn Hammond (6-2, 165) is a WR, senior Brysen Begley (6-0, 205) is a TE and Stewart is considering juniors Noah Bright (5-10, 210), Aiden Oliver (5-10, 235) and Mason Hill (5-11, 195) for TE/fullback roles.
Up front, senior Coby Tuggle (5-10, 255) is the center and Erb and senior Daniel Marley (6-8, 330) form an imposing tackle duo. Erb was the team’s most valuable offensive lineman last year. Junior Rhett Berryman (6-1, 245) is one guard. The other guard will come from the group of senior Levi Hicks (5-11, 280), junior Kaden Brouyette (6-3, 290) and sophomores Troy Conaway (6-1, 225) and Carter Jarvis (5-11, 225).
Defensively, the Panthers have more to replace, but the cupboard is far from bare. They will look to cut down on an average of 22.4 points per game allowed.
“I’m happy with how we’re coming along on that side of the ball,” Stewart said.
Up front, the senior trio of Erb, Marley and Tuggle are the main guys. Last season, Erb had 68 tackles and 11 tackles for loss and Tuggle had 66 tackles and eight TFL. Carter Jarvis, Oliver, junior Alec Judeika (5-10, 250) and sophomore MJ Norman (5-8, 210) are in the mix as well.
Collins and Riley Western are the main outside linebackers with juniors Levi Johnson (5-8, 170) and Jacob Reed (6-3, 205) providing depth. Cooper Jarvis, Hill and Padgett are inside linebackers. Last season, Cooper Jarvis had 57 tackles, 10 TFL and a team-high six sacks and Collins had 35 tackles.
In the secondary, junior Hayden Shepherd (5-11, 165) and sophomore Alex Watkins (5-10, 175) are safeties and Braeden Bryant, Liddell and Lupoi are cornerbacks. Shepherd had 87 tackles last season, the most of any returning player.
The special teams include Dylan Bryant as the punter and sophomore Brendin Fuller (5-10, 150) as the kicker.
Stewart is looking for the team to “stack good week on good week” to reach its potential.
“If we can stay healthy and have things go our way, we could have a really solid season,” he said. “I think they’ve embraced just coming to work every day and trying to get better. It might take us a little longer to get to where you feel like you’re firing on all cylinders, but I feel like if we can get to that point, we’re going to be pretty explosive on both sides of the ball.
Western is looking to break through in the Hoosier Conference’s East Division after finishing runner-up to Tipton in 2017 and ‘18 and to Cass last year. As for Class 4A Sectional 22, Stewart points to parochial power Roncalli and Lebanon as the heavyweights. In the 2019 sectional, Lebanon beat Western 32-31 in the semifinal round and Roncalli beat Lebanon 34-14 in the final.
