RUSSIAVILLE — Twin Lakes did a lot of things right in its season opener at Hoosier Conference foe Western.
The Indians out-gained the Panthers 374-285 yards, ran 42 more plays and had double the first downs in the contest.
The one thing Twin Lakes didn’t have were Western running backs Jerry Padgett and Nathaniel Liddell. The juniors helped Western overcome those statistical issues and propelled the Panthers to a 35-21 victory. They each scored two touchdowns and never let Twin Lakes get over the proverbial hump.
“Liddell and Padgett really gave us problems and those two guys are going to give a lot of people problems,” Twin Lakes coach Scott Mannering said. “Coach [Alex] Stewart does a good job over here and has a couple bullets in the gun and he uses those two well. Those two guys beat us when they had to.”
Padgett had 17 carries for 222 yards rushing, including a 49-yard scamper on the Panthers’ first offensive play from scrimmage. Liddell had a 91-yard TD run after Twin Lakes had closed the gap to 14-7.
“Our guys in the backfield played very well. Jerry Padgett ran really hard. I didn’t think we executed very well up front and have a lot of things to correct on the line. Our backs ran through tackles and were able to run away from guys,” Western coach Alex Stewart said. “I think big plays were huge for us. Twin Lakes would get some momentum from moving the ball and doing a great job of executing offensively and exposing some things with their alignment.
“They do a great job with their wing-T offense and you can really tell that Coach Mannering is in his fourth year because it really looks like a Coach Mannering football team,” Stewart added. “They are tough, physical and run hard, but when they were able to gain some momentum, we were able to seize it right back.”
Twin Lakes struggled in the first half in the red zone, twice failing to score inside the 10-yard line. The Indians also were hurt by an interception and fumble recovery by Western’s Noah Pownall.
“I thought our guys battled and that’s a big step for us from a competitive standpoint. I’m not disappointed in our effort at all. I thought we gave some problems to a pretty good football team,” Mannering commented. “If we don’t give up a couple big plays, finish a couple of drives in the first half and don’t turn the ball over twice we really would have had a chance.”
Twin Lakes senior quarterback Danny Bennett threw for 152 yards while Jase Greear had 17 rushing yards, Caden Harker finished with 74 yards and Anthony Pulliam had 68 yards on 14 carries.
Western beat Twin Lakes 48-6 last year in the season opener, so overall Mannering thought the season opener was a positive step.
“I thought we played hard and that was something I was concerned about against a team like Western. We just didn’t execute. We are the kind of team that everyone has to do things right to make three yards,” Mannering stated.
