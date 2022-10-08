Western was pretty much unstoppable on offense Friday night as the Panthers rushed for 558 yards and eight touchdowns on their way to a 53-33 Hoosier Conference East Division win over Tipton.
The visiting Panthers (5-3 overall) finished divisional play with a 4-0 record and will host Class 3A No. 1-ranked West Lafayette (8-0, 4-0 HC West) in next Friday’s conference championship game.
Western’s offensive prowess was needed as the Blue Devils (3-5, 1-3 HC East) used big plays by senior Eli Carter to keep the game within reach. Quarterback Mitchell Knepley was the main workhorse for the Panthers, finishing with 26 carries for 214 yards and six touchdowns. Kyler Norman provided the outside speed as he gained 248 yards on just 11 carries and reached the end zone twice. Deaglan Pleak had 10 carries for 88 yards.
“We had a lot of things clicking on the offensive side of the ball,” Western coach Alex Stewart said. “All of our backs ran the ball really well. Kyler Norman had a big game for us, Mitchell Knepley obviously another big game for us and Deaglan Pleak ran hard. Our offensive line did a good job of opening up the running game, and we did hit a couple timely passes in there.”
Carter, meanwhile, rushed 21 times for 145 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Carter also surpassed 1,000 yards on the season as he now has 1,001. He also had 180 yards on seven kickoff returns.
Western was virtually unstoppable in the first half, scoring on its first five possessions. Halftime was what stopped its sixth drive of the night. Knepley scored the Panthers first four TDs, and Norman scored the fifth touchdown of the half.
“Extremely hard to simulate [Western’s offense] through the week and they execute it very well,” Tipton coach Aaron Tolle said. “And when you’re outsized and down a couple of starters, it’s tough. We got whipped a lot of times, they gained a lot of yards and scored a lot of points, but I was extremely proud of our kids. We battled. We gave up yards, gave up points but didn’t point fingers, didn’t play the blame game, didn’t roll over. We played together as a team and I know we got beat but I think we got better tonight.”
Tipton QB Vince Hoover was 14 of 19 through the air for 102 yards and a TD. He also was intercepted by Knepley late in the game. He added 32 rushing yards and two TDs. Zane Goodrich had five catches for 45 yards and Izayah Mahaney five for 20. Carter caught two passes for 26 yards.
Tipton (3-5, 1-3) will host Benton Central in the HC’s seventh-place game next week.
SHERIDAN 35, EASTERN 27
Eastern struck first, scoring on a 2-yard pass from Eli Edwards to Gabe Monize midway through the first quarter for a 6-0 lead. The Class A No. 10 Blackhawks then scored to take a 7-6 lead into the first quarter break and did not trail again. Sheridan’s lead grew to 21-6 at halftime.
The Comets pulled close in the second half with back-to-back scores. First, Jayden Eagle raced in from 67 yards out to cut the Sheridan lead to 28-13, then Edwards hit Monize for a six-yard TD pass to trim the lead to 28-20 in the third before the Blackhawks returned a kickoff for a TD to re-establish a two-score lead. Sheridan took a 35-20 lead into the final frame.
Edwards and Monize hooked up for a third TD with 5:24 left to trim the Sheridan lead to 35-27 but that ended the scoring.
Sheridan (7-1) kept pace atop the Hoosier Heartland with a 6-0 league mark. Eastern fell to 4-2 in the HC, 5-3 overall. The Comets close the regular season at home to Clinton Prairie next Friday.
CARROLL 42, CP 6
The Cougars established a 28-6 lead at halftime and cruised to victory over HHC rival Clinton Prairie. Carroll led 42-6 after three quarters.
The Class A No. 5 Cougars (8-0) maintained pace atop the HHC with Sheridan, both now with 6-0 league marks. Prairie fell to 3-3 in the HHC, 5-3 overall.
Carroll hosts Sheridan next Friday in a game that will decide the HHC title.
HH 27, CASS 20
Cass got on the board first with a 25-yard TD run by Hayden McClain before Heights struck for two TDs in the first half to take a 14-6 lead into halftime. Cass tightened the score in the third quarter on another McClain TD to cut the Heights lead to 14-12.
Heights scored twice more before Cass struck on an eight-yard TD by Tyson Good and got a two-point conversion to cut the lead to a TD at 27-20, but the Kings got no closer.
Cass falls to 2-2 in the HC East and 5-3 overall. The Kings will play in the HC’s fifth-place game next week. Heights is 3-1 in the HC East and 6-2 overall. The Huskies will play for third in the league next Friday.
MAC 26, MANCHESTER 18
The Braves jumped on Manchester quickly, racing to a 13-0 lead after a quarter and doubling that to 26-0 by halftime. Manchester rallied in the second half, first trimming the lead to 26-6 after three quarters and scoring 12 more in the fourth quarter before the Braves secured victory.
Maconaquah improved to 6-1 in the Three Rivers Conference, 6-2 overall, ahead of next Friday’s home game against Rochester. Manchester fell to 1-6 in the TRC, 1-7 overall.
NF 36, PERU 14
Peru got on the board first with a TD in the first quarter but the Norse struck back in the second quarter to take a 14-7 lead into halftime.
Northfield extended its lead to 28-7 after three quarters and each team added a score in the fourth.
RENNSELAER 41, NORTHWESTERN 3
The Bombers took control early of a non-division game between HC rivals, going up 14-3 after a quarter, 27-3 at halftime and 41-3 after three quarters to trigger a running clock.
