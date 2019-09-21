Western running back Jerry Padgett breaks free for one of his three touchdowns in the first quarter of the Panthers’ 51-13 victory over Hamilton Heights on Friday night at Russiaville. Padgett finished with 200 rushing yards, 76 receiving yards and four total touchdowns.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Riley Western tackles Hamilton Heights running back Blake Webel during the teams’ game Friday night.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Panthers dominate
FOOTBALL: Western rocks Heights for 1-0 division start
Western running back Jerry Padgett breaks free for one of his three touchdowns in the first quarter of the Panthers’ 51-13 victory over Hamilton Heights on Friday night at Russiaville. Padgett finished with 200 rushing yards, 76 receiving yards and four total touchdowns.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Riley Western tackles Hamilton Heights running back Blake Webel during the teams’ game Friday night.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
RUSSIAVILLE — On the Western football team’s first play from scrimmage Friday night, Panther running back Jerry Padgett had a clean seam to run through, giving him a full head of steam as he met Hamilton Heights’ defenders.
That play went for 13 yards. The next play was more of the same, with Padgett getting into clean air and running for 14 yards.
It was that kind of night, all night. Western (4-1, 1-0 Hoosier Conference East Division) rushed for 364 yards and passed for 143 in a dominating 51-13 homecoming victory over Heights (1-4, 1-1 HC East).
Western HS defeats Hamilton Heights HS in their Friday night matchup on Sept. 20, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western HS defeats Hamilton Heights HS in their Friday night matchup on Sept. 20, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western HS defeats Hamilton Heights HS in their Friday night matchup on Sept. 20, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western HS defeats Hamilton Heights HS in their Friday night matchup on Sept. 20, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western HS defeats Hamilton Heights HS in their Friday night matchup on Sept. 20, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western HS defeats Hamilton Heights HS in their Friday night matchup on Sept. 20, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western HS defeats Hamilton Heights HS in their Friday night matchup on Sept. 20, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Jerry Padgett with a run in the first quarter as Western HS defeats Hamilton Heights HS in their Friday night matchup on Sept. 20, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western HS defeats Hamilton Heights HS in their Friday night matchup on Sept. 20, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western HS defeats Hamilton Heights HS in their Friday night matchup on Sept. 20, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western HS defeats Hamilton Heights HS in their Friday night matchup on Sept. 20, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western HS defeats Hamilton Heights HS in their Friday night matchup on Sept. 20, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western HS defeats Hamilton Heights HS in their Friday night matchup on Sept. 20, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western HS defeats Hamilton Heights HS in their Friday night matchup on Sept. 20, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Padgett, who entered the game as the area’s leading rusher, ran 21 times for an even 200 yards with three touchdowns on the ground and one via the air. Fellow running back Nathaniel Liddell ran four times for 106 yards with another two TDs on the ground and one by air.
Quarterback Jett Engle completed 5 of 10 passes for 143 yards with the two TD passes. His shortest completion was for 15 yards and all five gained first-down yardage.
Western’s line play opened space, allowing Western to jump out to a 36-0 lead after one quarter.
“I thought our linemen executed very well and shoutout to them because I wouldn’t be anything without them,” Padgett said. “I give them a lot of respect because they go hard every single play. They block and they kick out and they contain and they just make up the run game so we can punch it in.
“It all starts with them. They block for the quarterback, they block for me, they make holes for me and they create opportunities for our offense.”
Western went up 36-0 in the first quarter. A good return by Liddell on the opening kickoff put Western in good field position on its own 41 to start the game. Six plays later Padgett scored on a five-yard run after just 96 seconds of game action. He added a 39-yard touchdown run and a 45-yard TD reception in that quarter. Liddell scored on a 33-yard pass play in the first quarter, and on a 68-yard run.
“We started off really good on the offensive side of the ball,” Western coach Alex Stewart said. “Our offensive line blocked really well, we got the running game and the passing game established early in the game. Our defense was playing really well in the first half and getting us the ball back quickly and we were able to jump out to a big lead.”
Western was up 44-0 past the midway point of the second quarter before Heights put up points. Heights ran 10 times for minus-21 yards. Unable to move on the ground, the pass-oriented Huskies had to rely entirely on the pass.
Heights quarterbacks Isaac Wilson and Guy Griffey combined to hit on 23 of 37 attempts for 213 yards, but two passes were picked off. Western defenders Donavan Shepherd and Hunter Cottingham each snagged an interception.
“They’ve got some good athletes and some good kids,” Stewart said. “They did a good job of getting their kids in position to make plays but I felt like our kids adjusted pretty well to that. When they did have some stuff go right, we responded really well to it.”
Western’s defense held eight of Heights’ completions to 3 yards or less. Only five Heights completions went for double-digit yards.
“Our kids were breaking on the ball really well and not allowing yards after the catch,” Stewart said. “We broke down and made plays in the open field, which I’m really proud of them for.”
The second half was played with a running clock after Western took a 44-6 lead into halftime. Western’s first play of the second half saw Padgett race free for a 57 yard TD run.
“I thought we executed very well and that made more opportunities for the holes to open up a lot wider, and [I was] just running through the hole,” Padgett said of Western’s offense on the night. “There was nothing but green so I just took it and took it to the house.”
Padgett also caught two passes for 76 yards. Liddell added two receptions for 48 yards.
“I thought Jerry Padgett played really well, running the ball and catching the ball out of the backfield,” Stewart said. “He’s a kid that we had high expectations for coming into this year and he hasn’t disappointed.”
Next up for Western is a visit to Class 2A No. 2 Cass in a game that will play big at the top of the division standings.
