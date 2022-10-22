FRANKFORT — As expected, Kokomo’s football team completely overwhelmed Frankfort on Friday night in the opening round of Class 4A Sectional 20.
The No. 7-ranked Wildkats did whatever they wanted in whipping the Hot Dogs 70-6. It was 35-0 at the close of the opening quarter and 56-0 at halftime. Kokomo went with its backups in the second half, which had a running clock under the IHSAA’s mercy rule.
Kokomo scored 70 points in a game for the first time since a 70-0 victory over New Castle in 2010. The Kats’ record is 74 points vs. Alexandria in 1955.
Kokomo (9-1) advances to face Western (6-4) in the semifinal round next Friday. Western beat Jay County 44-0.
Kokomo buried Frankfort (1-9) in the first quarter. The Hot Dogs held possession for 10:20 of the quarter, but the Kats scored five times in their 1:40 time of possession.
Junior Story had TD runs of 3 and 20 yards in the quarter, Reis Beard had a 57-yard punt return for a TD, Evan Barker had a TD pass to Jackson Siefert-Barnes and Barker also had a TD run.
It was more of the same in the second quarter. Keegan Name had a 5-yard TD run, Story had a 24-yard TD run and Jahsir Brown had a 5-yard TD run.
Kokomo finished the opening half with 247 yards on 19 plays — a whopping 13 yards per play. Frankfort, which was down to its third-string QB for the game, gained just 18 yards on 30 plays.
“We got a lot better up front this week on offense I thought and it showed [Friday],” Kokomo coach Austin Colby said on the WIOU 1350-AM postgame show. “We didn’t have many missed assignments, blown assignments, which I thought we had a few [in a 32-30 loss to Lafayette Jeff last week], especially late, and that kind of cost us.
“We cleaned that up this week in practice and showed [Friday] that when you get a hat on a hat, it’s tough to stop on offense.”
Midway through the third quarter, the Kats’ Brandon Humphries scored on a 16-yard run to make it 63-0. Frankfort scored late in the third quarter to avoid the shutout. Early in the final quarter, Kokomo’s Buddy Love capped the scoring with a 64-yard TD run.
Kokomo finished with 377 yards on 37 carries. Love led the Kats with 100 yards on nine carries. Story, in his one half of work, had four carries for 66 yards and three scores.
Jaquan East and Shayne Spear led Kokomo’s defense with seven tackles apiece. Spear also had 2 1/2 tackles for loss and an interception.
Now, Kokomo turns its attention to Western. The local squads met in Week 1 in 2020 and 2021. The 2020 game was the first all-time meeting.
“It will be electric. Going over there and playing at their place, we’ve never done that. We’ve played them two times, it’s 1-1 in the series, so hopefully we can get the edge on that series,” Colby said.
