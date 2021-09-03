The 10-year span from 2007 to 2016 saw Kokomo win the North Central Conference football title seven times and finish runner-up two other times.
In 2017, Kokomo and Marion tied for fourth place in what amounted to ships passing in the night.
In 2018-20, the Wildkats went through a rebuilding phase while the Giants surged to the top of the standings. Marion won a share of the league title in 2018 and finished runner-up in ‘19 and again in ‘20. The Giants went 19-2 in league play over that stretch.
Tonight, the longtime rivals will clash in the first week of league play, with the Kats looking to announce they’re ready to contend in the conference once again.
Kokomo is off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2015. The Kats beat Western 28-14 in Week 1 and hammered Plymouth 41-6 in Week 2.
Marion is 0-1 following a 28-14 loss to New Bremen (Ohio) in Week 1. Marion was idle last week after Mississinewa had to cancel because of COVID concerns.
Both teams have shown strong ground games. For Kokomo, Plez Lawrence has 30 carries for 209 yards and five touchdowns through two games. For Marion, Winston Baity had 21 carries for 160 yards and a score in the loss to New Bremen.
Marion beat Kokomo 7-6 last season for its third straight win in the series.
WEST LAF. AT WESTERN
Western hosts Class 3A No. 3 West Lafayette in a non-division matchup of Hoosier Conference teams. It’s their first meeting since 2017, which West Lafayette won 42-28.
The Red Devils (2-0) are off to an impressive start. They beat Class 6A Lafayette Jeff 27-21 in Week 1 and beat Class 5A McCutcheon 30-7 in Week 2. Western is a Class 4A team.
The Red Devils are showing good offensive balance. Quarterback Max Mullis is passing for 156 yards per game and the Red Devils are strong on the ground with Mullis (106.5 yards per game) and running backs Brice Rider (109.5) and Connor Blankman (70).
Western (1-1) beat Class 3A then-No. 6 Western Boone 28-26 last week. Quarterback Dylan Bryant ran for 174 yards and two touchdowns and passed for another score.
EASTERN AT DELPHI
Eastern visits Delphi to begin Hoosier Heartland Conference play. The Comets are two-time defending league champs and have won 15 straight league games.
Eastern went 1-1 in the non-conference portion of its schedule, falling to Oak Hill 42-20 in Week 1 and beating Blackford 35-0 last week.
Delphi is 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the conference following a pair of defensive grinds. The Oracles beat Benton Central 12-2 to open the season, then dropped a 9-0 decision to rival Carroll in a conference game last week.
LAFAYETTE CC AT NORTHWESTERN
Northwestern (0-1) hosts Lafayette Central Catholic (1-1) in a non-division matchup of Hoosier Conference teams.
The Knights are just outside the Class 2A Top 10 following a strong start. They dropped a 34-32 decision to Tri-West to open the season and beat Guerin Catholic 48-42 last week — both those teams are ranked in the Class 3A Top 10.
Northwestern is returning to action after having to sit out last week because of COVID issues. Twin Lakes beat the Tigers 38-12 in Week 1.
AROUND THE AREA
In other non-division matchup of Hoosier Conference teams, Cass (1-0) hosts Benton Central (0-2), and Class 2A No. 5 Tipton (2-0) hosts Twin Lakes (1-1). Tipton has outscored its first two opponents by a combined score of 75-0.
In a key early game in the Three Rivers Conference, Peru (1-1, 1-0 TRC) hosts Tippecanoe Valley (2-0, 1-0). Also in the TRC, Maconaquah visits Northfield (0-2, 0-1). The Braves are making their season debut after having to sit out the first two weeks because of COVID issues.
In the HHC, Tri-Central (2-0, 0-0) hosts Sheridan (1-1, 1-0).
And in a non-conference game, Carroll (2-0) hosts Madison-Grant (1-1). Carroll picked up M-G as a replacement for Taylor, which had to cancel its third straight game.
